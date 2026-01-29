New Social Security Rules for 2026: What Every American Should Know

Make sure these changes are on your radar.

If there's one thing you can count on in the context of Social Security, it's changes. Even though the program has been around for a really long time, Social Security's rules tend to change from one year to the next. And 2026 is no exception.

Whether you're working or you're already retired and receiving monthly benefits, Social Security's 2026 changes could have an impact on you. Here are three new rules you need to know about.

1. You can only earn so much money before having benefits withheld

A lot of people file for Social Security once they stop working. But it's certainly possible to work while receiving those monthly benefits. This holds true whether you have a full-time job or a part-time job.

Once you reach full retirement age, you can earn any amount of income from a job without it negatively affecting your Social Security benefits. But prior to full retirement age, you'll be subject to an earnings test. And exceeding its thresholds could mean having a portion your Social Security checks withheld for the time being (or in some cases, all of your benefits may be withheld).

In 2026, you'll lose $1 in Social Security per $2 of earnings beyond $24,480 if you won't be reaching your full retirement age this year. If you will be reaching full retirement age in 2026, you'll lose $1 in Social Security per $3 of earnings above $65,160.

Withheld benefits for exceeding the earnings-test limits are repaid to you in the form of larger checks once your full retirement age arrives. It's important to know this rule, though, so you can budget and plan accordingly.

2. You may have to pay Social Security taxes on more wages this year

You may be aware that Social Security's main source of funding is payroll tax revenue. Each year, there's a wage cap established that determines how much income is taxed to fund the program.

This year, the Social Security wage cap is $184,500, up from $176,100 last year. If you're a higher earner, you may need to prepare to lose more of your income to Social Security taxes in 2026. And if so, you may want to think up some strategies to make up for that higher tax bill, like maxing out your IRA or 401(k).

3. You'll need to earn more money to qualify for Social Security

To qualify for retirement benefits from Social Security, you need to accumulate 40 work credits in your lifetime at a maximum of four per year. This year, the value of a single work credit is $1,890, up from $1,810 last year.

In other words, you'll have to earn more money in 2026 to collect your four Social Security work credits. This change may not be a problem for people who work full-time. But if you only work very part-time or do occasional gig work, and you're looking to accrue four Social Security work credits this year, you may need to push for more hours or take on more freelance jobs.

Changes to Social Security can impact you whether you're receiving benefits or not. Pay attention to these new 2026 rules so they don't throw your finances out of whack.