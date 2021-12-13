Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

By Joe Tenebruso - Dec 13, 2021 at 6:36PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors will soon have a new way to own a piece of the EV upstart.

What happened

Shares of Lucid Group ( LCID 3.96% ) rose 4% on Monday after news broke that the electric-vehicle (EV) maker would be added to a popular stock index.  

So what 

Lucid will join the Nasdaq-100 index on Dec. 20. The market-cap-weighted index contains 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Major holdings include Apple, Tesla, and a host of other major tech companies, making the Nasdaq-100 a closely followed benchmark for growth investors.

A person is pushing a keyboard button labeled buy.

Image source: Getty Images.

The news will likely boost trading volumes in Lucid's stock. Managers of funds that track the Nasdaq-100 will need to buy the EV company's shares following its inclusion in the index.

This forced buying on the part of fund managers could drive Lucid's stock price up for a short period of time. Traders are aware of this dynamic, and many of them likely bought ahead of these fund's purchases, hoping to front-run their trades.

Now what 

Investors, however, will want to focus more on Lucid's long-term prospects. Fortunately, the EV leader has massive expansion potential. Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining favor among consumers across the world, and analysts are ramping their growth estimates for the industry.

For one, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives projects that EVs will comprise up to 30% of global auto sales by 2030, fueling a staggering $5 trillion market opportunity in the coming decade. 

If Lucid can capture even a small share of this enormous market, it could become a far more valuable business than it is today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$39.15 (3.96%) $1.49

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Is Lucid Motors a Buy Right Now?
Why Lucid Stock Crashed Today
Can Lucid Be a Multi-Bagger For Patient Investors?
The Electric Vehicle Business Isn't Just About Selling Cars -- Here's What Investors are Missing
Is Lucid Motors' $41 Billion Market Cap Too Expensive?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
640%
 
S&P 500 Returns
146%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 12/13/2021.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping
Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Monday
How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $1?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services