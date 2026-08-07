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Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder - Daniel Schreiber

President and Co-Founder - Shai Wininger

Chief Financial Officer - Timothy Bixby

Senior Vice President of Finance - Nicholas Stead

TAKEAWAYS

In-force Premium -- $1.43 billion, representing a 32.5% increase year over year and marking the 11th consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.

-- $1.43 billion, representing a 32.5% increase year over year and marking the 11th consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. Total Revenue -- $294 million, an increase of 79% year over year driven by higher gross earned premium and increased premium retention from reduced quota share cession rates.

-- $294 million, an increase of 79% year over year driven by higher gross earned premium and increased premium retention from reduced quota share cession rates. Gross Profit -- $113 million, rising 76% year over year in line with total revenue growth.

-- $113 million, rising 76% year over year in line with total revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA Loss -- $19 million, a 54% improvement from the prior year as the company continues to project a positive Adjusted EBITDA result for the fourth quarter of 2026.

-- $19 million, a 54% improvement from the prior year as the company continues to project a positive Adjusted EBITDA result for the fourth quarter of 2026. LAE Ratio -- 5%, a record low for the company reflecting the growing use of AI-driven technology in claims operations compared to the insurance industry average of 9%.

-- 5%, a record low for the company reflecting the growing use of AI-driven technology in claims operations compared to the insurance industry average of 9%. Car Business IFP -- 60% growth year over year, with car sales representing between 40% to 50% of new business during the period.

-- 60% growth year over year, with car sales representing between 40% to 50% of new business during the period. Synthetic Agent Financing -- $250 million, secured at a 9.8% cost of capital for use in 2027 and 2028, representing a reduction of more than 6 percentage points in the cost of capital.

-- $250 million, secured at a 9.8% cost of capital for use in 2027 and 2028, representing a reduction of more than 6 percentage points in the cost of capital. Total Customers -- 3,308,666, an increase of 23% year over year following the addition of approximately 166,000 new customers in the quarter.

-- 3,308,666, an increase of 23% year over year following the addition of approximately 166,000 new customers in the quarter. Premium per Customer -- $433, up 8% year over year due to a shift in product mix and previous rate increases.

-- $433, up 8% year over year due to a shift in product mix and previous rate increases. Gross Loss Ratio -- 60%, an improvement from 67% in the prior year quarter.

-- 60%, an improvement from 67% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Free Cash Flow -- $19 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted free cash flow.

-- $19 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted free cash flow. Cash and Investments -- $1.2 billion, of which $330 million is required to be held as regulatory surplus.

-- $1.2 billion, of which $330 million is required to be held as regulatory surplus. Annual Dollar Retention -- 85%, remaining stable sequentially as the impact of previous homeowners portfolio adjustments began to subside.

-- 85%, remaining stable sequentially as the impact of previous homeowners portfolio adjustments began to subside. Marketing Efficiency -- An LTV to CAC ratio of approximately 3x, which management maintained despite increasing growth spend by 30% year over year.

-- An LTV to CAC ratio of approximately 3x, which management maintained despite increasing growth spend by 30% year over year. Technology Development Expense -- $30 million, up 34% year over year due to personnel-related costs and higher software expenses supporting AI capabilities.

-- $30 million, up 34% year over year due to personnel-related costs and higher software expenses supporting AI capabilities. General and Administrative Expense -- $48 million, an 85% increase year over year primarily driven by stock-based compensation for executive awards and the absence of a one-time tax refund received in the prior year period.

-- $48 million, an 85% increase year over year primarily driven by stock-based compensation for executive awards and the absence of a one-time tax refund received in the prior year period. Operating Expenses -- $182 million, increasing 41% year over year when excluding loss and loss adjustment expenses.

-- $182 million, increasing 41% year over year when excluding loss and loss adjustment expenses. Headcount -- 1,339 employees, representing a 5% increase year over year with focused hiring in product and engineering teams.

-- 1,339 employees, representing a 5% increase year over year with focused hiring in product and engineering teams. Reinsurance Structure -- Effective July 1, a reduction in the quota share cession rate from 20% to 18%, allowing the company to retain more premium while expanding catastrophe protection to $40 million per event.

-- Effective July 1, a reduction in the quota share cession rate from 20% to 18%, allowing the company to retain more premium while expanding catastrophe protection to $40 million per event. 2026 Revenue Guidance -- Raised to a range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion.

-- Raised to a range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance -- Maintained at a range of $51 million to $47 million loss, with an implied positive $8 million in the fourth quarter.

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RISKS

Stead stated, "We are impacted by an industry-wide vet cost inflationary trend. And from our view, that is the primary driver of the modest increase in our pet loss ratio, both sequentially and year-over-year," confirming that rate changes are being implemented to counter rising costs.

SUMMARY

Management of Lemonade, Inc. (LMND +2.08%) reported that the company remains on track for its first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter in the fourth quarter of 2026 and for the full year 2027. The company attributed financial performance to improvements in claims efficiency through AI automation and a newly negotiated reinsurance structure that increases premium retention. Executives identified the expansion of the car insurance product and stable marketing efficiency ratios as primary drivers of continued top-line growth.

CEO Schreiber reported that the car insurance segment is showing improvement, stating, "we really are seeing a lot of acceleration, a lot of improvement" in that product line.

Shai Wininger noted the company launched 14 state-product combinations in the last 100 days, focusing on nationwide availability for renters to unlock broader partnership opportunities.

Management expects in-force premium growth to outpace growth spend starting in 2027, which they identified as a factor for achieving future operating leverage.

The company remains model agnostic regarding artificial intelligence, with Wininger stating that moving from evaluation to implementation of new models "can happen in a matter of hours."

CFO Bixby announced a leadership transition in which Nick Stead will become CFO at the end of 2026, while Bixby joins the board of directors.

The company reported its best-ever LAE ratio of 5%, with Wininger noting that "competitors spend almost twice as much as we do on handling claims."

Management stated that the current marketing strategy remains focused on direct-to-consumer distribution, with agentic AI models frequently recommending the brand based on customer feedback and pricing data.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

In-force premium (IFP) : The aggregate annualized premium for all customers as of the period end date.

: The aggregate annualized premium for all customers as of the period end date. Loss Adjustment Expense (LAE) ratio : The percentage of premiums spent on investigating and settling insurance claims.

: The percentage of premiums spent on investigating and settling insurance claims. Annual Dollar Retention (ADR) : The percentage of in-force premium retained over a 12-month period, inclusive of changes in policy value and churn.

: The percentage of in-force premium retained over a 12-month period, inclusive of changes in policy value and churn. LTV to CAC ratio : A metric comparing the modeled lifetime value of a customer to the cost of acquiring that customer.

: A metric comparing the modeled lifetime value of a customer to the cost of acquiring that customer. Synthetic Agents program : A financing structure used to fund customer acquisition costs through third-party capital.

: A financing structure used to fund customer acquisition costs through third-party capital. Quota share : A reinsurance arrangement where the company and reinsurer share premiums and losses according to a fixed percentage.

: A reinsurance arrangement where the company and reinsurer share premiums and losses according to a fixed percentage. Catastrophe (CAT) impact: The financial effect of large-scale events, such as named storms or wildfires, on insurance losses.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Lemonade Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the conference over to the Lemonade team. Please go ahead.

Unknown Executive: Good morning, and welcome to Lemonade's Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. Joining us on our call today is Daniel Schreiber, CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, President and Co-Founder; Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Stead, SVP Finance. A letter to shareholders covering the company's second quarter 2026 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website at lemonade.com/investor. I would like to remind you that management's remarks made on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and our more recent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them. We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted gross profit, which we believe may be important to investors to assess our operating performance.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our letter to shareholders. Our letter to shareholders also includes information about our key performance indicators, including number of customers, in-force premium, premium per customer, annual dollar retention, gross earned premium, gross loss ratio, gross loss ratio ex CAT, trailing 12-month loss ratio and net loss ratio and a definition of each metric, why each is useful to investors and how we use each to monitor and manage our business. With that, I'll turn the call over to Daniel for some opening remarks.

Daniel Schreiber: Good morning. I'm happy to report on another excellent quarter, marked by accelerating growth, strong underwriting performance and continued progress towards profitability. In-force premium reached $1.43 billion, growing about 32.5% year-over-year and extending our streak of accelerating growth to 11 consecutive quarters. Revenue grew even faster, increasing 79% to $294 million, and gross profit increased 76% year-over-year to a record $113 million. As a result, adjusted EBITDA loss improved 54% to $19 million, and we remain on track to deliver our first positive adjusted EBITDA quarter in Q4 this year, followed by positive adjusted EBITDA full year 2027.

Against that backdrop, we remain confident in our outlook and are reiterating our guidance across IFP and EBITDA while raising our guidance for both gross earned premium and revenue. During the quarter, we also completed our annual reinsurance renewal as well as the extension of our synthetic agents program with important upgrades to each. As it relates to reinsurance, the renewed program modestly increases the share of premiums that we retain while meaningfully strengthening catastrophe protection, including named storm coverage that was largely absent under the expiring structure. The agreement related to our synthetic agent extension provides $0.25 billion in growth financing at roughly 9.8% cost and applies to growth spend in '27 and '28.

This amounts to more than 6 percentage points improvement in our cost of capital, materially lowering expected interest expense on a go-forward basis. With the financing of our growth investment improving, let me turn to that spend and its efficiency. Over the past several years, we've substantially increased our growth investments while holding the LTV to CAC ratio stable at roughly 3x, no mean feat. Some of you have noted that this growth spend outpaced the corresponding growth in-force premium. The concern that I understand it is that this gap signals declining efficiency that each incremental growth dollar is buying less premium than once it did. It doesn't, and I'd like to walk you through why.

With our direct-to-consumer distribution and predictive LTV models allocating that spend, we ratchet spending up and down and shifted from one product to geography to another in real time in pursuit of those sterling 3x returns. In 2023, as inflationary pressures shrank the opportunities for profitable spend, those controls naturally reduced our growth investments to about $55 million. We implemented rate changes to counter inflation. And as those came online, we added about $15 million of incremental growth spend each year. Now a similar dollar addition to a growing base produces a lower growth rate. So spend growth decelerates by construction. On the premium side, the dynamic pushes the other way. Growth spend is a flow.

It's expensed and reset each year. The premium it buys is a stock. Cohorts stay on the books, layered on top of every cohort before them. So while spend growth decelerates, the premium of those dollars created keeps compounding, boosted further by our accelerating cross-sell. The bottom line is this, the observation is accurate, but it doesn't point to any underlying degradation in our efficiency. It's a mathematical artifact of our spending slowdown in response to inflation and our subsequent catch-up spending. Beginning in 2027 and beyond, we expect IFP growth to outpace spend growth, a key driver of operating leverage and profitability. And before I hand over, [indiscernible] this morning's other announcement.

At year-end, after more than 9 years as our CFO, Tim Bixby will pass that baton on to Nick Stead, our Senior Vice President of Finance, and Tim will step up to Lemonade's Board of Directors. This transition was years in the making, instigated and paced by Tim himself. And today, almost all of our financial functions already report to Nick. So expect this handover to look like everything else Tim has engineered here, the capital raises, the IPO, 6 years or beat and raise, which is to say planned, disciplined and seamless. Congratulations to both Nick and Tim. With that, I'll hand over to Shai, who will cover a couple of key insights across the business.

Over to you, Shai.

Shai Wininger: Thanks, Daniel. First, I wanted to update on our LAE ratio, that is the cost of handling claims. This is a key metric when looking at insurance carrier efficiency with an industry average of around 9%. In the second quarter, we delivered our best ever LAE ratio result of 5%. This improvement is a continuation of a multiyear trend made by the growing use of our Lemonade OS technology, which drives AI across the claims operation. It is notable that the gains have been broad-based with record low LAE ratios in the quarter across each of our product lines. Beyond boosting our profitability and pricing power, the LAE ratio is a way to compare our efficiency versus other insurers.

And what these numbers show today is that our competitors spend almost twice as much as we do on handling claims, and we're not done here by any means. Next, I wanted to touch on our expansion efforts. In the past 100 days, we launched 14 additional state product combinations, which included both a meaningful push towards nationwide availability for renters product as well as the launch of our autonomous car product in Colorado and Indiana. That's made possible by continued investment in our proprietary technology platform, which reduces the effort required to launch new products and enter new markets.

We believe that nationwide availability in renters will unlock a much broader partnership opportunity with potential partners for whom that is a key requirement. On the road map, we expect to see more geographical expansion, most notably with regards to our car product. We have several state launches expected in the near term. And before the end of 2027, I believe our car product will be available to the majority of drivers in the United States. And with that, I hand it off to Tim, who will cover our financial performance in a bit more detail. Tim?

Timothy Bixby: Thanks, Shai. Let's start with Q2 results, which were excellent. In-force premium grew more than 32% year-on-year to $1.43 billion, driven by customer growth of 23% and premium per customer growth of 8%. We added about 166,000 new customers in Q2, more than 12% greater than the roughly 148,000 in the prior year quarter. Within our reported gross loss ratio of 60%, our favorable prior period development of 7% was driven primarily by our homeowners, multi-peril and car products. Total CAT impact in the quarter was 3%, excluding CAT prior period development. And on a net basis, we saw 5 points of favorable prior period development, of which 2 points were related to CAT.

Prior year development, which we report on a net basis, was $12 million favorable in Q2 and $16 million favorable year-to-date. Gross profit increased 76% to $113 million, while adjusted gross profit increased 74% to $114 million for a gross margin and an adjusted gross margin of 38% and 39%, respectively. These metrics use revenue as their denominator. Our adjusted gross profit as compared to gross earned premium was 34% in Q2, up 8 points from 26% in the prior year. Revenue grew 79% to $294 million, while our adjusted EBITDA loss improved to a loss of just $19 million.

Notably, revenue grew nearly 50 percentage points faster than IFP due to dynamics related to our sustained trend of increased premium retention at reinsurance renewals in recent years. Importantly, adjusted free cash flow was positive for the fifth consecutive quarter at $19 million and has been positive 8 of the last 9 quarters, while operating cash flow was negative $3 million, following a common seasonal pattern. We ended the quarter with roughly $1.2 billion in cash and investments, of which about $330 million is required to be held as regulatory surplus. Annual dollar retention, or ADR, remained stable sequentially at 85%, continuing to reflect the impact of our prior clean the book actions within our homeowners product line.

And as a reminder, ADR is measured relative to prior year's IFP. So while those portfolio actions are now largely behind us, they will continue to impact the reported ADR metric for the next couple of quarters before rolling out of the comparison period. Operating expenses, excluding loss and loss adjustment expense, increased by $53 million or 41% to $182 million in Q2 as compared to the prior year. And now I'll hand it off to Nick, who will walk us down the P&L and break down those expense lines a bit. Nick?

Nicholas Stead: Thanks, Tim. Let's do that. Other insurance expense increased year-over-year by $5 million or 25% in Q2 as compared to a 32% growth rate of gross earned premium. This includes certain expenses that are variable in nature, and so typically grows at rates not materially different to that of the top line. Total sales and marketing expense increased by $18 million or 30%, primarily due to increased growth spend as compared to the prior year. In Q2, growth spend was $64 million, up 30% or $15 million as compared to the prior year.

Importantly, as we continued to ramp growth spend, marketing efficiency levels remained stable and strong in the second quarter with an LTV to CAC ratio above 3x, in line with prior year. Technology development expense was up by $8 million or 34% year-on-year to $30 million. The growth was driven in roughly equal parts by the SBC impact of recent equity awards to our executives, which were not reflected in the prior year quarter, growth in personnel-related expense and higher software costs supporting our expanding AI capabilities. G&A expense increased 85% as compared to the prior year to $48 million.

The year-on-year increase in G&A was driven primarily by a onetime tax refund benefit in the prior year period, the SBC impact of recent multiyear executive equity awards in the current period and growth in interest expense. Excluding those items, the year-over-year growth rate of G&A expense was 2%. Headcount increased slightly by 65 or about 5% year-over-year to 1,339 in Q2. The increase is attributable to net hiring in our product and engineering teams, and we expect that most of the year's net hiring activity is behind us. Net loss was $43 million in Q2 or $0.56 per share as compared to a net loss of $44 million or $0.60 per share in the prior year.

Excluding the onetime benefit related to the tax refund I had mentioned from the prior year, the current period net loss result represents a 22% year-over-year improvement. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $19 million in Q2, dramatically improved as compared to a $41 million result in the prior year. Our detailed guidance for Q3 and the updated full year of 2026 is included in our shareholder letter and represents 33% Q3 and full year ISP growth, roughly 9% Q3 revenue growth and 65% full year revenue growth and unchanged a positive full quarter of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. Based on our third quarter and full year guidance, implied fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is approximately $8 million.

With that, I would like to pass it over to Shai to answer some questions from our retail investors.

Shai Wininger: Thanks, Nick. We now turn to our shareholders' questions. We received a question about our IFP growth rate acceleration streak, when it might end and what factors could extend it. 11 consecutive quarters of IFP growth rate acceleration is a remarkable run by any measure, but especially for us as it's roughly 1/4 of our life as a company. What is most notable about that streak though, is that it has never been at the expense of profitability. LTV to CAC ratios remain healthy and strong at roughly 3x and adjusted EBITDA breakeven is precisely on track as compared to prior expectations.

Our third quarter and full year guide contemplates the next point of IFP growth up to 33%, but we haven't given precise expectations for 2027 just yet. We have many growth drivers, but perhaps it's helpful to think through the lens of LTV to CAC. When unit economics improve, we are able to invest more aggressively in growth. We see opportunities on both sides of the equation. We seek to increase LTV through sustained momentum in cross-sells, which can drive gains in retention. And we seek to improve CAC efficiency through more granular AI-driven pricing, which can provide a tailwind to conversion rates. We continue to focus on these key drivers that we believe can drive sustainable profitable growth.

We received a question around our new car insurance business, specifically the share of customers acquired via marketing versus cross-selling. We continue to deliver excellent growth in our car business, 60% year-over-year in the second quarter. We're seeing strength across both of these channels. In the quarter, we saw both the highest ever period of new business to car and the highest ever period of car sales to existing Lemonade customers. In recent periods, car sales typically represent between 40% to 50% of new to Lemonade car sales. We also received an interesting question around our adapting to new AI models as they come out. One of our core advantages is that we're model agnostic.

We're not tied to any one frontier model provider. We continuously benchmark the latest models against one another to identify the best combination of capability and cost for each specific use case. When a new model is released, our teams typically begin evaluating it immediately, where we see performance advantage, moving from evaluation to implementation can happen in a matter of hours. The benefit isn't usually 1 dramatic step change. It's the cumulative effect of incremental improvements. To name a few, those improvements increase automation rates, they reduce human intervention, improve customer experience and lower cost to serve.

I believe our system's ability to run multiple models at the same time while constantly evaluating them in real life is an advantage that helps drive the improvements in efficiency and operating leverage you've seen over the past several years. With that, I'll pass it over to the moderator, and we will take some questions from the Street.

Operator: Your first question comes from the line of Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein: I'll have kind of 2 separate questions. So first is, what's the team most excited about right now? Obviously, a number of things going on, product, geo, et cetera? So what are you most excited about? And then just second, as we're all trying to think about how the model spools forward and thinking about potential operating leverage in 2027, 2028 without giving specific guidance, I guess, do we think that gross margins and contribution margins can kind of continue to maintain the current path as you expand product and geo coverage? Just any kind of way, obviously, as we're all trying to think about what that bogey is for 2028 to support valuation.

Daniel Schreiber: Jason, good to hear from you. These are exciting times. So there's a lot to be excited about. If I had to pick one, I think I would say car, where we're just seeing kind of all the pistons going, all the quips around car kind of right themselves. But we really are seeing a lot of acceleration, a lot of improvement.

There are a lot of changes and implementations and launches being planned and worked on, and we'll elaborate on those during our Investor Day, but there's a lot of reason for ongoing optimism in the sense that in this huge market where we are really just absolutely tiny and have so much headroom, we have advantages that we can sustain and can compound. And vaguely related to that, I'd add a second one, which is a little bit more vague, but there is a strong sense in the team, and I think it's reflected in our results quarter after quarter now, which is that the wins at our back. The machine is doing what it's meant to be doing.

These 10 years of hard work at building the technology that we've built is throwing off results, throwing off growth, throwing off gross profit, compounding on a regular basis, all the data infrastructures, the AI infrastructure, some of which Shai mentioned a couple of minutes ago, the brand work that we've built, the team that we've built that this machine is really functioning very, very well, and it's just a pleasure to -- from my vantage point to sit back to some extent and watch it compound and keep doing what it's doing, 11 quarters in a row of acceleration, and we think there's a lot more where that came from going forward.

I'll touch on the gross margin question briefly and then see if Tim or Nick wants to add more. But my comment is less by way of a direct answer and more by way of kind of challenging the premise or kind of a little knit, which is to say we are not -- I am not -- we are not focused on gross margin per se. The metric that we focus on, and we do encourage our investors to focus on as well is gross profit because there will be times where we can increase our profitability through shrinking gross margins and times when we cannot.

And we're just talking about car, and I've spoken about this repeatedly on prior calls, which is that you see some incredible elasticity of demand in core products like car and our ability to actually shrink gross margins over time. That is to say, to price more aggressively than our competitors because we have a structural advantage that manifests in an entirely different cost structure.

(Have a look at what we just announced in terms of LAE, spending something in the ballpark of half as much of our customers' premiums in order to give a better experience in claims.) But that kind of structural advantage allows us to produce a pricing advantage that will allow us to continue to grow and take market share. It will not manifest necessarily as an advantaged play in gross margin, but it will manifest in growing gross profit, which is the more important of the 2 metrics, if you follow my line of thinking. And with that, let me just see if Tim or Nick want to come in as well.

Nicholas Stead: Yes. Daniel has it exactly right. And I think from a -- if you kind of translate that to a modeling perspective, the growth drivers for gross profit are clearly the top line growth, the gross loss ratio, and that is really advantaged by the loss adjustment expense improvement that you've seen, and we had a nice deep dive in the materials today, and we've updated you from time to time on that, and that's something we expect to continue. In addition to that, the top line growth accelerating also puts upward pressure on that gross profit.

So while we would not expect to see such dramatic loss ratio impact as we've seen historically, something like 30 points of gross loss ratio improvement over time as expected and as planned, but a result of lots of hard work over time, you'll now see the gross loss ratio move around as much more of an output than an input. But the gross profit, I would expect to grow materially in line with top line growth and even mix shift doesn't hurt us, mix shift tends to help us, again, with the loss ratio or the loss adjustment expense looking nice, not only in aggregate, but also if you isolate by product, we see that same dynamic.

So even as mix shifts, we'll still see that nice benefit. So, I think we've given you enough breadcrumbs today, we'll continue to do so to kind of model out that gross profit. We'll certainly update in the next quarter and at Investor Day and give a little more detail, but all the trends are quite good there.

Daniel Schreiber: And sorry, I'm told that -- I misspoke, Jason. I hope I was understood, nonetheless. But just looking at our LAE, we are at 5% industry is at around 9%. And I was saying that they spend about twice as much of their customers' premiums than we do of our customers' premiums on the bureaucracy of handling claims. And that we tend to believe is probably indicative of a broader trend beyond claims as well. But if I misspoke, I hope I've clarified that.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Tommy McJoynt from KBW.

Thomas Mcjoynt-Griffith: Do you envision the inputs of getting to 30-plus percent in-force premium growth shifting a bit where customer count growth decelerates in the low 20s and premium per customer growth accelerates from the current mid- high single digits? Are those inputs likely to change?

Nicholas Stead: Thanks, Tommy. I would expect no material change in the near term as to those relative growth rates. I think customer growth will continue to be the primary driver of IFP growth, but I also would expect the year-over-year growth rates of premium per customer to gradually and modestly increase as has been the recent trend.

Thomas Mcjoynt-Griffith: Okay. Got it. And there's been sort of a hot topic in the industry has been around the future of distribution, especially with some of the AI technology enforced today. Over time and what you guys are currently working on, has your approach to complementing your core direct-to-consumer form of marketing with using human independent agents changed at all over time? And has AI either changed your strategy around that?

Daniel Schreiber: Tommy, no, not materially. It's much the same. Our focus is on direct-to-consumer. We do have an agent program as well, but that is relatively niche and the overwhelming majority of our sales are direct-to-consumer. We're fine with people using their agents to do their shopping on their behalf. We're actually overly weighted by agentic processes, basically the way the training data that Claude or Gemini or OpenAI's chatbots contain or the materials that they're trained on are materials that we're very proud of. It's the customer feedback, it's the pricing that we have, it's the response times that we offer our customers.

So if you do what we have done multiple times, which is see how often those agentic bots or processes will recommend Lemonade or will end up choosing Lemonade, you'll see that we're comfortably overweighted. So from that point of view, we feel quite comfortable with the emerging technologies and see no need to adjust our strategy.

Timothy Bixby: There's an interesting analog maybe worth mentioning when you think about our direct-to-consumer efforts and where that is some at times different in Europe, for example, a pretty significant amount of business goes or originates through price comparison websites. And so one of the key learnings in our early time as we built and grew that business was figuring that out. How do we bring our direct-to-consumer advantages to a process where there's a third party in the mix, even if just peripherally or just at the start. And so this is not entirely new to us. Obviously, AI and Agent is a different realm, but it's something with which we have some real experience.

The ultimate goal, of course, is to get that consumer into a Lemonade feeling experience as quickly as possible and whether that's through a price comparison website through a small agent testing area where we have some work happening through AI agentic, those are all things with which we have some real experience.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Tunis from Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ryan Tunis: First of all, congrats to both Tim and Nick. So first question, I guess, just taking a step back, there's -- this seems like a really good quarter in terms of thinking about from a bottom line perspective, right? I mean this new metric in terms of the convergence of the IFP growth and the customer acquisition spend, there's more good commentary on the loss adjustment ratio. You're retaining more of your gross premium that should add operating leverage as well. All that's good. It doesn't sound like to me -- and correct me if I'm wrong, but it doesn't sound like to me that's coming at the expense of how you guys have been talking about growth.

I guess that's the first part. And then second part is just the operating expense piece in terms of the relative growth there and how that could contribute to operating leverage in 2027 would be helpful as well.

Daniel Schreiber: Ryan, thanks. I'll just comment on the first part and then hand over to Nick for the second part of your question. But yes, all of that, you highlighted a few things that we're proud of and that are, I think, quite an outlier in terms of the industry. So getting to an OAE of 5% across our book, 7% in our car business. Our car business is just a couple of hundred million dollars in size. The industry is several hundred billion dollars in size. So we're talking about something that is a pro of the industry, and yet we are lapping the industry at large in terms of the efficiency metrics.

That's something that I think is indicative of a structural difference that we've been talking about for a while and that now is manifest in the P&L really almost on every line. So definitely, those kinds of metrics, and I'm glad, Ryan, that you're highlighting them, those kind of metrics are exactly the things that drive our growth. We speak about on multiple occasions how we have a bunch of machine learning algorithms, essentially AI, some 50 of them that work in concert in order to allocate our spend.

And really, what they're doing is taking all of that information and figuring out what does our cost to serve, what kind of customers are we acquiring, how long will they stay for, what claims behaviors will they have? You throw all of that into the mix and outcomes a lifetime value of the customer. And the way we hunt for those threefold ratios of LTV to CAC is by scouring and competing campaigns, products, geographies against each other in almost an algo trading kind of structure in order to keep finding that growth. And you'll see in the comments in our letter and in our earlier comments that when inflation shrank that pool, our growth shrank down.

And now that we're in a much better place, that is an enabler of growth. So the premise of your question is absolutely right. The better we get at each of those metrics that automation, that precision at new products launch in new territories, obviously, the more growth you can expect to see.

Nicholas Stead: And Ryan, maybe I can jump in on the second piece of the question around forward expectations for expense growth. And I might take that by line item. I'll start with other insurance expense. That's the line item where we typically see less benefit from leverage. Those are certain line items that are somewhat more variable and so increase more or less in line with premium. Sales and marketing expense typically grows in line with the pace of growth spend. And you're right to mention that insight in the letter where we outlined that in 2027, we expect the growth rate of growth spend to continue to decline below the growth rate of IFT for the year and beyond.

And so that's an increasing driver of leverage. And then for both G&A and tech development expense, we see more significant benefit from leverage. And so, I would expect the sequential growth rates for those line items to be quite low. I'd perhaps note the year-over-year growth rate of the upcoming couple of quarters may be somewhat noisy due to the impact of that recent multi-year equity award to our executives that we have mentioned. So perhaps it's helpful to model those growth rates sequentially from the Q2 baseline. Notwithstanding many of those drivers, I'd just mention that these are more or less in line with the way we have been thinking about expenses.

And the way you can see that is in the reiteration of our adjusted EBITDA guide for the year and a positive fourth quarter.

Ryan Tunis: Very helpful. And just a follow-up, definitely a lot more small ball, but a follow-up is just the pet insurance gross loss ratio looked like it picked up a little bit this quarter. Just curious if there's any notable color around that.

Nicholas Stead: Yes, happy to take that one. We are impacted by an industry-wide vet cost inflationary trend. And from our view, that is the primary driver of the modest increase in our pet loss ratio, both sequentially and year-over-year. We are actively taking rate through the system to offset that impact. I'd say notwithstanding the significant rate that is being taken by both us and our competitors, the growth rate of the broader pet insurance market continues to outpace those of the other lines of business where we operate.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Andersen from Jefferies.

Andrew Andersen: And again, congratulations to you both. On the quarter, Tim, I think I heard you say car produced some favorable development. I don't think that's too different from what some of the larger peers are seeing. But can you maybe just talk about what you're seeing in reserves to release some this quarter even with the book still scaling rapidly here?

Timothy Bixby: Yes, that's exactly right. So we've seen a trend in the quarter that was not too dissimilar from a few prior quarters, which is both the home business and the car business primarily had some favorable development, somewhat different causes, car growing significantly and a significantly improved loss ratio over time. It's not uncommon to be somewhat more conservative in reserving as your business changes rapidly, and our business in car has certainly changed absolutely for the better, but also in terms of its growth rate, in terms of its diversity across states and a lot of that has come together to enable us to reanalyze those prior reserves and continue to release. Home is a little different.

Home, it's not so much the growth rate. We've actually just kind of edged past our clean the book efforts in home. And so, we've done a couple of things there. One is to really look at from a macro perspective, business that today, we wouldn't write, and that's really been 1.5 years or so in the making and really passed that point. That said, the remaining business was still somewhat conservatively reserved in light of new data and our current understanding of the book and that enabled us to release those reserves. By definition, our forward expectation is today's reserves are exactly right. And we'll kind of see how the subsequent quarters play out, but those were consistent trends.

Andrew Andersen: Okay. And recognizing it's early, but you had mentioned at the top of the call, just the autonomous product, car products are live in a couple of states. What have you learned maybe about the frequency or severity of this product relative to the traditional auto book?

Timothy Bixby: Awfully, early. And so that's not something we've put any real data out on. And so we'll kind of have to stick with what we've disclosed so far. The good news there is that the trends are positive. We've seen nice reception from those customers who qualify for that product. The end is quite small, but the trends are quite positive. And I think if you look out across the market as we do and see the data that's released not from Lemonade, but across the market, the frequency numbers without question, are significantly -- or not significantly are notably lower.

The 50% number that we've quoted is really our number, data-driven through the data that we've analyzed as we put that product together. But the public numbers we're seeing are that amount of savings or greater. So we're quite optimistic about where that product will head. It's a multiyear adoption rate. We'll see how that plays out. And that's probably as much as we can say at this point.

Operator: At this time, there are no further questions. This concludes today's call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect.