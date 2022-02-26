Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Active Buyer Losses Are Accelerating at eBay

By Parkev Tatevosian - Feb 26, 2022 at 7:35AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The e-commerce company is choosing to focus on profits rather than growing its customer count.

When the pandemic struck, eBay's ( EBAY -1.51% ) business got a serious boost. The online auction and e-commerce site saw a surge of new customers and activity on its platform as tens of millions of consumers avoided shopping in person. 

Now that conditions are allowing people to return to brick-and-mortar stores more regularly, those pandemic tailwinds are turning into reopening headwinds. One metric where that is particularly apparent is in eBay's active buyer count, which is falling at an accelerating rate. 

A person making an online purchase.

Image source: Getty Images.

Buyer losses are partly a result of a strategic shift

As of the end of the fourth quarter, eBay boasted 147 million active buyers on a trailing-12-month basis, down 9% from the 162 million it had a year prior. That also was a loss of 5 million active buyers from the previous quarter. Overall, it was the third consecutive quarter of active buyer declines for eBay.

Undoubtedly, the economic reopening is primarily to blame for these losses. Consumers now have more options for places to spend their money and time. As a result, more of them are choosing options other than eBay. But the company's management is not helping in this respect. They appear to now be focused more on high-value buyers instead of on increasing the total number of buyers.

As CFO Stephen Priest explained during eBay's fourth-quarter conference call: 

"Starting with active buyers. We ended 2021 with 147 million active buyers on a trailing 12-month basis, representing a 9% year-over-year decline. The expected decrease in active buyers was primarily driven by low-value buyers, which fell 9% versus Q4 of 2019. Growth in high-value buyers over the same period was 3%. Although fewer buyers sold on eBay as compared to pre-pandemic levels, total high-value buyers were up due to growth in high spending and [inaudible]. And importantly, even as mobility restrictions have been lifted, spend for high-value buyers continues to expand at healthy rates."

The company shifted its focus to higher-value customers by reducing promotional activity. For instance, eBay formerly sent out coupons on a roughly quarterly basis for $15 off a purchase of $75, but it has largely eliminated these types of promotions. Unsurprisingly, that has meant fewer total active buyers. However, it has also meant a dramatic reduction in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue. That metric fell to 20.2% in the fourth quarter, down from 25% a year earlier.

What this could mean for eBay shareholders 

The longer-term impacts of this strategic shift to a greater focus on higher-value customers remain to be seen. That said, the near-term results of it appear to be higher earnings derived from lower marketing spending. Adjusted earnings per share were 24% higher in Q4 2021 than in Q4 2020, despite the e-commerce site attracting fewer customers. It could be that some customers cost more to serve than they are worth in terms of revenue and profits. 

Indeed, eBay has a decade-long history of a profit focus. In the past 10 years, eBay has grown its revenue at a compound annual rate of 1.2%. Meanwhile, it boosted earnings per share by 19.2% during that time. A more intense focus on the bottom line can be good news for shareholders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

eBay Inc. Stock Quote
eBay Inc.
EBAY
$54.60 (-1.51%) $0.84

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

eBay Earnings Preview: Follow the Cash
Should You Buy eBay Stock Ahead of Earnings?
eBay Q4 Earnings Preview: 1 Key Metric to Watch
Is eBay Stock a Smart Buy for 2022?
Earnings Roundup: eBay, Ford, Anheuser-Busch InBev

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
489%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 02/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 4 Questions
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services