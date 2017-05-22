3D printing is taking the world by storm and promises to transform nearly every industry and touch upon many facets of our lives. This incredible technology -- which uses a digital model to build an object layer by layer -- isn't new, but it's made such rapid advances in the last several years that its applications have ballooned in size and scope.

Here are nine things that many folks probably didn't know could be 3D-printed.

1. Human tissues and organs

3D printing's most amazing healthcare application has to be the printing of living human and animal cells to form tissues and organs, which is often called "bioprinting."

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in North Carolina has bioprinted human tissues and select flat, non-solid organs that have been transplanted into patients. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) uses the tech to produce human liver tissue assays to help pharmaceutical companies speed up the new drug-development process. Last month, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced it was entering the bioprinting field via a partnership with United Therapeutics. The burgeoning industry's ultimate goal is to print fully functional solid organs (such as the liver, kidneys, and heart) that can be transplanted into people in need.

2. Coral reefs

Coral reefs on ocean floors across the globe have been experiencing a bleaching crisis, which is destroying them and their brilliant colors. Scientists largely blame the warming of the climate. Reefs are crucial to marine life, which in turn is crucial to us humans at the top of the food chain.

Many experts believe that 3D printing offers the best hope of slowing the damage to the reefs. The tech can replicate their natural texture and structure, which is vital to attracting sea life. The first experimental installation of 3D-printed coral reef was submerged in the Persian Gulf in 2012. Such installations are now also in place in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and Australia. Fabien Cousteau, grandson of the legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, began the project in the Caribbean in January.

3. An FDA-approved drug

In August 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to a 3D-printed drug -- a first ever. The drug is Aprecia Pharmaceuticals' Spritam, an epilepsy drug that became available in March 2016.

The privately held, suburban Philadelphia-based company manufactures Spritam using its ZipDose 3D-printing tech, which produces a porous formulation that quickly disintegrates with a sip of liquid. The formulation is targeted at the many epilepsy patients who have a condition that makes it difficult for them to swallow pills.

4. A mass-produced athletic shoe

Last month, adidas AG (NASDAQOTH:ADDYY) announced that it's teaming with 3D printing start-up Carbon to produce a new line of running shoes with 3D-printed midsoles. Unless another industry player makes a quick dash soon, adidas will become the first athletic shoe company to make a mass-market shoe with a 3D-printed midsole.

Adidas plans to offer 5,000 pairs of its new shoe for retail sale later this year, produce more than 100,000 pairs by the end of 2018, and then quickly ramp to making millions per year. The most awesome thing for athletes, as well as for folks who just want a great-fitting and comfortable shoe, is that customized versions of the shoe are on the horizon.