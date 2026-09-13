Peter Solvik, Director of Docusign, Inc. (DOCU -0.23%), reported a sale of 46,000 shares of common stock in a Sept. 11, 2026, SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Transaction value $3.0 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 46,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 10,066 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 146,272 Post-transaction value $10.29 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($65.24); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026, market close ($65.80).

Key questions

What was the composition of the indirect entities involved in this disposal?

The 46,000 shares were liquidated from an indirect holding base that, following the transaction, consists of 90,253 shares held by a trust, 49,558 shares in children's trusts, 6,458 shares held by a spouse, and three shares held by a family partnership.

The 46,000 shares were liquidated from an indirect holding base that, following the transaction, consists of 90,253 shares held by a trust, 49,558 shares in children's trusts, 6,458 shares held by a spouse, and three shares held by a family partnership. How does the execution price compare to recent market levels?

The weighted average execution price of $65.24 was established while the stock was priced at $65.65 as of the Sept. 11, 2026, market close.

The weighted average execution price of $65.24 was established while the stock was priced at $65.65 as of the Sept. 11, 2026, market close. What is the insider's remaining equity exposure following this sale?

Solvik retains a total beneficial interest of 156,338 shares, which represents approximately 0.0819% of the software company's $12.4 billion market capitalization.

Solvik retains a total beneficial interest of 156,338 shares, which represents approximately 0.0819% of the software company's $12.4 billion market capitalization. How has the equity performed leading up to this transaction?

The shares were priced at a level representing a one-year return of -17% as of the Sept. 10, 2026, transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-11) $65.65 Market Capitalization $12.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $329.9 million

Company Snapshot

Docusign provides a comprehensive digital agreement management platform, with core offerings including electronic signature software, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, and agreement workflow tools that enable businesses to digitally prepare, execute, finalize, and manage various agreements.

The company generates revenue through a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, leveraging its platform to serve enterprises and mid-market organizations seeking to digitize and automate their agreement processes across multiple business functions.

Docusign's primary customer base consists of enterprises and mid-market businesses across diverse industries that require digital agreement management capabilities, with particular strength among organizations prioritizing operational efficiency and digital transformation initiatives.

Docusign operates as a global leader in the digital agreement management software sector, serving over 7,000 employees across its San Francisco headquarters and international operations. The company has established a dominant market position through its integrated platform approach, combining e-signature functionality with advanced contract lifecycle management capabilities. With TTM revenue of $3.4 billion and net income of $329.9 million, Docusign demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the enterprise software market, though recent market performance reflects sectorwide valuation adjustments.

What this transaction means for investors

Peter Solvik's sale of Docusign shares is one that may catch investors' attention. He sold about 23% of his holdings in the Sept. 10 transaction. Although it was described as a "liquidity event," it might be enough to spark concerns over the investment case of the SaaS stock.

Still, Solvik may have had good reason to hold on to his remaining shares. As previously mentioned, Docusign stock has fallen by 17% over the last year, though it has risen by more than 60% from its 52-week low.

Expand NASDAQ : DOCU Docusign Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 74 /100 Today's Change ( -0.23 %) $ -0.15 Current Price $ 65.65 Key Data Points Market Cap $12B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 65.49 - $ 66.99 52wk Range $ 40.16 - $ 86.65 Volume 2.2M Avg Vol 3.6M Gross Margin 79.16%

Moreover, revenue has increased by 9% yearly, indicating that growth continues despite concerns about AI replacing SaaS companies.

Additionally, Docusign earned $156 million in the first half of the year. That is an encouraging sign since, due to its growth, a P/E ratio of around 40 is on track to give way to a forward earnings multiple of 14. Thus, with growth continuing and the stock looking increasingly inexpensive, it likely pays for Solvik to hold his remaining Docusign shares.