Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Reasons the Avalanche Blockchain Is Here to Stay

By Michael Byrne - Dec 6, 2021 at 2:29PM

Key Points

  • Avalanche has skyrocketed 1500% in 2021 to a market cap of almost $30 billion.
  • Avalanche looks poised to continue performing well as more use cases arise.
  • Avalanche was recently tapped by Deloitte to support a major project.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Rapid transaction speeds and growing real world adoption and use cases mean that Avalanche's impressive 2021 performance is set to continue.

Avalanche ( AVAX 5.18% ) has had an incredible 2021, emerging from obscurity to become the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It recently surpassed more established blockchains like Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) as well as popular meme coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in total market capitalization. It just climbed past the infamous Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in market cap, and it didn't need any help from Elon Musk. 

Going forward, Avalanche could have more blue sky ahead of it as the blockchain's momentum builds. Here are three reasons why Avalanche could just be getting started. 

Person checking their crypto portfolio on a phone and sitting at a desk with work supplies.

Image Source: Getty Images.

More real world projects coming to the Avalanche blockchain

The advent of decentralized applications (dApps) on the Ethereum blockchain were instrumental in making Ethereum into the $500 billion asset it is today. Developers and artists migrated to Ethereum. Avalanche is in the process of developing a flourishing ecosystem of its own. There is a burgeoning array of NFTs sprouting up on Avalanche. For example, the NHL's New York Islanders are partnering with new NFT platform Orange Comet, which uses the Avalanche blockchain, to release a line of NFTs. A play to earn game called Crabada launched on the Avalanche blockchain this November. To get an idea of how big play to earn games are in crypto, take a look at Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) and its AXS token, which has reached a market cap of $8.5 billion.

Big Four accounting and consulting firm Deloitte also recently tapped Avalanche for a project it is working on. This initiative aims to help local governments streamline the process of receiving FEMA funds in the event of a natural disaster. Deloitte says that it chose Avalanche for this undertaking because of its speed, transparency, and climate-friendly credentials.

Impressive transaction speed

The Avalanche network can process an impressive 4,500 transactions per second, compared to just 15-30 transactions per second for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)  or 250 for Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).This throughput even outperforms that of traditional financial networks like Visa, which processes about 24,000 transactions per second. Only Solana betters Avalanche in terms of throughput with 50,000-65,000 transactions per second. Furthermore, Avalanche executes these transactions for much less than Ethereum. Transactions on the Avalanche blockchain cost about 0.001 AVAX, or about $0.12 at the current AVAX price. Some Ethereum users have been frustrated by the high 'gas fees' on the Ethereum network, which can often clock in at $40 or more. 

Looking Ahead 

With great transaction speed at a reasonable price, a growing number of interesting projects being built on its blockchain, and adoption by entities like Deloitte for major real world projects, Avalanche has reached critical mass and is here to stay. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Avalanche Stock Quote
Avalanche
AVAX
$91.00 (5.18%) $4.48

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Could Buying Hot Cryptocurrency Avalanche Make You a Fortune?
This Explosive Cryptocurrency Just Pushed Shiba Inu to the Side
Why Investors May Want to Buy the 8% Dip in Avalanche Crypto Today
Why Cryptocurrencies Avalanche, Harmony, and Cosmos all Jumped Today
Here's Why Avalanche's Cryptocurrency Is Falling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
624%
 
S&P 500 Returns
140%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/06/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever
3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services