Today's video focuses on Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) recent earnings, reported after the market closed on Oct. 27. Twilio's stock price was down over 17% on Oct. 28. Is this creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Here are some highlights from the video. 

  1. Twilio reported strong growth for its third-quarter earnings. Revenue was $740 million, up 65% year over year (YOY) and up 15% quarter over quarter. The outlook for its fourth quarter represents roughly 40% YOY growth.
  2. Investors might be worried about the COO stepping down as well as a slowdown  in organic revenue growth seen in the third quarter and predicted for the upcoming fourth quarter. It is important to note that a year ago, Twilio saw a bump in revenue due to political traffic, which is affecting Twilio's growth rate.
  3. Numerous analysts cut their price target for Twilio, creating a bearish sentiment toward the company and its earnings results. 

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 28, 2021. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2021.



