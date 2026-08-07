Investors looking for growth in 2026 often find themselves choosing between established tech giants and high-octane consumer brands. Both Amazon (AMZN +0.81%) and Celsius (CELH +16.83%) offer unique paths to long-term portfolio expansion.

Amazon dominates the global cloud and e-commerce markets, leveraging its massive scale to drive profitability. Celsius is disrupting the energy drink market with functional, health-conscious beverages and a powerful distribution network. This comparison evaluates their financial health and market positioning to help you decide which stock is the better buy today.

Collapse AMZN & CELH : Performance Comparison Key Financial Metrics AMZN – Amazon $ 274.48 + 0.81 % ( + $ 2.22 ) CELH – Celsius Holdings $ 27.77 + 16.83 % ( + $ 4.00 ) Market Cap $3.0T 52wk Range $ 196.00 - $ 287.20 Gross Margin 50.77 % P/E Ratio 22.08 EPS (TTM) $ 12.43 Market Cap $7.1B 52wk Range $ 23.55 - $ 66.74 Gross Margin 47.86 % P/E Ratio 121.05 EPS (TTM) $ 0.23 AMZN – Amazon $ 274.48 + 0.81 % ( + $ 2.22 ) Market Cap $3.0T 52wk Range $ 196.00 - $ 287.20 Gross Margin 50.77 % P/E Ratio 22.08 EPS (TTM) $ 12.43 CELH – Celsius Holdings $ 27.77 + 16.83 % ( + $ 4.00 ) Market Cap $7.1B 52wk Range $ 23.55 - $ 66.74 Gross Margin 47.86 % P/E Ratio 121.05 EPS (TTM) $ 0.23

The case for Amazon

Amazon serves a massive global audience, including individual shoppers, third-party sellers, and enterprise developers, through its cloud computing arm. The company dominates the e-commerce landscape while simultaneously providing critical infrastructure for the modern internet via AWS and various artificial intelligence services. While it currently faces a certified class-action antitrust lawsuit regarding its marketplace practices, no material partner or customer exits have occurred during this regulatory process.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $716.9 billion, representing growth of approximately 12.4% over the prior year. The company reported net income of close to $77.7 billion for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 10.8%, which improved from the 9.3% net margin recorded in the previous year as the company found more efficiencies in its fulfillment and cloud segments.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was about 0.4x. This metric compares total debt to the value of shareholder equity, with lower numbers typically indicating less reliance on external financing. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term bills with short-term assets, was approximately 1.1x. For FY 2025, free cash flow was close to $7.7 billion, which is the cash remaining after the business pays for its daily operations and capital investments.

The case for Celsius

Celsius is a functional beverage company that focuses on fitness-oriented energy drinks, including brands like Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy. The business relies heavily on a strategic partnership with PepsiCo, which handles the primary distribution in the United States and Canada. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as PepsiCo accounted for nearly 43.2% of total net revenue in 2025.

In the beverage stocks category, Celsius has seen rapid expansion. In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $2.5 billion, representing growth of nearly 85.5% compared to the prior year. However, net income was close to $108.0 million, leading to a net margin of about 4.3%, a significant decrease from the 10.7% net margin seen in FY 2024.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 0.2x. The current ratio was approximately 1.7x, suggesting the company maintains a healthy cushion of short-term assets relative to its immediate liabilities. For FY 2025, the company generated free cash flow of close to $323.4 million. Free cash flow represents the actual cash a company produces after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets.

Risk profile comparison

Amazon faces intense global competition across its retail, cloud, and AI segments from well-funded rivals like Microsoft and Alphabet. The company is also navigating significant legal and regulatory scrutiny, including a Senate probe and a potential $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Geopolitical risks in markets like India and China could also force operational changes, while data security remains a constant threat given the massive volume of sensitive information the company processes.

For Celsius, the primary risk involves its revenue concentration with PepsiCo, as any termination of their distribution agreement could materially harm the business. The company is also tasked with the complex integration of the Alani Nu and Rockstar brands, which involves managing cultural alignment and servicing roughly $700 million in debt. Additional pressures include regulatory scrutiny regarding marketing claims and a dependency on a limited network of third-party suppliers for essential materials like aluminum cans.

Valuation comparison

Celsius appears to be the more affordable option based on sales and future earnings estimates, while Amazon commands a higher premium for its diversified tech and retail dominance.

Metric Amazon Celsius Forward P/E 29.3x 19.3x P/S ratio 3.8x 2.3x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Amazon, and it's not a close call. To give Celsius its due, the company has built an impressive portfolio of energy drink brands, and Alani Nu is taking off. The Rockstar integration also came in ahead of schedule. For investors focused purely on the beverage space, the long-term brand portfolio has potential.

But the core Celsius brand is struggling. Sales declined sharply year over year in the most recent quarter, EPS missed estimates, and management is not expecting a return to growth until the end of the year. That is a lot of uncertainty to manage.

Amazon, meanwhile, just delivered a blowout quarter. Revenue crossed a major milestone, AWS growth accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter, and the advertising business continues to expand. Operating income grew at more than double the rate of revenue, a sign that the business is becoming more profitable as it scales.

For a long-term investor, owning one of the most dominant businesses in the world at a moment when all of its major divisions are firing is a much more comfortable place to be than betting on a beverage brand trying to find its footing.