Extending a slide that saw it race more than 8% lower last week, Lucid Group (LCID -9.37%) stock is driving lower today. Investors learned of a firm's more bearish perspective on the electric car stock, and it seems to be all they need to power the stock lower.

As of 11:38 a.m, ET, Lucid shares are down 9.4%.

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Bears are charged up about a price target dropping from $4 to $7

Maintaining a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital lowered its price target on Lucid Group to $4 from $7 this morning. Based on Lucid's Friday close of $3.79, the new price target implies a meager 5.5% upside.

Expand NASDAQ : LCID Lucid Group Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 47 /100 Today's Change ( -9.37 %) $ -0.36 Current Price $ 3.44 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.4B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 3.41 - $ 3.75 52wk Range $ 2.37 - $ 22.42 Volume 15M Avg Vol 15.5M Gross Margin -9656.34%

According to , the updated outlook from RBC Capital was part of broader coverage of carmakers ahead of the reporting of third-quarter financial results.

Last week, Lucid reported producing 2,954 vehicles and delivering 3,806 vehicles during the third quarter of 2026. During the same period in 2025, Lucid reported producing 3,891 vehicles and delivering 4,078 vehicles.

It's clear that buying Lucid stock now is only for those with ample tolerance for risk

When reading an analyst's price target, it's always imperative to remember that it's simply one opinion -- and opinions often vary. Switching focus from the new $4 price target to the company's fundamentals, however, doesn't do much in terms of suggesting that Lucid stock is now a buy.

The company is in the middle of what it has dubbed an "operating reset," in which management is "targeting $1.4 billion of cash flow improvements in 2026." Until the company demonstrates that this initiative has produced results, Lucid stock is one to watch from the side of the road.