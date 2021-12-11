Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Quickly Could Vaccines Targeting the Omicron Variant Be Available?

By Keith Speights and Brian Orelli, PhD - Dec 11, 2021 at 12:35PM

Key Points

  • DNA and mRNA vaccines targeting the omicron variant can be manufactured relatively quickly.
  • The FDA's data requirements will determine how soon variant-specific vaccines could be available.
  • If the FDA only requires data showing antibody levels, some vaccines could be ready by March 2022.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It depends on what data the FDA requires.

It's possible that booster doses will be all that's required to prevent infection from the omicron variant. However, several major vaccine makers are still moving forward with plans to develop vaccines that specifically target the new variant. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 1, 2021, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss how quickly these omicron-targeting vaccines might be available.

Keith Speights: Brian, let's stay on this subject a little while longer. Several companies have already begun efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target this omicron variant. Realistically though, how quickly could these targeted vaccines be authorized by the FDA?

Brian Orelli: Yet, it's not that hard to create an mRNA or a DNA molecule that contains the new omicron sequence. So mRNA companies, that's Pfizer ( PFE 1.34% ) and BioNTech ( BNTX -9.34% ) and then Moderna ( MRNA -5.57% ) and the companies that are using adenoviruses, which uses DNA to express the protein, that's AstraZeneca ( AZN -1.71% ) and Johnson and Johnson ( JNJ -0.25% ), they should be able to make the new vaccines fairly quickly.

I saw BioNTech thinks that it can have initial batches within a 100 days. Manufacturing is pretty straightforward. The question I think is, what level of data is the FDA going to want? Will antibody levels be sufficient? Those would only take maybe a couple of months at the most to enroll a clinical trial and then getting antibody levels after a few weeks or a month.

Then, or is the agency going to want efficacy data showing that the new vaccine prevents infection, and that could take substantially longer, I think depending on the infection rate at the start of the clinical trial.

Speights: Any predictions on what the FDA might require?

Orelli: I think based on the fact that they only require the antibody levels for boosters, I'm going to guess that they would only require antibody levels for omicron, but I think it's the boosters is sort of a different animal than a new variant, and so I don't know what they would require.

I think it might depend on the level of omicron being around. If it's not a major problem, then I think probably antibody levels is probably going to be sufficient, if it's a major problem, then maybe they are going to require showing that it can lower infection rates, but that will mean that it's also a lot easier to show that it lowers infection rates because we're all getting infected even though we already have immunization to the original strain, then it will be fairly easy for them to show that the infection rate goes down because a lot of people are being infected.

Speights: Yeah. There are a lot of variables that come into play here as to how quickly the FDA will move here and how much they just going to require. I think I saw one of the CEOs or I think one of the executives of one of the vaccine makers were speculating that they could get authorization as early as March 2022. Now that's pure conjecture at this point. But does that sound about right? Do you think that's even realistic?

Orelli: I think that's probably realistic based on if they only need antibodies definitely.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Pfizer Inc. Stock Quote
Pfizer Inc.
PFE
$52.78 (1.34%) $0.70
Johnson & Johnson Stock Quote
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ
$165.49 (-0.25%) $0.41
AstraZeneca PLC Stock Quote
AstraZeneca PLC
AZN
$54.02 (-1.71%) $0.94
Moderna, Inc. Stock Quote
Moderna, Inc.
MRNA
$257.06 (-5.57%) $-15.15
BioNTech SE Stock Quote
BioNTech SE
BNTX
$257.68 (-9.34%) $-26.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

What Does the Omicron Variant Mean for Vaccine Stocks?
What This Label Expansion Means for Pfizer
Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today
Here's Why The New Coronavirus Variant Won't Harm Pfizer's Stock
Pfizer's Set to Make $131 Billion in COVID Sales in 2 Years. Is the Stock a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
652%
 
S&P 500 Returns
146%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/11/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 2 Stocks and Hold Until 2035
My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in December

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services