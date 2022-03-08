Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

By Neil Patel - Mar 8, 2022 at 11:37AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

All of these businesses have the potential to produce market-beating returns over the next decade.

Investing in the stock market is the best way to build lasting wealth. And for long-term investors, or those with a time horizon greater than five years, focusing on owning high-quality businesses is a surefire way to help you reach your financial goals. Companies that have successful operating histories, some kind of competitive advantage, and a bright outlook deserve your savings. 

Along the same vein, if you've got $1,500 ready to invest, look no further than Five Below ( FIVE 1.15% ), Lululemon ( LULU -2.10% ), and O'Reilly Automotive ( ORLY -0.69% ). 

Person taking notes on paper and doing work from laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Five Below

With its 1,173 stores, Five Below is a top discount shopping destination, selling merchandise primarily below $5. The company's product offerings range from toys and games to apparel and tech gadgets -- all in an attractive, vibrant layout for customers to encourage repeat visits. In fact, the average customer visits a store 10 times a year.

Despite ongoing supply-chain challenges as well as soaring inflation, Five Below had a strong holiday shopping period thanks to a focus on securing seasonal and trendy products well ahead of the busy time. And for fiscal 2021, the business expects revenue and same-store sales to increase 46% and 30%, respectively. This is a company fully in growth mode. 

Over the past decade, Five Below's store count has skyrocketed from 192 in 2011 to 1,173 today. However, the leadership team isn't resting on its laurels. "As we look ahead, we are confident that we will continue to drive sustainable long-term growth while realizing our 2,500-plus store potential in the U.S.," CEO Joel Anderson highlighted in the company's third-quarter results press release. At that level of scale, you can bet that Five Below sales, margins, and profit will all be markedly higher than where they are today. 

Investors have the opportunity to buy shares in Five Below right now at a reasonable valuation of just 32 times trailing 12-month earnings, near the lowest levels in the company's public history. This is a proven winner with strong momentum over the past several quarters, during a difficult operating environment, which should give investors plenty to cheer about going forward. 

2. Lululemon

Step aside, Nike. There's a younger, faster-growing rival ready to steal market share in the athletic apparel industry. Lululemon has found tremendous success by creating the athleisure category, and it is now a $40 billion trendsetting business. 

To prove the company's premium status, look no further than one key metric. Over the past five years, Lululemon's gross margin has far exceeded that of industry heavyweight Nike. Having a bigger direct-to-consumer presence, which accounted for some 40% of sales in the fiscal 2021 third quarter, helps to maintain strong pricing. In fact, consumers can only purchase Lululemon's merchandise on its website or at one of its 552 stores. 

During the most recent quarter (ended Oct. 31), Lululemon was able to increase revenue 30% and net income 31%. And even more striking is that the men's business, at 29% growth, outpaced the women's segment, at 24% growth. This is no longer only a seller of fashionable yoga pants for females -- Lululemon is now a widely recognized lifestyle brand. 

Looking ahead, Lululemon will focus on growth not only in North America but abroad as well. Of the 50 to 55 new stores that will open in fiscal 2021, 40 to 45 will be in international markets. And continuing to emphasize the men's segment, as well as the digital channel, will be vital.  

The stock is down 33% from its mid-November high, giving investors an attractive entry point to scoop up shares in this booming apparel business. 

3. O'Reilly Automotive

Selling automotive brakes, wipers, and batteries is a boring business, but it has resulted in O'Reilly Automotive's stock generating a 149% return over the past five years. Through the company's 5,759 domestic stores, O'Reilly is able to serve both DIY and professional customers with their immediate car repair needs. This situation has helped the business maintain its dominant position despite the threat of e-commerce players like Amazon. 

Same-store sales in Q4 2021 jumped 14.5% year over year while profit soared 32%. For full year 2021, O'Reilly produced an incredible $2.5 billion in free cash flow. And the company possesses some outstanding financials, including a 52.7% gross margin and 20.9% operating margin. 

O'Reilly Automotive is a steady, dependable business that will continue humming along no matter what the economic environment might be. Investors don't need to worry about GDP growth, unemployment, or interest rates. Consumers need functioning automobiles to get to work, see friends, and get errands done. This puts O'Reilly in an enviable position. The business has registered positive annual sales growth in each of the past 15 years. 

As of March 4, its shares trade for a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22, cheaper than the S&P 500's 24 multiple. Management clearly believes the shares are a great value as it has consistently used free cash flow to buy back stock. Over the past decade, O'Reilly's outstanding share count has almost been cut in half. That's a nice trend for investors to ride. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Five Below, Inc. Stock Quote
Five Below, Inc.
FIVE
$146.84 (1.15%) $1.67
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$2,708.80 (-1.47%) $-40.26
Lululemon Athletica Inc. Stock Quote
Lululemon Athletica Inc.
LULU
$296.04 (-2.10%) $-6.34
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Stock Quote
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
ORLY
$655.88 (-0.69%) $-4.55
NIKE, Inc. Stock Quote
NIKE, Inc.
NKE
$122.05 (-1.92%) $-2.39

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

This Unstoppable Retail Stock Posted a Record Holiday Period
3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners
This Explosive Retailer Is Down 25% in 2022 -- Is It a Buy Right Now?
Beyond Meme Stocks: Buy This Explosive Retailer Instead
Here's My Top Consumer Growth Stock to Buy Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
446%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.
5 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
Nasdaq Bear Market: What It Really Means for Investors

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services