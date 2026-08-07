Image source: The Motley Fool.

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CALL PARTICIPANTS

Vice President of Investor Relations - David Kelley

President and Chief Executive Officer - Gregory Henderson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - Abhishek Khandelwal

Need a quote from a Motley Fool analyst? Email [email protected]



TAKEAWAYS

Net Sales -- $739 million, representing 20% growth and 14% organic growth, reflecting continued demand momentum across several key growth markets.

-- $739 million, representing 20% growth and 14% organic growth, reflecting continued demand momentum across several key growth markets. Adjusted Diluted EPS -- $4.19, increasing 47% versus the prior year, driven by strong volume leverage, favorable mix, and operational execution.

-- $4.19, increasing 47% versus the prior year, driven by strong volume leverage, favorable mix, and operational execution. Electronics Products Revenue -- $406 million, up 21% with 20% organic growth, led by strong performance in passive products and improved power semiconductor demand.

-- $406 million, up 21% with 20% organic growth, led by strong performance in passive products and improved power semiconductor demand. Industrial Segment Revenue -- $150 million, growing 52% year over year and 16% organically, supported by demand in data centers, industrial automation, and construction.

-- $150 million, growing 52% year over year and 16% organically, supported by demand in data centers, industrial automation, and construction. Transportation Segment Revenue -- $182 million, a moderate 2% increase, as growth in commercial vehicles offset a 2% organic decline in passenger vehicle sales.

-- $182 million, a moderate 2% increase, as growth in commercial vehicles offset a 2% organic decline in passenger vehicle sales. Adjusted EBITDA Margin -- 23.6%, reflecting a 220-basis-point expansion, due to volume leverage and favorable product mix.

-- 23.6%, reflecting a 220-basis-point expansion, due to volume leverage and favorable product mix. Free Cash Flow -- $127 million, up 75% year over year, reflecting improved profitability and disciplined working capital management.

-- $127 million, up 75% year over year, reflecting improved profitability and disciplined working capital management. Basler Acquisition Performance -- $135 million to $140 million in revised 2026 revenue guidance, an increase from the prior outlook due to strong grid and utility infrastructure demand.

-- $135 million to $140 million in revised 2026 revenue guidance, an increase from the prior outlook due to strong grid and utility infrastructure demand. Third Quarter Revenue Guidance -- $780 million to $800 million, representing 26% growth at the midpoint, supported by record bookings and a book-to-bill ratio significantly above 1.0.

-- $780 million to $800 million, representing 26% growth at the midpoint, supported by record bookings and a book-to-bill ratio significantly above 1.0. Third Quarter Adjusted EPS Guidance -- $4.85 to $5.05, representing 68% growth at the midpoint, reflecting continued healthy demand across key markets.

-- $4.85 to $5.05, representing 68% growth at the midpoint, reflecting continued healthy demand across key markets. Consumer Electronics Sales -- Less than 10% of total company sales, which management stated has a limited impact on long-term growth as the company prioritizes industrial and data center opportunities.

-- Less than 10% of total company sales, which management stated has a limited impact on long-term growth as the company prioritizes industrial and data center opportunities. Commercial Vehicle Design Win -- Over $20 million in annual revenue opportunity, resulting from a partnership with a leading transportation customer for a light truck and commercial vehicle platform.

-- Over $20 million in annual revenue opportunity, resulting from a partnership with a leading transportation customer for a light truck and commercial vehicle platform. Net Leverage Ratio -- Approximately 0.8 turns, indicating a strong balance sheet with $628 million in cash.

-- Approximately 0.8 turns, indicating a strong balance sheet with $628 million in cash. Quarterly Dividend -- $0.80 per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarter, reflecting a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

-- $0.80 per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarter, reflecting a commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Power Semiconductor Site Closure -- Slated for 2027 in Allen, Texas, marking an early step in a multiyear footprint optimization process to enhance Electronics segment profitability.

-- Slated for 2027 in Allen, Texas, marking an early step in a multiyear footprint optimization process to enhance Electronics segment profitability. Data Center Market Opportunity -- Content potential is 2 to 4 times higher in high-voltage architectures than current low-voltage systems, supporting a projected 25% to 30% five-year CAGR.

-- Content potential is 2 to 4 times higher in high-voltage architectures than current low-voltage systems, supporting a projected 25% to 30% five-year CAGR. Passive Products Growth -- 26% organic growth in the second quarter, acting as a primary driver for the Electronics segment’s overall performance.

-- 26% organic growth in the second quarter, acting as a primary driver for the Electronics segment’s overall performance. 2030 Financial Targets -- $4.5 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, with management confirming the company remains on track to achieve these long-term objectives.

-- $4.5 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, with management confirming the company remains on track to achieve these long-term objectives. Third Quarter Organic Growth Guidance -- 21%, supported by double-digit design win growth across all reported end markets through the first half of the year.

-- 21%, supported by double-digit design win growth across all reported end markets through the first half of the year. HVAC Market Recovery -- Organic growth reported for the first time since the first half of 2025, reflecting a market stabilization occurring faster than management’s initial expectations.

SUMMARY

Management reported broad-based demand strength across industrial, electronics, and transportation markets, supported by record quarterly bookings and double-digit design win growth. The company stated it is transitioning its portfolio to focus on high-power and high-value applications, particularly within the data center and energy infrastructure sectors where electrical architectures are evolving. Integration of the Basler acquisition is proceeding ahead of schedule, prompting an upward revision of its full-year financial and earnings contributions. Additionally, the company initiated a multiyear footprint optimization strategy, including the planned closure of a domestic semiconductor manufacturing facility, to simplify its operational structure and improve long-term costs.

CEO Henderson stated that current data center revenue is related to low-voltage architectures, but the design win pipeline is "heavily focused around the higher voltage architectures" expected to scale in 2027 and beyond.

The company secured a significant design win with a leader in fusion power, utilizing high-voltage IGBTs and diodes to manage energy for a prototype reactor building in the third quarter.

CFO Khandelwal attributed the significant expansion in Electronics margins to "strong volume leverage, mix and execution" across both the passive and semiconductor product lines.

Management confirmed the book-to-bill ratio is "well north of 1.0" entering the third quarter, with quarterly bookings reaching an all-time record for the company.

CEO Henderson noted sales growth in glasses and wearables is being prioritized within the Reality Labs segment as consumer interest in these electronics platforms increases.

The company is implementing a "make versus buy" decision regarding its power semiconductor manufacturing to reduce customer lead times and enhance the overall cost structure through 2027.

Management reported that diversified industrial growth was led by medical and aerospace and defense applications, which are the two largest submarkets within that vertical.

INDUSTRY GLOSSARY

CCDI : Computing, Communications, and Diversified Industrial markets.

: Computing, Communications, and Diversified Industrial markets. EII : Energy and Industrial Infrastructure end markets.

: Energy and Industrial Infrastructure end markets. Book-to-Bill : The ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed for a specific period; a ratio above 1.0 implies strong future demand.

: The ratio of orders received to units shipped and billed for a specific period; a ratio above 1.0 implies strong future demand. IGBT : Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor; a power semiconductor device used as an electronic switch to manage high-voltage energy transfer.

: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor; a power semiconductor device used as an electronic switch to manage high-voltage energy transfer. Passive Products : Electronic components that do not require an external power source to operate, such as fuses, resistors, and capacitors.

: Electronic components that do not require an external power source to operate, such as fuses, resistors, and capacitors. CAGR : Compound Annual Growth Rate.

: Compound Annual Growth Rate. Grid-to-Chip: A strategic framework encompassing the power distribution path from the electrical utility grid down to individual semiconductor chips.

Full Conference Call Transcript

Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Littelfuse Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I will turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, David Kelley. Please proceed.

David Kelley: Good morning, and welcome to the Littelfuse Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Greg Henderson, President and CEO; and Abhi Khandelwal, Executive Vice President and CFO. This morning, we reported results for our second quarter, and a copy of our earnings release and slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of our website. A webcast of today's conference call will also be available on our website. Please advance to Slide 2 for our disclaimers. Our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Please review today's press release and our Forms 10-K and 10-Q for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We assume no obligation to update any of this forward-looking information. Also, our remarks today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in our earnings release available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I will now turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Henderson: Thank you, David, and thank you to everyone for joining us today. This morning, I will provide details on our second quarter results, including an update on performance across our end markets. I'll then discuss progress against our strategic priorities before turning it over to Abhi to review our financial results by segment. But before discussing the quarter in greater detail, I think it's important to step back and view our performance through the lens of the growth strategy we outlined at Investor Day in May. Our results reflect continued progress against the priorities we shared with investors. Across our markets, we are partnering with our customers to enable the adoption of higher power and more advanced electrical architectures.

Our second quarter performance and the momentum we see into the second half of 2026 reinforce our confidence in our long-term growth and profitability framework. Now turning to the quarter. We delivered sales and adjusted earnings above our expectations with net sales of $739 million, up 20% year-over-year and 14% organically. We also delivered meaningful earnings growth as our teams executed well while leveraging continued demand momentum across several of our key growth markets. Looking at our end market exposures across the Littelfuse portfolio, we delivered strong second quarter growth across computing, communications and diversified industrial markets or CCDI.

Within the market, data center remained a leading contributor to growth as we continue to leverage our unparalleled grid-to-chip capabilities across our businesses. Diversified industrial channels were also a key contributor to CCDI growth, while we benefited from improving demand across medical and aerospace and defense applications. Finally, within CCDI, consumer electronics sales declined in the quarter. Consumer electronics represents less than 10% of company sales and has a limited impact on our long-term growth trajectory as we prioritize strategic industrial and data center opportunities. Turning to energy and industrial infrastructure end markets, or EII. We benefited from both broad-based demand strength and the contribution from Basler in the second quarter.

Across our industrial infrastructure verticals, growth was led by industrial automation and construction, while we benefited from faster-than-expected HVAC recovery. In energy infrastructure, we continue to benefit from demand tied to grid modernization, utility investment and renewable energy deployment. Notably, Basler continues to drive significant momentum in grid and utility infrastructure, a key strategic growth market for Littelfuse. Finally, revenue across transportation and logistics end markets increased moderately year-over-year. In passenger vehicles, we delivered growth despite lower global production volumes, driven by content expansion and share gains. In commercial vehicles, revenue growth benefited from improving demand in truck, construction and agricultural equipment markets.

We are seeing continued traction from our more focused and proactive go-to-market approach, particularly with leading OEM customers where we can bring system-level solutions and multi-technology capabilities to support more complex platform requirements. In the quarter, we partnered with a leading transportation customer for a light truck and commercial vehicle platform. Our integrated solution utilizes our current sensor and MEGA Fuse technologies, providing up to a 700 amp protection rating while monitoring and sensing high-impact loads. Importantly, our solution reduces risk of battery degradation typically associated with the stress of high current loads. This design win represents more than $20 million in annual revenue opportunity with potential to scale across additional vehicles in the future.

Overall, our second quarter performance reinforces the strength of our end market diversity and technology portfolio as well as the benefits of our sharpened focus on high-growth opportunities and operational excellence. Heading into the third quarter, we are well positioned to build on our growth momentum. We entered the quarter with record bookings and our book-to-bill is well north of 1.0. We continue to partner more closely with customers on their next-generation architectures with a focus on providing multi-technology solutions. Supporting this through the first half of the year, design wins were up double digits across each of our markets, reflecting improved conversion of our expanding new business opportunity pipeline. Let me provide you with an example of our progress.

In the quarter, we were awarded a significant program with a leader in battery energy storage and power supply applications. Our solution, which utilizes our fast-acting TLS fuses, optimizes performance of battery backup units for data center markets. This design win and our strategic partnership with this customer is positioning us well for the expansion of high-voltage battery storage solutions for both data center and grid-scale markets. Finally, I want to update you on our portfolio optimization and rationalization in power semiconductor products. As mentioned at Investor Day, we are sharpening our power semiconductor focus on high-power and high-value applications where we have a differentiated right to win.

As an example of where we are applying this strategy, we have a design win this quarter with a leading player in fusion power. Our solution leverages our high-voltage IGBT and diodes to actively manage the stored energy that is used to drive the fusion reaction. This solution offers an unparalleled 4.5 kV operation in an extremely compact footprint. We will begin shipping for this customer in the third quarter as they build their first prototype reactor. Notably, our power semiconductor demand strengthened in the quarter, and our teams executed well, contributing to improved growth and profitability.

We see continued power semiconductor demand momentum into the third quarter, and we are balancing these growth opportunities with ongoing portfolio rationalization and footprint optimization. Abhi will update you on the process shortly, but we believe the actions we are taking will better position our semiconductor products business for enhanced long-term profitable growth. Overall, we are encouraged by the progress we are making across our high-growth opportunities, customer partnerships and operational execution as we position the company for continued long-term value creation. I want to thank our global team for their hard work and for positioning Littelfuse well for the second half of the year. With that, I'll turn the call over to Abhi.

Abhishek Khandelwal: Thank you, Greg, and good morning, everyone. Today, I will walk you through our second quarter results. Please turn to Slide 6 for details on our second quarter performance. All comparisons are versus the prior year unless noted otherwise. Net sales in the second quarter were $739 million, up 20% and 14% organically. The Basler acquisition contributed approximately 6% to sales growth, while foreign exchange was a 1% tailwind. Adjusted EBITDA margin finished at 23.6%, up 220 basis points, reflecting strong volume leverage, favorable mix and operational execution. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.19, up 47% versus the prior year.

In the quarter, operating cash flow was $146 million, while free cash flow grew to $127 million, up 75% year-over-year. We ended the quarter with $628 million of cash, a consolidated net leverage ratio of approximately 0.8 turns and returned $90 million to shareholders through our dividends. We increased our quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.80 per share, reflecting our continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Please turn to Slide 8 for our segment highlights, starting with the Electronics Products segment. Sales for the quarter increased 21% year-over-year with 20% organic growth. Passive products again delivered strong growth, while semiconductor products benefited from continued protection strength and improved power semiconductor demand.

Across the Electronics Products segment, we benefited from increased demand in data center, diversified industrials and transportation end markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Electronics segment was 26.3%, up 470 basis points versus the prior year, reflecting strong volume leverage, mix and execution. Looking ahead, we are pivoting our power semiconductor focus to high-value applications with the goal of driving long-term profitability enhancements. Supporting this, earlier this year, we announced the closure of our Allen, Texas power semiconductor manufacturing facility. This location is slated to close in 2027 and marks an important early step in our ongoing portfolio optimization and footprint rationalization process.

Looking forward, we expect the site closure will enhance our 2027 Electronics segment profitability, and we will continue to share more as we make progress. Moving to our Transportation Products segment on Slide 9. Sales increased 2% year-over-year. Organic growth was 1%, driven by stronger commercial vehicle volumes across truck, construction and agricultural equipment markets. Passenger vehicle organic sales declined 2%, reflecting lower global production and continued sensor product sales declines. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.6%. While lower in the quarter, our focused execution has driven improved profitability year-to-date amid mixed market conditions. Our teams remain focused on driving operational excellence and continued profitability improvements across the transportation portfolio. Turning to Slide 10. Industrial segment sales increased 52% year-over-year.

Organic growth was 16%, supported by strong data center, industrial automation and construction demand. In the second quarter, we also benefited from faster-than-expected HVAC sales recovery. I would also like to highlight Basler, which contributed approximately 36% of growth in the quarter for the Industrial segment. Integration efforts are progressing well, and the business is performing ahead of our expectations, both operationally and commercially. Demand across key end markets remains healthy, and the Basler team has executed well since joining Littelfuse. As a result, we now expect Basler to contribute approximately $135 million to $140 million of revenue in 2026, above our prior outlook. We're also increasing our expected earnings contribution to $0.25 to $0.30 for the full year.

More importantly, our early success reinforces the strategic rationale for the acquisition, expands our exposure to attractive energy and industrial infrastructure applications and positions us to capture additional opportunities through our broader customer relationships and technology portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.6%, up 50 bps year-over-year, supported by volume leverage and favorable mix. We remain focused on executing against favorable industrial end market trends while continuing to advance Basler integration initiatives. Turning to our outlook for the third quarter on Slide 11. We expect continued healthy demand across several of our key markets, supported by a strong backlog and increased customer traction.

Based on current market conditions, we expect third quarter net sales in the range of $780 million to $800 million. This represents 26% growth versus the prior year at the midpoint. We expect 21% organic growth, a contribution of 6% to growth from the Basler acquisition and a 1% FX headwind. We also expect third quarter adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.85 to $5.05. At the midpoint, this represents 68% growth versus the prior year. Finally, our third quarter guidance assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 23% to 24%. Thank you to the Littelfuse teams for their persistent efforts throughout the first half of 2026.

We're excited about our continued momentum and the strategic progress we're making on the way to achieving our 2030 targets of $4.5 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. With that, operator, please open the call for Q&A.

Operator: Your first question comes from the line of Luke Junk with Baird.

Luke Junk: To start with, Greg, hopefully, you could just comment on ways that the company can lean into this better breadth that you're seeing in electronics and industrial for that sake, be it taking share in a strategic way, leaning into pricing and capitalizing on the potential for some channel normalization. Just how do you think about prioritizing some actions moving through the year in this environment?

Gregory Henderson: Thanks, Luke. I think, look, what's important that we see this quarter is we really see broad-based momentum. So across all of our end markets where we see growth, we see broad-based momentum. And actually, we see a strengthening of momentum in markets that maybe last quarter were a little bit slow, for example, specifically in our industrial business. We had good growth in energy infrastructure, industrial automation, grid, utility. But also this quarter, we had strength in HVAC, which is something that hadn't happened in the past. And actually, this is in our CCDI market, but we also mentioned that we have very broad strength in our diversified industrial business that includes medical and aerospace and defense.

So we see a broadening. We talked about that last quarter. We see that continuing. And so I would say we really see broad-based strength and growth. Also importantly, for us, kind of strategically is about our design win traction. We talked about our design wins being up double digits across all of our markets. So for us, I think it's broad growth across our reported segments and across our markets. And so our strategy and focus right now is being well positioned to capture the upside in the volume.

Luke Junk: Great. And then for my follow-up, obviously, there's been a lot of discussion of your data center business in total and the next-gen content lift as we move into higher voltages. But just curious if you could comment on just continuing to improve the positioning of the business in the near term as we move through 2026 and just in terms of year-to-date progress, anything you can share to just kind of level set where the company is as of midyear in data center as well.

Gregory Henderson: Yes. Thanks, Luke. I think data center was a strong growth driver in the quarter. We talked about strong growth in the CCDI market. and data center was a strong growth driver of that. And we -- with the outlook we're giving in 3Q and actually through the back half of '26, we expect data center to continue to grow. I think what's also important, though, is that to understand that the revenue growth that we have now in data center this year is all related to the low-voltage architectures. And we've talked about the high-voltage architectures coming in, in the future, probably in '27 and beyond.

We have very low volume shipments now for kind of the proof of concept of those systems, but that comes in. And if you look at our revenue, it's largely around the lower voltage architectures. Going forward, our pipeline and design wins are heavily -- have a heavy strength around these high-voltage architectures. So we see that. And I think one thing we'll say about data center, we've continued to have strong design win traction in the first half of 2020 -- in the first half of 2026 as well as in the quarter, our design wins again more than doubled compared to a year before.

And like I said, a lot of those design wins are heavily focused around the higher voltage architectures that we expect to come in the future. So we have good momentum. We had good results in the quarter. We expect that to continue through '26, and the design wins are positioning us well for beyond '26 into the future.

Abhishek Khandelwal: And then, Luke, this is Abhi. Just to take you back to Investor Day, if you kind of think about the content opportunity, we talked about content opportunity being 2 to 4x higher in high voltage versus low voltage today that we're seeing in terms of revenue. And so just to bring it all back, I think we're pretty confident in our 25% to 30% CAGR that we laid out over the next 5 years to our data center markets.

Luke Junk: And just to read between the lines, I mean, it seems like data center mix has to be moving up in the first half of the year. Anything you can share relative to the exit rate coming out of last year, which was low double digits?

Gregory Henderson: By mix, do you mean data center compared to other markets? Or do you mean mix of our products inside of data center?

Luke Junk: Yes, data center as a percentage of sales, Greg.

Gregory Henderson: Yes, I think this is also important, right? Like we are very positive on our data center. We see strong growth. But we did talk about this, right? Last year, our growth was really dominated by data center and grid, utility. This year, we have the broadening momentum across other markets, diversified industrials, our other industrial markets. And even like we said, now we see improvements in HVAC, which was kind of soft for the last couple of quarters. So I think that's the difference we see now is a much broader base demand across our business than we had last year.

Abhishek Khandelwal: But to Greg's point, data center still remains -- continues to be the fastest-growing market in the quarter and for the first half of the year.

Luke Junk: Got it. And then, maybe just incremental margin dynamics, if you could unpack those a little bit, especially the 3Q guidance, that floating up to 40%. Can you talk about some of the drivers, be it volume or maybe even taking some price in the market right now?

Abhishek Khandelwal: Yes. Look, at the highest level, if you think about our business model, we've talked about this before, right, when you start to see organic growth in the mid- to high singles or double digits for that matter, our incrementals are pretty positive. So if you think about the margin drivers, right, I'll bring it down to a couple of things. Number one is the volume leverage that you see unpack as we start to grow the company on a year-over-year basis. Two, it's tied to operational execution. Three, it's tied to mix.

So if you think about the growth drivers and think about where the growth is coming from, passives and protection have a very high flow-through on the uptick. And so it's a combination of operational execution, volume leverage and mix of revenue that we're seeing within the quarter that's contemplated in the guide.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of David Williams with Needham.

David Williams: Congrats on the really strong results. Greg, if you kind of think about the savings from the Allen semi-fab closure, you said you'll have more color on that later. But just curious if there's any additional information you can provide around that, when you think you'll see that come into the P&L and maybe the magnitude of what those savings could look like?

Gregory Henderson: Yes. Maybe, David, thank you. I'll just start with kind of a little bit of context around power semis and kind of how we're thinking about that, and then I'll let Abhi kind of give you kind of the detailed color on Allen and some of the kind of the timing of this. But I think we talked about this in our Investor Day. And I would say the thing to understand is that this -- the power semiconductor kind of rationalization and footprint optimization, it's a -- I will call it a multiyear process that we're really making progress on, but it's going to take some time.

And so it's really about optimizing the portfolio to focus on the areas where we really have differentiation where we can win. We're making progress. We also did mention in the call that we have good momentum in power semi from a market perspective, from a bookings and order. We had good growth in the power semi business in the quarter, and we actually have -- it will be a strong contributor to our incrementals in 3Q. So we're making progress. The Allen is like one of the first things we announced. There's other actions that we'll be taking over time, and maybe give Abhi some -- can give some more color on that.

Abhishek Khandelwal: Yes, David. So look, just building on the Allen piece, first of all, when you think about savings and when we'll realize those savings, I'd say it's in the back half of 2027. It marks an important step, I would say, in the footprint optimization move that we have discussed in the prior quarters and that we discussed as part of Investor Day, okay? The easiest way to think about the Allen closure is this is a decision that we're making to simplify our operational footprint and a decision on make versus buy, which will help us reduce our lead times and improve our cost structure.

More to come as we finalize the actual numbers behind it, but it does mark a big step in the direction of where we want to take the company.

David Williams: Okay. And then maybe secondly, just you talked about the record bookings. Any way to size that? How should we think about those bookings relative to the prior record and maybe on a year-over-year basis?

Gregory Henderson: Yes. Look, I think the important thing to understand is that we -- number one, we have good momentum; number two, that it's very broad. And so we are -- we have said that the book-to-bill is significantly north of 1 and the record -- and the bookings in Q2 were a record, and that's kind of a company-wide record. The other thing I'll say, though, is that it's the breadth of these bookings across the end markets. So like we said before, it's data center, industrial verticals, diversified industrials, HVAC.

And the other thing I think that's important from our perspective, right, we see good market momentum in the bookings, but also our design wins are continuing to be strong. And actually, across all of our markets, our design wins were up double digits year-on-year. So it's -- the bookings are good, but also design wins, which is I would call that really future bookings, we also feel good about. So we see good momentum, and it is broad. I think that's what we're comfortable saying.

Abhishek Khandelwal: And David, just to size it up a slightly different way, while we don't hand out on the exact booking numbers, if you think about the year and think about our actuals in the guide and see the sequential improvement, it supports the strong booking comment that we made, which is, look, organically, Q1, we delivered 9%. Q2, we came in at 14%. And at the midpoint of -- for Q3 guide, we're guiding a 21% organic. So what it also points to the sequential improvement throughout the year, broad-based momentum throughout the year and the strong bookings support the 21% organic guide that we just put out.

David Williams: Okay. Fantastic. And then maybe just one last one, if I can. Just kind of thinking about the inventory dynamic within the distribution and across your channels, do you get a sense that we're seeing some of this demand from replenishment? Or do you feel like most of this is really from end consumption?

Gregory Henderson: Look, I think generally, we feel good about the channel inventory. And I would say that the channel inventory is normal in terms of weeks. Obviously, when you're in the growth cycle, right, the dollars are going up because -- but in terms of weeks, the channel inventory is good. And there were some areas in the channel also at our end customers that I think inventories were low that are kind of normalizing. But in general, I would say we feel good about this. We track the POS as well as POA, both are growing strong.

And so I would say, generally, this is with some exceptions on kind of a little bit of here or there, channel normalization, I would -- inventory normalization, I would say this is real end demand across our markets.

Operator: Your next question comes from the line of Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer & Co Inc.

Christopher Glynn: So just on the bookings, following up a little bit on the prior question. A lot of times at this point in the cycle where destocking is done and demand is picking up a lot, you tend to take a lot of share. I think a lot of the fragmented competition just doesn't have the capacity and capital flexibility that's always been built into Littelfuse. So wondering how much of that you're seeing at the present moment?

Gregory Henderson: I mean I think -- look, I'll start. I think, internally, what we really try to track is our growth relative to market. And we do believe that on balance, that we're gaining share. I would say that there are some cases of opportunistic share. But largely, it's not really -- I don't think the business is largely like that. I think for us, it's largely more about design position share. And that's why we really, really try to track our design wins and our design win opportunities. And like I talked about, I think we feel very good about that.

So I think, in general, markets are doing well, but where we measure ourselves internally is how are we doing relative to market and are we generally taking share? And I would say heavily influenced by our design win position that's the case. There are some cases of, I'll call it, opportunistic share, which we can take because we can execute, and that's a key focus of us. But really, our focus on share is more about the design and the [ timing ].

Abhishek Khandelwal: And Chris, just to support Greg's comment, here's the other thing I'll tell you. So we're also really focused on the operational piece of it, right? As the -- as we saw record bookings in the quarter, as we put out a guide that's 21% organic, we're also laser-focused on making sure operationally, we can go execute. So that's the other big focus area internally that we're spending a lot of time to be able to fulfill our customers' demand.

Christopher Glynn: Great. Appreciate that. And then on the HVAC market, this was kind of interesting because it didn't really seem to become an easy comparison until the third quarter last year. And so Industrial put up a 16% organic on a 17% comp. Just kind of curious, are you taking share in resi HVAC there? Or was that late in the quarter, sector stocking strategies by a couple of OEMs that got caught short?

Gregory Henderson: I would say, first, I'll start, and I'll let Abhi give a little bit more color on the numbers. I think, in the HVAC market, we have a very good strong market position. So we have good products, good market position. I think our design position is good. But I will say we also are seeing a market recovery that's happening faster than we expected. So we have a strong position. That means also we are a little bit subject to -- obviously, we work on winning share, but we're subject to the overall market. I would say for us, there is a market recovery there that we're seeing a little faster than maybe we expected.

Abhishek Khandelwal: And Chris, just to add more color. Look, I think, if you think about the HVAC end market, we were down for 4 straight quarters. This is the first time since first half of 2025 that we've seen growth on a year-over-year basis. So to Greg's point, the market recovery was sooner than we expected, and this is the first quarter since first half of '25 where we've seen organic growth.

Operator: The next question comes from the line of Christopher Glynn with Oppenheimer.

Christopher Glynn: Figured I'd take advantage of the light queue on this very busy earnings day. So you guys went frequently over the topic of diversified industrials, called out medical and A&D in particular. I think that comment is really an electronics-centric comment, but just curious to peel back a little on medical and A&D being particular callouts under the emphasized theme of diversified industrials.

Gregory Henderson: Yes. Thanks, Chris. So I think first, just to give context, right? So in diversified industrials, when we reported our markets, we started talking about our markets in our new go-to-market structure at Investor Day. So diversified industrials are inside the CCDI market, actually on the website, I think there's a pie chart that shows that. Diversified industrials includes a bunch of markets. But -- so there's like -- there's a bunch of markets in there, but 2 of the key ones that are probably the largest contributors in there is defense, aerospace and defense and medical. So those are probably the 2 largest submarkets inside diversified industrial, but there's a bunch of others as well.

And I would say both of those submarkets did well. It is true that I would say generally that our Electronics segment are probably the largest products that play there. But actually, one of the things about our business is that all of our segments actually play in there. Actually, our Basler business, for example, does sell into the aerospace and defense market as well. And that would -- when they do that, that would show up inside diversified industrials. So I would say broad-based strength in diversified industrials. That also includes some of the broad channel customers as well. So it's a little bit of both.

But specifically, if you look at medical and aerospace and defense, we had good growth, we had good bookings growth, and we see momentum there.

Christopher Glynn: Okay. And are you seeing -- what kind of velocity are you seeing in the defense market in terms of innovation, new designs versus replenishment? Just curious kind of the layering of drivers for that defense market.

Gregory Henderson: I mean, look, I think defense is very dynamic right now, right? There's a lot of business that is kind of, I would call it, very legacy traditional business that is growing, but also there's a lot of kind of new entrant business that is also growing. So we see momentum in both. And I would say in the design activity, we see a lot of momentum specifically around the new entrants as well.

Operator: We have reached the end of the Q&A session. I will now turn the call back to Chief Executive Officer, Greg Henderson, for closing remarks.

Gregory Henderson: Okay. Thank you. Thank you all for attending this morning. And just to close, I'd like to just emphasize again, first to thank our global teams for the progress. We see a lot of broad-based momentum across our markets and a lot of strength. And as Abhi mentioned, we're very focused on making sure that we are in the right position to execute against this. We see good progress. We feel good about the back half of 2026 and on track to the model we laid out at Investor Day. So thank you all for joining, and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator: This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.