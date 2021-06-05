In today's video, I look at the stocks Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR), Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), and Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) and try to determine which I believe is a better buy at the moment. I use an eight-point system to help me choose the winner. Below are some points each company received.

Turtle Beach was the winner of recent earnings growth. It reported 166% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. Logitech was the winner for the most substantial balance sheet. It has roughly $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments and no debt. Corsair was the winner for having the cheapest valuation metric. Looking at the forward price-to-earnings ratio, Corsair had the most affordable of the three, sitting at roughly 17.66.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 4, 2021. The video was published on June 4, 2021.







