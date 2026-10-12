Microsoft (MSFT +1.14%) remains one of the biggest players in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, but even great companies can see their shares pull back. With the stock down 4% from its 52-week high, this pullback could be an opportunity for investors to buy more shares or initiate a new position.

Azure is becoming a huge beneficiary of the AI boom

With AI reshaping the tech industry, Microsoft has several advantages that the market may be underestimating. When investors think of ways to trade the AI boom, they usually focus on chipmakers and model providers. But some of the best opportunities may lie with hyperscalers, the companies that provide the cloud platforms that power AI. Microsoft is firmly in that camp.

Microsoft's Azure cloud platform gives businesses access to compute power, storage, and services needed to develop and run AI applications. In fact, demand has been so strong that it has exceeded the capacity Microsoft can currently provide. Even as Microsoft works to improve efficiency and bring more data center capacity online, that new capacity is being monetized right away.

Expand NASDAQ : MSFT Microsoft Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 92 /100 Today's Change ( 1.14 %) $ 6.08 Current Price $ 541.15 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.0T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 535.70 - $ 542.74 52wk Range $ 349.20 - $ 553.72 Volume 18.3M Avg Vol 27.4M Gross Margin 67.94% Dividend Yield 0.67%

So, it's not surprising that this surging demand is driving massive business growth. In its latest results, Microsoft reported that its Cloud revenue continued to grow rapidly, supported by Azure and its AI applications and services.

That makes Azure one of the strongest parts of Microsoft's bull case.

Looking ahead, as companies move beyond experimenting with AI and begin deploying it across their operations, they'll need a reliable cloud platform to develop and run it on. And Microsoft is well-positioned to provide it.

But the opportunity doesn't stop there. Microsoft is already bringing AI directly into the everyday software millions of people use.

Copilot gives Microsoft a way to monetize AI at work

Microsoft's other advantage is its ability to bring AI capabilities directly into the workplace. Millions of businesses already use Microsoft 365 for email, documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. So, Microsoft doesn't need to convince those customers to overhaul their whole technology stack just to accommodate AI.

Instead, it can simply add AI features to those familiar products and integrate them into workflows employees already use. That's the appeal of Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Rather than asking workers to switch between separate AI tools, Copilot can help them draft documents, summarize meetings, and work with data inside Microsoft's existing ecosystem.

The platform is already seeing some encouraging traction. The company reported that Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million paid seats by the end of fiscal 2026. Management also highlighted improving user engagement, with Copilot conversations per user nearly doubling year over year in the fourth quarter.

But beyond Copilot, Microsoft's productivity and business applications provide another layer of demand.

Microsoft's software business gives it a huge edge

Microsoft already has a massive business selling software and cloud services to organizations around the world. Microsoft 365 remains central to everyday business operations, while Dynamics 365 provides applications for functions such as customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning, which help companies track customer relationships and manage daily operations. LinkedIn adds another business to its portfolio, expanding beyond professional networking and into recruiting.

These products give Microsoft multiple ways to generate revenue from its huge customer base. They also create opportunities to cross-sell additional services, making it easier to introduce new offerings to customers already in the ecosystem.

The company's latest results show the breadth of its business, with growth across Microsoft 365, commercial cloud services, LinkedIn, and Dynamics 365.

That combination of recurring software demand and emerging AI opportunities gives Microsoft the best of both worlds, raising a bigger question for investors.

Is Microsoft still a buy after its pullback?

Microsoft's 4% pullback could be an opportunity to buy into a business with several ways to profit from AI.

Azure is benefiting from growing demand for AI cloud services, Copilot is bringing AI into everyday workflows, and Microsoft's established software business provides stability.

For investors willing to look past short-term price swings, the stock's pullback could be a great opportunity to scoop up more shares and invest further in Microsoft's long-term bull case.