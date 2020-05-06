Financial technology company Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) posted strong first-quarter numbers Tuesday but revised its full-year outlook downward.

The company, which provides data and analytics software for the mortgage industry, beat estimates with net earnings of $50.1 million, up 92% from the same period the year before. Earnings per share climbed 88% to $0.34. The company's indirect investment in Dun and Bradstreet provided net earnings of $5.6 million, compared to a reduction of $13.3 million in last year's first quarter.

Total revenue rose about 3% to $290.7 million. Most of it came from the software solutions business, as revenue increased 0.5% to $244.7 million. Data and analytics revenue jumped 16% to $46.1 million year over year.

Black Knight's stock price is up 12.5% year to date, easily outperforming the S&P 500's roughly 12% decline.

But the company decreased its growth estimates for full year 2020.

"While our first-quarter results exceeded our expectations, the extraordinary effects of the broad-based response to the COVID-19 outbreak have delayed the timing of certain revenues, which is reflected in our revised outlook for full-year 2020," Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour said. "Specifically, we have seen lower foreclosure-related volumes in our specialty servicing software business due to the foreclosure moratorium and expect this to continue with forbearance plans offered as part of the CARES Act."

The revised outlook for the fintech company calls for revenue to be in the range of $1.164 billion to $1.184 billion, down from a previous range of $1.190 billion to $1.214 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.97, down from $1.97 to $2.06.