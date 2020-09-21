Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) on Monday notched its new record for all-time high share price, closing at $94.80 per share, well above its previous record of $91.17 (reached on Sept. 9). This marks the third time the company has shattered the ceiling this month.

Peloton has been an enormously popular stock during the pandemic, not least because it satisfies one important criterion for investors during our current Stay-in-Place Era -- its services are delivered entirely online. Additionally, its business -- like many of us -- is entirely confined to the home, where owners of its stationary exercise bikes work out to classes broadcast directly to subscribers.

Those bikes and related services are collectively a bona fide hit with consumers. The company's most recently reported quarter showed a robust 172% year-over-year increase in revenue, despite sharp cuts in marketing expenditures. And Peloton is moving aggressively to widen its customer base, introducing a new budget bike model for the cost-conscious.

Another impetus to the stock is the recent rise of coronavirus cases in numerous locations throughout the word, and the return to certain lockdown mandates imposed by various authorities. This, of course, plays to the company's big strength as an exercise-in-your-living-room specialist.

Many Peloton bulls believe the company still has plenty of growth in front of it, and as a consequence they are not overly concerned with the stock's rich valuations. While its all-important subscriber base more than doubled in the aforementioned quarter, it's still fairly low in relation to the potential market in fitness-crazed America. All told, the worldwide subscriber count was only 3.1 million at the end of that period.