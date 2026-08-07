Image source: The Motley Fool.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Investor Relations - Ann DeVries

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Jared Wolff

Chief Financial Officer - Joseph Kauder

TAKEAWAYS

Net Loss Available to Common Stockholders -- $251.3 million, or $(1.61) per diluted share, primarily reflecting nonrecurring charges associated with a strategic balance sheet restructuring.

-- $251.3 million, or $(1.61) per diluted share, primarily reflecting nonrecurring charges associated with a strategic balance sheet restructuring. Securities Repositioning Loss -- $256.7 million pre-tax, resulting from the sale of $2.3 billion in lower-yielding held-to-maturity securities to facilitate capital reallocation.

-- $256.7 million pre-tax, resulting from the sale of $2.3 billion in lower-yielding held-to-maturity securities to facilitate capital reallocation. Yield Pickup -- 276 basis points, achieved by redeploying $1.7 billion of proceeds into shorter-duration available-for-sale securities at a weighted average yield of 4.87%.

-- 276 basis points, achieved by redeploying $1.7 billion of proceeds into shorter-duration available-for-sale securities at a weighted average yield of 4.87%. Targeted Loan Sale -- $827 million in select commercial real estate and multifamily construction loans transferred to held-for-sale, with closings expected by the end of the third quarter.

-- $827 million in select commercial real estate and multifamily construction loans transferred to held-for-sale, with closings expected by the end of the third quarter. Subordinated Debt Retirement -- $385 million, executed prior to a significant contractual interest rate reset to lower future funding costs.

-- $385 million, executed prior to a significant contractual interest rate reset to lower future funding costs. Net Interest Margin (NIM) -- 3.13%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the prior quarter driven by nonaccrual interest reversals and increased wholesale funding usage.

-- 3.13%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the prior quarter driven by nonaccrual interest reversals and increased wholesale funding usage. Future NIM Target -- 3.30% to 3.40% by the end of the fourth quarter, reflecting the full benefit of securities reinvestment and the closing of pending loan sales.

-- 3.30% to 3.40% by the end of the fourth quarter, reflecting the full benefit of securities reinvestment and the closing of pending loan sales. Net Interest Income (NII) -- $250.5 million, down from $251.6 million in the first quarter due to $5 million in interest reversals on loans placed on nonaccrual status.

-- $250.5 million, down from $251.6 million in the first quarter due to $5 million in interest reversals on loans placed on nonaccrual status. Loan Production -- $2.8 billion, maintaining a weighted average interest rate on new production of 6.39%.

-- $2.8 billion, maintaining a weighted average interest rate on new production of 6.39%. Total Deposits -- $28.1 billion, increasing 12% on an annualized basis as core deposit growth accelerated toward the end of the second quarter.

-- $28.1 billion, increasing 12% on an annualized basis as core deposit growth accelerated toward the end of the second quarter. Noninterest-Bearing Deposits -- $7.8 billion, representing 28% of the total deposit base at quarter end.

-- $7.8 billion, representing 28% of the total deposit base at quarter end. New Business Deposits -- $1.2 billion, representing cumulative balances from noninterest-bearing relationships established within the last two years.

-- $1.2 billion, representing cumulative balances from noninterest-bearing relationships established within the last two years. Classified Loans -- $582.8 million, representing a 31% reduction quarter over quarter following the strategic transfer of assets to held-for-sale.

-- $582.8 million, representing a 31% reduction quarter over quarter following the strategic transfer of assets to held-for-sale. Special Mention Loans -- $300.5 million, a decrease of 56% compared to the first quarter.

-- $300.5 million, a decrease of 56% compared to the first quarter. Delinquent Loans -- $173.7 million, declining 50% from the prior quarter.

-- $173.7 million, declining 50% from the prior quarter. Provision for Credit Losses -- $161.8 million, including charge-offs related to recording held-for-sale loans at the lower of cost or market value.

-- $161.8 million, including charge-offs related to recording held-for-sale loans at the lower of cost or market value. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio -- 9.25%, with management targeting a build to 9.8% to 9.9% by year-end and above 10% in early 2027.

-- 9.25%, with management targeting a build to 9.8% to 9.9% by year-end and above 10% in early 2027. Tangible Book Value Per Share -- $16.44, down from $17.77 in the first quarter due to the accounting impact of repositioning actions.

-- $16.44, down from $17.77 in the first quarter due to the accounting impact of repositioning actions. Tangible Book Value Earn-Back -- 1.4 years, estimated by management based on the higher recurring earnings power of the restructured balance sheet.

-- 1.4 years, estimated by management based on the higher recurring earnings power of the restructured balance sheet. Noninterest Expense -- $189.9 million, up from $181.4 million in the first quarter due to elevated FDIC assessments and a software obsolescence charge.

-- $189.9 million, up from $181.4 million in the first quarter due to elevated FDIC assessments and a software obsolescence charge. Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income Target -- $125 million to $130 million for the fourth quarter, driven by expanded margins and disciplined expense management.

-- $125 million to $130 million for the fourth quarter, driven by expanded margins and disciplined expense management. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) Target -- 11.5% to 12.5% as a fourth quarter exit rate.

Need a quote from a Motley Fool analyst? Email [email protected]



RISKS

Wolff stated, "The first group, about $300 million were construction loans to a single borrower that were personally guaranteed but showing signs of weakness," identifying specific credit concerns that prompted the targeted loan sale.

Kauder noted that the replacement of subordinated debt with higher-cost borrowings "increased borrowing costs in the quarter," contributing to near-term pressure on the net interest margin.

SUMMARY

Banc of California (BANC -1.42%) management executed a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring during the second quarter involving the sale of low-yield securities, the offloading of specific commercial real estate concentrations, and the retirement of high-cost subordinated debt. These actions resulted in significant nonrecurring losses and a temporary reduction in tangible book value but were designed to expand the net interest margin and accelerate organic capital generation. The company reported continued strength in loan production and deposit growth, with improved credit quality metrics following the transfer of criticized assets to held-for-sale. Management indicated that the restructured balance sheet is now positioned to deliver higher recurring earnings and achieve double-digit returns on tangible common equity by the end of the year.

Wolff characterized the $2 billion in lower-yielding held-to-maturity securities as "weights hanging over us" that needed to be removed to allow the team's true earnings power to manifest.

CFO Kauder reported that the securities repositioning successfully lowered the risk-weighting profile of the portfolio from 19.5% to 9.5%.

The company identified a potential 2027 redemption of preferred stock as a strategic lever, with Wolff stating it would return at least $20 million to common stockholders after replacing what he termed "a tax on the common."

Management highlighted "Project Stay," an internal initiative that successfully retained rate-sensitive depositors at costs lower than those of new wholesale funding or brokered deposits.

Wolff observed that while broader economic signals appeared mediocre, loan demand remained high, noting that "everything seems to be holding up remarkably well" for the bank's core business lines.

Kauder attributed 7 basis points of the quarterly net interest margin compression specifically to interest reversals from loans moving to nonaccrual status.

The bank is launching a new private banking initiative to target high-net-worth clients with tailored liquidity and lending solutions without providing traditional mortgage or wealth management services.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

ACL (Allowance for Credit Losses) : A reserve established by a bank to cover estimated losses in its loan portfolio.

: A reserve established by a bank to cover estimated losses in its loan portfolio. AFS (Available-for-Sale) : Securities that a bank may sell prior to maturity, with changes in fair value recorded in equity rather than earnings.

: Securities that a bank may sell prior to maturity, with changes in fair value recorded in equity rather than earnings. CET1 (Common Equity Tier 1) Ratio : A key regulatory capital measure comparing a bank's core equity to its risk-weighted assets.

: A key regulatory capital measure comparing a bank's core equity to its risk-weighted assets. HTM (Held-to-Maturity) : Debt securities that a bank has the intent and ability to hold until their maturity date, typically carried at amortized cost.

: Debt securities that a bank has the intent and ability to hold until their maturity date, typically carried at amortized cost. NIB (Noninterest-Bearing) : Deposit accounts that do not pay interest to the depositor, often seen as a low-cost funding source for banks.

: Deposit accounts that do not pay interest to the depositor, often seen as a low-cost funding source for banks. NIM (Net Interest Margin) : The difference between the interest income earned by a bank and the interest paid to lenders, expressed as a percentage of interest-earning assets.

: The difference between the interest income earned by a bank and the interest paid to lenders, expressed as a percentage of interest-earning assets. PTPP (Pre-Tax Pre-Provision) Income : A bank's earnings before income taxes and the provision for credit losses are deducted.

: A bank's earnings before income taxes and the provision for credit losses are deducted. ROTCE (Return on Average Tangible Common Equity): A financial ratio measuring a bank's profitability relative to its tangible common equity, excluding intangible assets like goodwill.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Banc of California Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ann DeVries. Please go ahead.

Ann DeVries: Good morning, and thank you for joining Banc of California's second quarter earnings call. Today's call is being recorded, and a copy of the recording will be available later today on our Investor Relations website. Today's presentation will also include non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations for these measures and additional required information are available in the earnings press release and earnings presentation, which are available on our Investor Relations website. Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements about our targets, goals, strategies and outlook for 2026 and beyond, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control, and actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of some of the risks that could affect our results, please see our safe harbor statement on forward-looking statements included in both the earnings release and the earnings presentation as well as the Risk Factors section of our most recent 10-K. Joining me on today's call are Jared Wolff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Kauder, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we'll be taking questions from the analyst community. I would like to now turn the call over to Jared.

Jared Wolff: Thanks, Ann, and good morning, everyone. The second quarter was another strong quarter for Banc of California. Our loan and deposit growth shined with 9% annualized loan growth and 12% annualized deposit growth. Loan production of $2.8 billion was particularly strong. I mentioned these items at the outset, so they are not overshadowed by the important strategic moves that we made in the quarter. In fact, the strength of the underlying franchise is one of the key reasons we decided to take the strategic actions we did.

In order for the true earnings power of our team and this franchise to show up quarter after quarter, we felt it was time to remove some of the weights hanging over us, namely over $2 billion yielding long-duration securities in our held-to-maturity portfolio. Accordingly, the second quarter was an important step for Banc of California as we made a strategic decision to allocate capital towards opportunities that we believe will enhance stronger long-term returns for our shareholders and allow the true earnings power of this franchise and team to come through.

We implemented that strategy through 3 complementary actions, which included: first, the repositioning of $2.3 billion of lower-yielding securities; two, a targeted loan sale of approximately $825 million of select loans; and three, the retirement of $385 million of subordinated debt ahead of a significantly higher contractual reset rate. Together, we believe these actions will create a more efficient balance sheet, increase recurring earnings power and accelerate capital generation. The securities repositioning was the largest and most impactful component of this strategy. We sold $2.3 billion of lower-yielding securities, which we partially redeployed into higher-yielding, shorter duration securities with the remaining proceeds expected to be reinvested in this quarter.

The repositioning generated a 276 basis point yield pickup, which will drive net interest margin expansion and higher recurring earnings power. Importantly, we executed this sale without raising equity and maintained capital ratios well above well-capitalized regulatory thresholds. At a time when many banks are managing margin pressure, this strategic repositioning puts us in a favorable position with early benefits to net interest margin already visible. We expect our NIM following the targeted loan sale close and full reinvestment of the securities repositioning proceeds to come in above 3.30% and to expand further in the second half of the year. We also used favorable market conditions to sell approximately $825 million of select commercial real estate and multifamily construction loans.

After a competitive sale process, we have executed purchase and sale agreements for the entire $825 million. We expect closings to be completed by the end of the third quarter. The loans chosen for sale fell into 2 buckets. The first group, about $300 million were construction loans to a single borrower that were personally guaranteed but showing signs of weakness. The second group, about $525 million were all performing CRE loans, but on average, carry lower interest rates. The blended interest rate of all $825 million is around 4.6%. The sale allows us to redeploy funds into market rate loans, reduce concentration risk and lower the risk of future credit-related volatility.

Combined with other actions taken in the quarter, credit metrics improved meaningfully quarter-over-quarter with a reduction in special mention loans by 56%, classified loans by 31% and delinquent loans by 50%. These changes provide a positive glide path for the strong earnings trajectory we expect going into the second half of the year. Finally, retiring $385 million of subordinated debt ahead of a much higher reset rate lowers our future funding costs and together with the securities repositioning and the impact of the anticipated loan sales supports immediate expansion of net interest margin, higher recurring earnings and accelerated organic capital generation.

Capital remains solid, and we expect CET1 to build as the loan sale closes and retained earnings increase with expected CET1 of approximately 9.5% to 9.6% in the third quarter, 9.8% to 9.9% by year-end and above 10% in early 2027. This assumes no regulatory capital reform, which, if implemented, is expected to increase capital by roughly 60 basis points. Our expected capital generation, combined with a larger earnings base and stronger margin trajectory, gives us greater flexibility as we evaluate future capital allocation, including for the potential to redeem our preferred stock in 2027. As I noted at the outset, our franchise continues to perform very well.

In addition to our strong deposit and loan growth, new loan production was broad-based and continued to support our remix toward higher return categories. We continue to add new noninterest-bearing business deposit relationships, which is one of the clearest indicators that our franchise is gaining traction. Our cumulative new noninterest-bearing deposits from relationships opened in the last 2 years reached approximately $1.2 billion at quarter end. That reflects the strength of our teams, the quality of our client relationships and the continued value of our relationship-based banking model. Having taken these important balance sheet steps, we entered the second half of the year with a higher margin trajectory, strong franchise momentum and a clear focus on execution.

Our updated outlook reflects the earnings power created by the actions we took this quarter. By year-end, we are now targeting our NIM, ROA and ROTCE to be in the higher range and fourth quarter pretax pre-provision income of $125 million to $130 million. These targets are conservative and reflect stronger earnings profile driven by more productive securities portfolio, continued balance sheet remixing, disciplined expense management and higher recurring net interest income. We believe these actions position Banc of California to generate stronger returns, build capital organically and create meaningful long-term value for shareholders. Now let me turn the call over to Joe for a financial update, and then I'll return back at the end. Joe?

Joseph Kauder: Thank you, Jared. Second quarter reported results reflect the impact of the strategic balance sheet actions that Jared discussed. Let me note at the outset that we have provided in our earnings materials a page on noteworthy items affecting second quarter financial results. This page is intended to provide a road map to normalizing our earnings with the prior quarter. For the quarter, we reported a net loss available to common and equivalent shareholders of $251.3 million or $1.61 per diluted share. The reported loss reflects the near-term accounting impact of the securities repositioning, the targeted loan sale process and the retirement of subordinated debt.

The largest item was the $2.3 billion securities repositioning transfer from held-to-maturity to available-for-sale and subsequent sale of most of these securities. The transaction resulted in a $256.7 million pretax loss on sale of the securities. The securities sold had an average yield of approximately 2.1%. As of June 30, we had reinvested $1.7 billion of proceeds at a weighted average yield of 4.87%, resulting in a 276 basis point yield pickup on redeployed balances. As of today, we have reinvested most of the proceeds with about $100 million remaining to invest. Based on the proceeds that have been reinvested so far, we expect tangible book value earn-back to be relatively short at about 1.4 years.

In addition to the yield pickup, the repositioning provides further balance sheet efficiency by taking duration of the overall securities portfolio down from 5 years to 4 years and also lowers the risk weighting profile of the portfolio from 19.5% to 9.5%. Most importantly, it is expected to increase recurring net interest income as the benefits of the reinvestment are realized. Net interest income of $250.5 million was down from the first quarter, partially due to nonaccrual loan interest reversals, which negatively impacted interest income by $5 million. Excluding that item, net interest income would have increased by approximately $3.9 million quarter-over-quarter, reflecting average balance sheet growth, partially offset by higher funding costs.

Reported net interest margin was 3.13% for the second quarter, down 11 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Approximately 7 basis points of the decline was attributable to the nonaccrual interest impact. The remainder was driven primarily by loan growth outpacing core deposit growth early in the quarter, which required greater use of wholesale funding as well as the replacement of $385 million of subordinated debt with higher cost borrowings. The replacement of funding increased borrowing costs in the quarter, but it was well below the subordinated debt contractual reset rate, creating a meaningful reduction in future interest expense. Core deposit growth strengthened late in the quarter, which helped our funding profile as we entered the third quarter.

New production pricing remained attractive at 6.39%, which continues to support the portfolio remix over time. Average loan yield declined 11 basis points to 5.63%, largely reflecting the nonaccrual interest impact. On the funding side, the total loss of -- the total cost of deposits increased 2 basis points to 1.80%, while total cost of funds increased 4 basis points to 2.14% due to the dynamics I mentioned earlier around late quarter deposit growth and subordinated debt replacement funding. Importantly, the quarter reflected only a partial benefit from the securities repositioning. As the remaining securities proceeds are invested and the targeted loan sale closes, we expect the go-forward margin to come in around 3.30%.

Margin expansion is expected to continue building through the second half of the year, supporting our year-end NIM target between 3.30% and 3.40%. Our interest rate sensitivity -- on interest rate sensitivity, our balance sheet remains positioned to perform across a range of rate environments. The HTM repositioning was largely net interest income neutral as greater asset sensitivity from shorter duration securities was offset by a higher net interest income base and significantly higher reinvestment yields. When adjusted for deposit repricing betas, our net interest income sensitivity remains relatively neutral, while ongoing balance sheet remixing should continue to support net interest income expansion over time.

Noninterest income was a loss of $234.1 million for the quarter, driven by the $256.7 million securities loss and a $12.5 million lower of cost or market adjustment on loans held for sale. Excluding those items, noninterest income was $35.2 million, which was stable with prior quarters and consistent with our normal monthly run rate of approximately $11 million to $12 million a month. Noninterest expense was $189.9 million compared with $181.4 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily driven by temporarily elevated FDIC assessment expenses resulting from our strategic actions this quarter and a nonrecurring charge for software obsolescence. These were partially offset by lower compensation expenses following elevated first quarter seasonality.

Expense discipline remains a priority, and we expect operating leverage to strengthen as the revenue benefit of the repositionings come through. Turning to provision and credit. Provision expense was $161.8 million for the quarter, driven primarily by the transfer of $827 million of select loans to held for sale in connection with the pending loan sale process. These loans were recorded at the lower cost to market value, which resulted in charge-offs and additional provision expense during the quarter. While the provision impact creates some noise in our reported results, the anticipated targeted loan sales enhanced capital efficiency and strengthen our portfolio composition.

During the quarter, classified loans declined 31%, special mention loans declined 56% and delinquent loans declined 50% from first quarter. Our allowance position remained stable with the ACL ratio up 2 basis points to 1.14%. We believe overall loan reserve levels are appropriate, particularly given the continued shift in growth towards historically lower loss categories, which now represent 37% of loans held for investment, up from 34% in the first quarter. Capital remained well above well-capitalized regulatory thresholds. CET1 was 9.25% at June 30 and is expected to increase to approximately 9.5% upon closing of the targeted loan sale.

We expect CET1 to continue building to approximately 9.5% to 9.6% by the end of third quarter and 9.8% to 9.9% by the end of the fourth quarter and 10% early in 2027. As we move through the second half of the year, we expect the benefit of the strategic actions taken this quarter to come through more clearly in recurring net interest income, expanding margins, accelerated profitability and organic capital generation. With that, I'll turn the call back to Jared.

Jared Wolff: Thanks, Joe. As we enter the second half of the year, our priorities are straightforward: Execute against the higher earnings profile we created this quarter through our strategic actions, continue growing high-quality client relationships and maintain the credit and expense discipline that supports consistent returns. The balance sheet is more productive today and our updated outlook reflects that. We expect the benefits of the securities repositioning, targeted loan sales and debt retirement to become increasingly visible through stronger recurring net interest income, a higher margin, greater operating leverage and faster organic capital generation. We have clear financial targets, strong franchise momentum and the flexibility to allocate capital toward the businesses and relationships where we see the best risk-adjusted returns.

That is the work ahead, and our team is focused on delivering on it. I want to thank our employees across Banc of California for their hard work and execution this quarter. They completed a significant set of balance sheet actions while continuing to serve our clients, build relationships and support one another. I am very proud of the team and grateful for their continued commitment to our clients, communities and shareholders. Operator, we're ready to open the line for questions.

Operator: The first question comes from Ben Gerlinger with Citi.

Benjamin Gerlinger: If you could unpack the loan sale a bit here with a charge-off perspective, like roughly took, let's call it, 20%. How much of that was rate? And how much of that was actual kind of credit itself? And then kind of dovetail off of that if you could into more of like nonperforming was still up despite all the changes. It's just quite a bit going on. I was wondering if you could just unpack a little bit.

Jared Wolff: Yes. Let me unpack the last piece first. In terms of NPAs, there was one loan that was part of the loan sale that got kicked out that we moved that came out of held for sale. That loan has since been sold. It will be off our books this quarter. So NPAs will drop by about $34 million, which is the reflection of that increase. So NPAs will be down, and that loan was sold at par. So let me put that to bed, NPAs will be down and could have been down, but there was one loan that lagged. And so that loan is off the books -- will be off the books this quarter.

In terms of how the buyers valued credit versus interest rate, that's hard for me to say. What I feel good about is that we got very strong bids. We conservatively marked them. I think we marked them more -- I know we mark them more conservatively than the bids received. So that could flow back to us. I'm going to be conservative there because you need to give room for the buyers to maybe retrade or look for something and still have the loan sales close as expected. So we were pretty conservative here, but it's hard for me to say how they value the loans in terms of what amount they applied to interest versus credit.

But what I tried to give was a description of what the loans were, $525 million, all performing, $300 million was one relationship in process construction. It was the same loans that we had highlighted in the first quarter that we said we were going south and that caused the uptick in problems. And so we just took the opportunity to get rid of it.

Benjamin Gerlinger: Got you. Okay. And then when you gave the guide of kind of the 4Q ROTCE, can you unpack like provisioning and/or tax rate just because there's -- I mean, it is what it is, but just kind of how you got there?

Jared Wolff: To the -- our guide for 11.5% to 12.5% ROTCE by the end of the year?

Benjamin Gerlinger: Yes.

Jared Wolff: I'm not sure how to answer that specifically. Can you rephrase your question in terms of exactly what you're asking for? Because obviously, that's a calculation of what our returns are going to be and what our capital is going to be.

Benjamin Gerlinger: Right. No, I understand that because we can kind of get the NII, but what would you assume for average provisioning or what would you assume for the tax rate because the 2Q?

Jared Wolff: Joe, do you want to touch on that, Joe?

Joseph Kauder: Yes. Yes. So on provisioning, I go back to a normalized provision run rate, what you saw from us prior to this quarter, which was like somewhere in like, say, $9 million to $11 million, $12 million range depending on individual quarter. And then on the tax rate, you'll see it come down just -- I think you'll see it come down a little bit as we go by 1 or 2 basis -- 1% or 2% as we go through the year in each of the remaining quarters.

Operator: The next question comes from Gary Tenner with D.A. Davidson.

Gary Tenner: Jared, I wanted to go back to the loan sale. Last year, in the second quarter, you did a loan sale of, I think, or you transferred and eventually sold about $475 million of loans and the thought at the time was you wanted to kind of remove a credit overhang and there were some characteristics of those loans you didn't care for longer term. How do you kind of give investors in the market kind of confidence that this is it. Now it's $1.3 billion in total over those 2 transactions?

Jared Wolff: Well, one thing I'll point to, Gary, is our earnings keep going up and our tangible book value has grown pretty aggressively and our stock price has reflected that. So I'm never going to say that's it because that's a setup for -- and I know you didn't mean it that way, but I want to be clear, like we're going to maintain flexibility to do what's right for shareholders. And I feel really good about the fact that we've been able to grow earnings through various restructurings and have grown earnings per shareholders in a meaningful way, and I think this is a continuation of that.

I'd like to think that I've been trying to preview with shareholders that there are certain actions that we want to take. PacWest was very comfortable having large relationships. And I have talked multiple times about how I've tried to reduce concentrations in those relationships and try to have more granular lending that reflects kind of the bank that we want to be versus the bank that PacWest was, and they did many, many things very, very well. But they had some very large relationships, which I think is different than the way we're operating going forward. So I think we're pretty much through that.

I don't ever want to take off the table that I wouldn't sell loans in the future if I thought it was the right thing for shareholders in any given quarter. So I don't want to say that's not a tool that we have to use. But I think to your question about -- from what we can identify today, is this kind of -- do we think we've gotten through the things we need to get through? I think the answer is yes. I understand the idea and appreciate completely that people don't want to see this multiple quarters in a row. They want to have some sort of steadiness to where we go.

And I think one thing that we've been able to point to is the fact that earnings do keep growing. And one of the things we're really excited about in this quarter is how much this is going to accelerate our pace of earnings. We gave up a little bit of tangible book value, but we're earning it back in 1.4 years. I think -- and most of the banks that I'm familiar with that did a HTM restructuring raised capital around it. We didn't raise capital around it. We can see how quickly we're building up capital. The earn-back is incredibly low.

And one of the reasons the earn-back is so low is because we -- the timing was good to sell. Most of the AOCI had already been captured in HTM. So there wasn't a meaningful uptick in AOCI since the securities have been moved to HTM. That's one -- that's the first piece of it is that the loss was contained. And second is the timing for reinvestment was really good. And we were able to get a pickup that was pretty meaningful, and our team did a great job executing. So I know I'm expanding beyond your question, but we feel good about kind of the different things that we did this quarter.

And hopefully, we don't see loan sales anytime in the near future.

Gary Tenner: I appreciate the thoughts there. And then...

Jared Wolff: Gary, just to clarify, when I say we don't see loans, we don't see any problem loan sales anytime in the near future. I just want to -- I think that's what you're asking about, and I just want to clarify that.

Gary Tenner: Yes. Got it. And then just a quick expense question. Elevated FDIC assessment just given, I guess, the process this quarter. What's the time line for that normalizing? How long does that take?

Jared Wolff: I'm going to let Joe. I think it starts in the third quarter and then by the end of the year, it normalizes. Joe, go ahead.

Joseph Kauder: Yes. It's going to start to come down in both the third and fourth quarter, and it will probably fully normalize sometime in early 2027 when we get back when the capital fully rebuilds.

Operator: The next question comes from David Chiaverini with Jefferies.

David Chiaverini: So I wanted to ask about the net interest margin and the outlook. I hear you on the guide of 3.30% to 3.40%. It sounds like -- just to clarify, it sounds like 3.30% is what you're pointing to for the third quarter. Is that right?

Jared Wolff: We believe that when the loan sales are concluded and the securities are fully invested, then our margin should be around 3.30%. So the margin for Q3, at this point, we think we'll be in the 3.30% range. That is correct. Joe, is that accurate?

Joseph Kauder: That is accurate. That is accurate.

Jared Wolff: Okay.

David Chiaverini: Got it. And in your prepared comments, you mentioned about expanding further in the back half of the year. Can you talk through some of the drivers there between fixed asset repricing, whether there's any kind of rate sensitivity? And what are you included in that? Can you tell us what you're assuming in terms of rate activity from the Fed?

Jared Wolff: So we're relatively neutral. We did not assume any rate hikes. And this is -- it's going to start expanding because we're going to have a full quarter benefit of all the securities repositioning, full quarter benefit of having lower-yielding loans off our books and higher-yielding loans on our books and continuing to make loans at the rates that we are currently making them. We don't assume that loan yields are going to go down. We assume that they're going to stay flat, even though we are not expecting any rate hikes. Joe, anything else that you would add there?

Joseph Kauder: Yes. I would also say that I think that our deposit cost trajectory should return towards our normal. We've been taking that deposit cost down every quarter. And aspirationally, we had a strong deposit inflows at the end of the second quarter. We've had continued strong inflows so far in the third quarter. So I'd like to think that our cost of funds will continue to come down a bit, contribute to that.

Operator: The next question comes from Matthew Clark with Piper Sandler.

Adam Kroll: This is Adam Kroll on for Matthew Clark. Maybe starting on loan growth. It looks like overall production was pretty strong in this quarter. So I guess I'd be curious to hear your overall expectations for loan growth in the back half of the year and where the pipelines stand today?

Jared Wolff: Loans have been holding up remarkably well. So we gave guidance of mid-single-digit loan growth for the year. I think, obviously, it looks like we're outpacing that. I don't know what the back half of the year is going to be. I don't know what the Fed is going to do today in terms of -- and how that's going to affect the economy. Everything seems to be holding up remarkably well. And I'm a little bit surprised by it because it feels like there's -- the underlying signals of the economy seem mediocre to me. They don't seem outstanding to me, they seem just mediocre. But restaurants are still full. There's a lot of loan demand.

We're competing really, really well. Our teams are getting a lot of looks in the areas that we want to get it. And we're choosing which loans we want to do. One of the dynamics that I'm seeing right now, which is very positive, is that there's stuff we're turning down and that's not affecting kind of our loan volume. We're proactively saying, yes, that's probably not for us. Let's move past that. And our teams have a lot of opportunities. We're not looking to do that, but we do believe that we can be selective and make the loans that we want to do, and our teams are working really hard.

So I would just say that it looks good right now from a loan perspective. And I would think that mid-single digits is something that we should be able to achieve reasonably well this year and hopefully outpace that.

Adam Kroll: Got it. I appreciate the color there, Jared. And then maybe moving to expenses. They ticked up this quarter, even stripping out the $5 million or so of nonrecurring items. But I guess I was just curious, how should we think about the expense run rate in the back half?

Jared Wolff: Joe, you want to take that?

Joseph Kauder: Yes. So I think we put out guidance at the beginning of the year, which was, I think, a 3% increase year-over-year. And I think you can expect us from a total perspective to come in well below that. And I think you could expect to see our expense levels be flat to down from the level what you see here in the second quarter as we move through the third and fourth quarter.

Operator: The next question comes from David Feaster with Raymond James.

David Feaster: Look, we've spent a lot of managerial bandwidth working on these balance sheet optimization initiatives. You've accomplished a lot, clearly. Obviously, there's still some left to do, but you've done most of the heavy lifting. What's next for you as you like refocus management's attention towards -- like what are some of the key initiatives that you're working on to deliver some of those targets that you laid out over time that we've talked about?

Jared Wolff: Well, thank you for the question. The good news is, is that all the pieces are in place, and we're executing. I think what we've been doing quarter-over-quarter has been working exceptionally well. But when you've got $2 billion of assets on your balance sheet that are not earning any money, because they're at 2% funded by 4%, they're holding you back and you're not making as much money as you should. And fortunately, we had plenty of excess capital, didn't need to raise any capital to do something like this and the timing was right.

So the short story to your answer is that in order to achieve our goals, we need to keep doing what we've been doing and the earnings are going to show up because we've already been doing it. And our teams have done an exceptional job on the loan and deposit front. That said, there are initiatives that we have in place that I expect to play an important role in the future, not this year, but we've talked about payments and really excited what the team is doing there on cards and acquiring. We've got a Board presentation on it this quarter because it's -- the prospects are looking really good.

We have a private banking initiative that we're rolling out, that is going to be serving high net worth individuals with really high-quality tailored banking solutions. We don't need to provide mortgages. We don't need to provide wealth management. We need to provide really high-quality tailored solutions, and there's a huge demand for it in our markets, and that's being rolled out. These are some interesting things that we're doing that complement what we're already doing. And I think those things are going to bear fruit. But the short answer is we're doing all the things already, David, and our teams are executing really well.

David Feaster: Okay. That's helpful. And one of the things...

Jared Wolff: I should have mentioned, David, that the preferred stock is obviously going to be an accelerant. So when you think about what are other levers that we have to pull, when that is redeemable in the third quarter of next year, as of now, we would love to do that. And we've said that it's $40 million of net income after tax that we have to pay. It's a tax on the common. We're going to have to fund it somehow. But our expectation is that we're going to get at least a 50% pickup. So at least $20 million is going to come back to the common from that transaction alone.

David Feaster: Okay. That's helpful. And then I wanted to follow up kind of on Joe's commentary about improving the funding side, right, and some deposit cost leverage potentially. I mean you guys have been very active managing this. Obviously, core deposit -- could you touch on some of the initiatives you got in place, how you think about opportunities -- there are some core deposit growth as we look forward. Obviously, you've had success on the NIB side and the new accounts like you talked about. But how do you think about additional opportunities to optimize the funding base?

Jared Wolff: Well, we have a project called Project Stay, which is intended to capture deposits that might leave for higher rate. One of the things that we found is we're able to retain depositors at a lower rate who might be looking for rate than going out and finding new ones. And so that project has yielded a lot of fruit of -- these are generally rate-sensitive customers that don't have a huge relationship with us, but we made an active campaign to retain those customers and our teams through the branches and otherwise have done an outstanding job of executing on that, and that had an impact this quarter. We saw that outflows were much lower.

So you don't want to be bringing in deposits in the front door while they're leaving out of the back door. And so you want to make sure you have a clear understanding of all the movements on deposits. Second is we found that we are -- our teams are very good at speaking with clients about rate and figuring out where there's opportunity to maybe lower rate. So we're not always assuming that rates need to stay where they are. We can go to clients and actively manage the relationship and say, "Hey, we'd like to lower the rate a little bit here and there, and our teams have done a really good job with that.

It's not on all clients, but we've figured that out. Third is, I would say that we have some institutional relationships that we tap that tend to be less expensive than brokered. And those are larger relationships that we've been able to bring in. And our treasury team and our deposit solutions team do a really good job of bringing those in. Those are 3 things that we're doing to make it look that I think have helped our deposit narrative quite a bit.

One of the things that we have done on the technology side that makes us more attractive is we've added APIs and solutions that will allow us to be more attractive to future clients, clients to prospects and also make sure that we're tied more closely to existing clients. So they are more embedded with us. It makes it harder for them to leave, but it makes them more reliant on our services. And those APIs can be very valuable. And so we've been investing in doing that with more and more clients. And Joe, thank you for that comment. He was texting me that I should mention that. Anything else we should mention?

Joseph Kauder: No, I think you hit them.

Operator: The next question comes from Jared Shaw with Barclays.

Jonathan Rau: This is Jon Rau on for Jared. Just thinking about the loan sale a little bit more. What are the proceeds from that expected fees for? And also, are there any deposit or fee relationships with these borrowers or any impact we should watch there?

Jared Wolff: Yes. There is no expected impact on the deposit side. And in fact, some of the loans that we had that we sold were tied to larger relationships, and we told the borrowers that are good relationships that we were selling the loans and make sure that they knew that they weren't surprised. And so we don't expect any change in our deposit relationships as a result of the loan sale. In terms of what we're going to do with the proceeds, it's a function of deposits and loan growth, and we'll just play it by ear. We can -- obviously, as we're making loans, we'll reinvest at higher rates.

If loan growth slows, we're going to pay off borrowings, pay off broker deposits. But we would expect to make loans at higher yields, and that's kind of what we've modeled.

Jonathan Rau: Okay. That's helpful. And then just thinking about the CET1 guidance, what impact is there to RWA tends to be or just RWA dollars after the loan sale goes through?

Jared Wolff: Joe, you want to take that?

Joseph Kauder: Yes. So there was $827 million on the loan sale, and those are, for the most part, 100% or 100%, even in some cases, even a little bit over 100% risk weighted. So those all come off our sheet. And that's an immediate benefit to our capital. And so we should see an uptick when those come off. Now as we redeploy those proceeds into loans or maybe even Day 1 they will probably allocated into some cash securities or something like that until loan growth kind of absorbs them, you should see a significant improvement in the risk RWA and CET1s.

And in fact, just the loan sales coming off our books, that immediately will add up to 30 basis points of CET1, and we have that in our -- we have that on Page 8 of our investor deck.

Jared Wolff: There's kind of a CET1 walk on Page 8 that shows how we get to and what the components of it are in terms of how it's going to end up for the year.

Operator: The next question comes from Chris McGratty with KBW.

Christopher McGratty: Going to your comments, Jared, about you're optimistic about the PPNR exit. I guess the question would be, if you look at consensus numbers, they're kind of at the low end already. And so I was hoping you could unpack the conservatism that you described in your prepared remarks. And then again, where if you do get that, that would show up in the PPNR as you exit '26?

Jared Wolff: Yes. So I would say the first thing is, I think I went back and I looked at consensus, and we try to keep the range within reason, although we don't control what people write. And I think there was a pretty wide range. I think that there were some outliers in terms of the expectations. So I need to kind of keep the consensus front and center, but there were a couple of ones that were really high outliers. So I think that's driving the consensus to be higher. There is a much tighter range among many, and then there's a couple that are way up. And I think that, that pushes the consensus a little bit higher.

So let me start off by saying that I don't know that maybe we need to do a better job of managing that range, but we can't always control it, and we obviously don't control what numbers the analysts put out. They're doing it based on their own models, which we try to help inform. Joe, do you want to speak to what some of the assumptions are for our pretax pre-provision going forward?

Joseph Kauder: Yes. So Chris, I'd start by saying you asked with conservatism. We try to do our best to forecast income with a level of humility and moderation because we don't know what the back half of the year is going to hold in terms of the economic environment. There is still a war going on. There could be higher rates, there could be inflation, et cetera. So I would start by saying that. But if you look out through the year, you see some continued loan growth in the mid-single digits that we've talked about. You see deposit growth keeping up a little bit -- lagging behind a little bit behind the loan growth, but still being fairly strong.

And then we hope to bring expenses down, keep our provision stable. Our tax rate goes down a little bit. And so as we look out into where we might have opportunities, if we can do a better job of -- if we outperform on loan growth or bringing in more deposits, obviously, that will fall to the bottom line. And expense is something that we have control over, and we always try to strive to optimize that.

Jared Wolff: And just to put a finer point on it, Chris, to answer more directly now that we've put in all the assumptions, we believe that our outlook is conservative. We've said the margin should be the third quarter at 3.30%. We obviously hope to beat that. We have said $125 million to $130 million by the end of the year. I think with our expected margin expansion and the conservatism that Joe laid out, we think these numbers are conservative.

Christopher McGratty: Okay. And then, Jared, on the 60 basis points with Basel. How do we think about like urgency to use like stack ranking, what have? Like how do you foresee that playing out?

Jared Wolff: In terms of what we would do with excess capital?

Christopher McGratty: With the 60 basis points from Basel III, if you get the helper, I know it's not in your guide, but if you get the 60 basis points.

Jared Wolff: Yes. So I mean it matters where our stock is trading. Yes, it's the same capital allocation, Chris. So now we're in excess capital land, right? We're going to get back to 10. We're in excess capital land, everything is going well. We have a buyback program that's still active where we have a whole bunch of authorized but not yet utilized buyback. And depending on where we're trading, I don't think we would hesitate to pull the trigger there. It's not mutually exclusive from doing other things. We obviously have the ability to buy back the preferred and we have liquidity sources that we've identified to do that. But I think buyback is not out of question.

Operator: The next question comes from Anthony Elian with JPMorgan.

Anthony Elian: Jared, just following up on Chris' question. You note that the balance sheet actions are going to support higher recurring earnings over time. There's a lot of moving pieces here. Can you help us quantify how much of a benefit to run rate earnings you expect all these actions to contribute, right? If I just look at consensus for next year earnings, it's about $2 per share.

Jared Wolff: That's the consensus number for the full year for 2027?

Anthony Elian: That's right. I see somewhere in the low 2s.

Jared Wolff: Yes. So I'm not going to put a number out there, Tony, but that's -- we should beat that. I mean we -- look, we gave up -- let me try to put this in context without putting a specific number on that because that would be a forward guidance number that we haven't given, but this context may help. We diluted tangle book value by about 7%. We're not diluting tangible book value by 7% to grow earnings by 7%. We want to grow earnings double the percentage of dilution of tangible book.

So you could say mid-double digits, right, on that, you could say mid-teens would be a reasonable expectation for how we're going to grow earnings relative to the dilution of tangible book. That's why tangible book value is going to grow back so quickly. And people will be able to calculate that when they see how quickly we're building up CET1. And so -- and the ROA, ROTCE expectations also have embedded in there. We didn't really shrink the bank. So we didn't -- we're not getting to a higher ROA and ROTCE because we shrunk the bank. We have to grow earnings.

And so if all of a sudden our earnings -- if our return and profitability expectations are up, that means that we're growing earnings faster. And hopefully, that puts it into context.

Anthony Elian: Fair. Okay. And then in the prepared remarks, you mentioned that the balance sheet actions were done to remove some weights from the company. Any other weights you see across the franchise, including balance sheet actions, loan portfolios or anything on the expense side?

Jared Wolff: Yes. I don't know that there's anything clear on the expense side. I mean one thing that people have asked about is multifamily. I mean we've got $6 billion at 4%. That -- we put -- one of the reasons that we put in our deck every quarter is the burn rate on that, so people can see how quickly that's coming off. That seems to be taking care of itself. There is some longer duration multifamily. I mean one of the things that we found out in this loan sales, there's a really active market for loan sales. I mean -- and when you look at multifamily, it's completely capital-neutral if we wanted to sell it.

But that's not something that I have teed up as of right now. And that's -- we think that we have some pretty high recurring earnings power right now, and we're building up tangible book value. And we want to show this out and make sure people see what we're doing here. But people ask about it all the time, so it's not wrong of me to put it out there and people say, what are you going to do about that? That's one of the reasons we put that information in the deck so that people can see what the repricing time line is for that multifamily book and when the accretion will kind of come on.

Operator: The next question comes from Timothy Coffey with Brean Capital.

Timothy Coffey: So a question on the loan yields, right? So if you were to back out the loans that you plan to offload this quarter, was there a material change to the overall average loan yield?

Jared Wolff: Were to back out the loans that yielded 4.6%. Well, our new production yield was 6.4%. So I mean, we are putting on loans at much higher rates than loans that are coming off. Our loan yield -- our weighted average yield for the quarter, see here I'm looking at -- our loan yield is 5.78%, 5.8% was the average for the quarter. Last quarter, 5.74%. So it upticked a little bit. And so it's just -- it's a volume question from the production side and payoffs.

But I would say that there's probably when you take away $800 million of loans at 4.6% when we're generating 6.5% or whatever it is, it's probably going to help the overall loan yields for the portfolio a little bit. We have $24 billion of loans. So whatever that is as a percentage.

Timothy Coffey: Okay. Okay. And do you have a sense -- and I apologize if I missed this, of what the provision would have been excluding the marks on the loans moved to held for sale?

Jared Wolff: I think we're looking at our provisioning just being normalized going forward. So it's 9% to 11%, 10% to 12%, something like that is where we're estimating it's going to be going forward. And I think it's hard to break out this one quarter because there's just a lot of pieces, and we're not actually allowed to -- that's why we had to have those noteworthy items in there is because we're not allowed from SEC purposes to kind of remove provision expense to try to come up with a core number, but we've tried to provide the groundwork for that.

Timothy Coffey: Yes. It does. And you can probably see what I'm trying to get to with that question, just to give an idea of what the core earnings power was.

Jared Wolff: We think -- for the quarter, we were kind of -- if you work out the numbers, we were at $0.39 or $0.40. I mean, it was -- in my view, that's where we were, just that's why we provided those noteworthy items. But -- it's going to be different this quarter because our margin is going up. And so we -- it's $10 million core provision is generally what we think it's going to be kind of -- that's probably the average going forward.

Timothy Coffey: Right. Okay. Okay. I appreciate that. And then on the buyback, I understand what you're saying about the expected capital generation over time. But given that you're starting from a lower capital spot, the near-term buyback -- does that -- I mean, is it reasonable to think that there might not be any near-term buybacks?

Jared Wolff: Yes. I mean the question that was asked about Basel was -- and Basel is not expected to go into effect until next year. And so I was -- and we're not at 10% yet. And we've said that 10% is kind of where we want to maintain capital for buybacks. Now I want to remind people that there were a lot of shareholders who said, "Hey, why wouldn't you go below 10% to buy back shares? And I said, I don't know that it makes sense. The securities repositioning, it made a ton of sense. It's a 1.4-year earn-back. It's and wildly accretive. And so that made a ton of sense.

But buybacks have a much longer duration in terms of earn-back. They're not as accretive. That doesn't mean you shouldn't do it. So yes, we wouldn't be buying back our stock until we're back above 10% and then it just matters what other things are on the table. I shouldn't say -- I shouldn't put a bright line on it because you never know. But I think that's the general guidance we've given, and I think that general guidance is still reasonable.

Timothy Coffey: I think so too. I think so too. And could there be upside -- on the PPNR question one more time. Could there be upside to that estimate if you're able to deploy the proceeds from the loan sale quicker into new loans, given that -- really strong.

Jared Wolff: I think we believe that our PTPP guidance is reasonable and probably conservative.

Operator: We have a follow-up question from Ben Gerlinger with Citi.

Benjamin Gerlinger: For the loan sale, you kind of gave the implication that the price is not fully determined. Maybe I'm just reading it too much. Are we in a cool-off period or is it like more just closing time line?

Jared Wolff: Closing time line. So we've signed executed purchase and sale agreements. The buyers have the ability to kick out loans if during now and there's a reasonable period for diligence that's more diligence than what they were able to do before signing a purchase sale agreement. They have the ability to due diligence. But if they kick out loans or change pricing, we don't have to close with them. We have backup buyers. There's -- this was a very competitive process, and there were multiple bids. And so there is some competitive tension. We think that the pricing is fairly strict.

And even if there were some price changes, we've reserved at levels that we think are in our numbers already. So I don't see any impact to our numbers if that helps. Yes, it sounds like you're asking whether or not we could have a bigger charge if the pricing came in differently.

Benjamin Gerlinger: Kind of I'm a little more worried like if part of them don't actually sell.

Jared Wolff: Yes, I feel good about it. And if they didn't sell to these buyers, they'd sell to somebody else, and we had multiple bids. So we feel good about it. And as I mentioned, one loan that we didn't sell through the loan sale process sold after the quarter ended and will come out of our numbers of $34 million this quarter.

Operator: This concludes our question-and-answer session. The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.