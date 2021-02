In this video, I'm going to show you how you can actually already invest in SpaceX before its initial public offering (IPO).

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk said that Starlink will IPO when they can correctly predict cash flow. But if you can't wait until they do IPO, here are a couple of ways you can get exposure to SpaceX(Starlink) right now! And in one of the options you can also get exposure to Stripe before they IPO.