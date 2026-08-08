IonQ: Tracking Volatile Upsides in Early Stage Revenue Expansion

IonQ (IONQ +11.86%) earns the vast majority of its revenue by granting various enterprise clients access to its specialized quantum computing hardware, distributing these capabilities directly through its own proprietary channels and indirectly via integrations with leading third-party cloud service providers.

The company finalized the acquisition of SkyWater Technology, and raised its full-year sales guidance to between $280 million and $290 million.

Meta Platforms: Sustaining Large Revenue Baselines Through Advertising Scale

Meta Platforms (META +0.37%) primarily generates its revenue by delivering targeted digital advertising placements to consumers across its expansive family of highly recognized global social media applications, messaging networks, and virtual reality hardware systems.

It initiated widespread workforce reductions and navigated overseas regulatory compliance orders, and it reported about a 31% EBIT margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Trends Matter for Investors

Revenue remains an essential baseline measurement for investors attempting to evaluate the actual volume of capital a business generates before managers account for operational costs, debt obligations, or corporate taxes. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

Reviewing Recent Quarterly Revenue Results for IonQ and Meta Platforms

Quarter (Period End) IONQ Revenue Meta Platforms Revenue Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $12.4 million $40.6 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $11.7 million $48.4 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $7.6 million $42.3 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $20.7 million $47.5 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $39.9 million $51.2 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $61.9 million $59.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $64.7 million $56.3 billion Q2 2026 (June 2026) $80.0 million $60.8 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of Aug. 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Tech titans IonQ and Meta Platforms both pursue transformative technologies. The former is harnessing the power of quantum computers while the latter is working on artificial intelligence.

IonQ’s tech is succeeding with customers, as demonstrated by its consistently strong year-over-year sales growth. However, that revenue expansion has come at a cost. The company made a number of acquisitions that caused expenses to skyrocket, resulting in a $1.9 billion net loss in the second quarter compared to a loss of $177.5 million in 2025.

Meta Platforms may have made a name for itself in the social media space, but it has been aggressively investing in artificial intelligence. The company spent over $31 billion in Q2 capital expenditures, nearly double the prior year’s capex. While AI contributed to 28% year-over-year revenue growth to $60.8 billion in Q2, the costs cut into profits. This resulted in Q2 net income of $15.8 billion, down 14% from 2025.