Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The 3 Things I'm Doing to Prepare for a 2022 Stock Market Crash

By Maurie Backman - Dec 12, 2021 at 5:18AM

Key Points

  • We don't know what the stock market has in store for the coming year.
  • Inflated stock values alone could set the stage for a downturn.
  • Rather than let her anxiety build, this Fool is taking these steps to gear up for potential turbulence.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Hint: Sitting around panicking isn't one of them.

Though stock values have dropped at several points in the course of the past year, for the most part, 2021 has been a solid one for investors. And while many experts believe that the next stock market crash is right around the corner, I'm not convinced.

Right now, stock values are high, and that alone could lead to a near-term correction. But that doesn't mean the market will completely tank.

Furthermore, stock values have been high for a long time now, and while the market definitely took a tumble in March of 2020 when the pandemic first hit home, it recovered fairly quickly. And so if stocks do crash in the coming year, that downturn may be short-lived.

Person at laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Either way, though, I think it's important to always be prepared for a stock market crash -- even if you're not lying awake at night worried that the next one will strike any day. And so now that we've reached the tail end of 2021, here are some moves I'm making in the coming weeks to gear up for potential turbulence in 2022 -- whether it comes to be or not.

1. Sneaking a little cash into my emergency fund

It's always a good idea to have a solid emergency fund -- enough money in the bank to cover three to six months of essential living expenses. That way, if you lose your job or encounter some unplanned bills, you'll have cash reserves to tap without having to land in debt or liquidate stocks to scrounge up the money.

Right now, my emergency fund is looking pretty robust, especially since I have about a year's worth of essential expenses on hand in cash. I tend to overfund my emergency savings because doing so gives me peace of mind as both a self-employed worker and an investor. And so between now and the end of the year, any money I don't spend on holiday expenses or other obligations will probably go into my savings so it's there for me just in case.

2. Making sure my portfolio is nice and balanced

A diverse investment mix could be just the thing to help you get through a stock market downturn. And so I'm planning to do a thorough review of my investments and make sure they're as balanced as I'd like them to be.

When you own stocks (or other investments), their value can rise and fall, leading to a scenario where you may be more heavily invested in a single market segment than you'd like to be. So my plan is to make sure that hasn't happened in my portfolio, and if I need to do some rebalancing, I'll make that move before stock values tumble.

3. Putting together a wish list of new stocks to acquire

It's easy to look at a stock market crash as a negative thing. But I like to view these events as buying opportunities.

In the past year, I've struggled to add to my portfolio because stock values have been so high. If they fall in the coming year, I want to be ready to pounce. And so I'm researching some companies now so that I'll be prepared to buy shares should the opportunity present itself.

Hope for the best but be prepared

Sitting around worrying about a stock market crash is not a good use of your mental energy. At the same time, though, you never know when things might take a turn for the worse. This especially holds true during these uncertain times as a pandemic continues to rage.

By boosting my cash reserves, balancing my portfolio, and strategizing about future investments, I'm empowering myself to deal with whatever stock market turbulence comes to be in the coming year. And doing the same may really work to your benefit.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

These Retirement Savers Are Making a Big Mistake
How Much Is Social Security Going Up in 2022?
3 Decisions You Must Make Before You Retire
Meet Ted Benna, "Father of the 401(k)"
Game Recommendations From a Gaming Fanatic

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
652%
 
S&P 500 Returns
146%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/12/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services