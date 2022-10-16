Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Much the Average Retiree Will Receive From Social Security and Pay for Medicare Part B in 2023

By Keith Speights – Oct 16, 2022 at 7:30AM

Key Points

  • Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7% next year.
  • Medicare Part B monthly premiums are declining by $5.20.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There's good news on both fronts.

Get more money and pay out less. That's a scenario every retiree would like. And it's what's in store for next year in two important ways.

Social Security monthly benefits are increasing. Medicare Part B premiums are decreasing. Here's how much the average retiree will receive from Social Security and pay for Medicare Part B in 2023.

Two smiling people holding hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

A Social Security COLA pop

You've probably heard by now that the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% on Thursday. This is the biggest increase since 1981. Retirees will see the additional money in their monthly checks beginning in January 2023.

How much will the average Social Security check for retirees be? SSA reported that the average monthly benefit for retired workers in September was $1,673.88. Adding another 8.7% to that amount results in a monthly total of $1,819.50.

Family members of retirees who receive Social Security benefits will also enjoy a nice raise. In September, the average monthly Social Security check for spouses of retirees was $831.81. Beginning next year, that amount will increase to $904.18.

Around 674,000 children of retired workers are Social Security recipients. The average monthly benefit for these individuals in September was $785.75. This average will jump to $854.11 in 2023.

Medicare gives back 

Retirees were hit especially hard earlier this year with Medicare Part B increases. The standard monthly premium soared 14.5% from the 2021 level to $170.10.

However, Medicare is giving that increase back in 2023. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium for 2023 will fall by $5.20 to $164.90. To add icing to the cake, the annual deductible for Medicare Part B will decline by $7 to $226.

It's practically unheard of for Medicare premiums to decrease. What's going on? The big bump in 2022 was due in large part to the anticipated higher costs for the Medicare program from Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm. Those costs didn't materialize as originally expected.

Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) decided not to provide reimbursement for Aduhelm in most cases. The agency looked at the possibility of returning the increase in premiums to Medicare Part B enrollees sooner but couldn't figure out a way to make that happen. As a result, the 2023 premiums will be lower than they were in 2022.

Good -- but not great -- news

More money coming in from Social Security and less going out to Medicare Part B is good news for retirees. However, it's not great news.

The biggest problem with the huge Social Security increase is that it could be too little and too late. Retirees have already incurred higher costs due to skyrocketing inflation this year. The COLA that will impact Social Security checks beginning in January will help going forward but won't offset those increased expenses.

There's a similar issue with the lower Medicare Part B premiums. It's certainly a positive development for retirees' monthly payments for Medicare Part B to decrease. But they've had to shell out a lot more each month for premiums throughout 2022 when the extra money would have been especially helpful.

The news might not be as great as it could be, but there's a reason for optimism. The bottom line is that 2023 appears to be shaping up to be a better year for retirees than 2022 has been. 

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Senior couple laptop serious GettyImages-1180121935
Disappointed With Your 8.7% Social Security COLA? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be
 senior man and woman sitting in golf cart smiling POC
The 38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
 Doctor with older male patient GettyImages-493216281
3 Medicare Changes to Gear Up For In 2023
 person standing in a kitchen looking out a window
3 Social Security Mistakes That Could Cost You Big Time
 Buffett
How Big Will Warren Buffett's Social Security Check Be After the Monster Increase?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
312%
 
S&P 500 Returns
102%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027
Senior Woman Holding Cash Money Bills Social Security COLA Retirement Getty
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services