Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, also known as flying taxis, could revolutionize transportation as we know it. These quiet, drone-like vehicles take off vertically and can navigate complex urban airspace.

Archer Aviation (ACHR +2.38%) is one standout developer in this exciting space. This innovative company is taking the necessary steps to make flying taxis a reality. And those flying taxis could be coming to a city near you. Here's what investors can look forward to from Archer over the next year.

Archer Aviation is working toward FAA certification

Archer Aviation develops the Midnight eVTOL aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Type Certification. As part of this, it must complete final compliance testing to obtain design approval, a crucial step toward proving the aircraft's airworthiness. It began this final phase in April 2026, and estimates suggest it could take 18 to 24 months to complete.

Archer is also part of the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which aims to accelerate eVTOL development by establishing procedures and processes for handling this type of transport. On Sept. 4, the company kicked off its "No Roads" flight tour across Northern California. Other flights are planned for Texas, Florida, and New York as part of the eIPP.

Expand NYSE : ACHR Archer Aviation Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 59 /100 Today's Change ( 2.38 %) $ 0.13 Current Price $ 5.58 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.3B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 5.47 - $ 5.65 52wk Range $ 4.30 - $ 14.62 Volume 19.9M Avg Vol 35.2M Gross Margin -39275.36%

Beyond the U.S., Archer plans to launch early commercial operations in the United Arab Emirates and aims to have operational trial flights by this time next year. Archer will also be gearing up for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, where it will serve as the official air taxi carrier.

The next year is crucial for Archer Aviation

Archer is running limited test flights and hopes to expand them within the next year. It has plans to launch in the UAE and secure all necessary FAA certifications before beginning commercial operations. The company also needs to scale manufacturing and prove it can operate in real-world conditions.

Over the next year, Archer Aviation will remain a risky, speculative stock until it proves its operational readiness.