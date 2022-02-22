Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Safe Investment Could More Than Double Your Tax Refund

By Christy Bieber - Feb 22, 2022 at 5:34AM

Key Points

  • Many Americans will receive a tax refund.
  • Investing the money the IRS returns to you can help it grow.
  • There's a low-risk investment that's worth considering.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You can double the money the IRS sends you while taking very limited risk.

If you're like many Americans, you're probably getting a tax refund this year. In fact, the IRS reported the average refund was $2,827 in 2021. 

When you receive a lump sum payment -- especially if it's for a significant amount of money -- you'll have to decide what to do with it. The good news is, you can more than double the cash that you get back from the IRS if you make one relatively safe investment with it.

Investor looking at stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images.

This simple move could turn your tax refund into much more money

If you're interested in more than doubling your tax refund, there's one investment you can make with it that's all but certain to help you achieve that goal. You can invest the money in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500

If you buy an S&P 500 ETF, you'll be investing a small amount of money in each of the approximately 500 companies that make up the Standard & Poor's financial index. This index is often viewed as a good way to measure the performance of the stock market as a whole, as it includes around 500 large companies that are household names and that operate across a wide variety of industries. 

The S&P 500 index has a very long, very consistent track record of producing 10% average annual returns, so it's about as risk-free of an investment as you can get -- as long as you keep your money in for the long term since it does have some down years. There are several great S&P ETFs out there with low fees, so you don't really need any investing skills to find one. And it can really pay off for you. 

Say, for example, you get the average refund of $2,827 and invest it in an S&P 500 fund for a decade. By the end of that period of time, assuming you'd earned the average 10% annual returns, you'd have about $7,332.51. That's well over the $5,654 that would double your refund. In fact, you could likely still achieve your target even if returns fell short of 10% in a few of those years. 

Should you invest your tax refund? 

Doubling your money over a decade is an attractive prospect, and it's worth investing your money in order to have a chance to do that -- as long as some caveats are met.

First and foremost, if you have high-interest debt, you may want to pay that back first before investing. If you save 17% interest by using your tax refund to pay off your credit card, the guaranteed 17% return that would result is going to dwarf the 10% you're likely to get from an S&P fund. 

And if you do have your debt paid off, you'll need to decide if an S&P 500 ETF is the right investment choice for you. While it's a safe investment that gives you a really strong chance of doubling your money, it's not going to beat the market. You may be able to earn even higher returns -- and do much more than double your cash -- if you have the time, knowledge, and interest to invest in individual companies

Ultimately, the important thing is that if you get a tax refund, you use it to improve your financial situation as much as you can. The exact steps you should take to do that are going to depend on your personal financial situation and investing prowess. But if you don't have costly debt and aren't sure how to buy stock shares in specific businesses, you really can't go wrong with an investment in the S&P 500. 

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62
Many Americans Underestimate the Age to Claim Full Social Security Benefits -- Especially 1 Generation
4 Investing Strategies to Navigate the Stock Market Right Now
51% of Older Workers Could Get $2,000 or Less From Retirement Savings
3 Social Security Surprises That Could Shake Up Your Retirement

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
2 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu Now -- and 2 Reasons to Buy Even More
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services