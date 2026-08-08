Accessibility Menu

IonQ: Tracking Volatile Upsides in Early Stage Revenue Expansion

IonQ (IONQ +11.86%) earns the vast majority of its revenue by granting various enterprise clients access to its specialized quantum computing hardware, distributing these capabilities directly through its own proprietary channels and indirectly via integrations with leading third-party cloud service providers.

The company finalized the acquisition of SkyWater Technology, and raised its full-year sales guidance to between $280 million and $290 million.

Meta Platforms: Sustaining Large Revenue Baselines Through Advertising Scale

Meta Platforms (META +0.37%) primarily generates its revenue by delivering targeted digital advertising placements to consumers across its expansive family of highly recognized global social media applications, messaging networks, and virtual reality hardware systems.

It initiated widespread workforce reductions and navigated overseas regulatory compliance orders, and it reported about a 31% EBIT margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Trends Matter for Investors

Revenue remains an essential baseline measurement for investors attempting to evaluate the actual volume of capital a business generates before managers account for operational costs, debt obligations, or corporate taxes. This metric helps investors measure a company’s overall size, market footprint, and long-term trajectory.

IONQ vs Meta Platforms Revenue chart

Reviewing Recent Quarterly Revenue Results for IonQ and Meta Platforms

Quarter (Period End)IONQ RevenueMeta Platforms Revenue
Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024)$12.4 million$40.6 billion
Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024)$11.7 million$48.4 billion
Q1 2025 (March 2025)$7.6 million$42.3 billion
Q2 2025 (June 2025)$20.7 million$47.5 billion
Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025)$39.9 million$51.2 billion
Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025)$61.9 million$59.9 billion
Q1 2026 (March 2026)$64.7 million$56.3 billion
Q2 2026 (June 2026)$80.0 million$60.8 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of Aug. 7, 2026.

Foolish Take

Tech titans IonQ and Meta Platforms both pursue transformative technologies. The former is harnessing the power of quantum computers while the latter is working on artificial intelligence.

IonQ’s tech is succeeding with customers, as demonstrated by its consistently strong year-over-year sales growth. However, that revenue expansion has come at a cost. The company made a number of acquisitions that caused expenses to skyrocket, resulting in a $1.9 billion net loss in the second quarter compared to a loss of $177.5 million in 2025.

Meta Platforms may have made a name for itself in the social media space, but it has been aggressively investing in artificial intelligence. The company spent over $31 billion in Q2 capital expenditures, nearly double the prior year’s capex.  While AI contributed to 28% year-over-year revenue growth to $60.8 billion in Q2, the costs cut into profits. This resulted in Q2 net income of $15.8 billion, down 14% from 2025.

Read Next

About the Author

Robert Izquierdo
Robert "Izzy" Izquierdo is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering information technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and communication services sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Izzy was head of product management at Target Media Partners, developing and launching multimillion-dollar software used by businesses such as Charter Communications. Prior to that, he worked at Yahoo! and startups on software products in connected TV, AI, consumer apps, and digital advertising. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCLA and is certified in software product management.
TMFWryWrite

Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

IonQ Stock Quote
IonQ
NYSE: IONQ
$44.43
(+11.86%)+$4.71
Stock Advisor

Motley Fool Stock Advisors Latest Pick

Get Access
---% Avg Return
Meta Platforms Stock Quote
Meta Platforms
NASDAQ: META
$592.10
(+0.37%)+$2.20

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services