Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Even Though It's Down 70%, I'm Not Selling Marqeta

By Courtney Carlsen - Mar 12, 2022 at 6:02AM

Key Points

  • Unprofitable growth stocks have gotten beaten down in recent months.
  • Marqeta is growing quickly, but it has yet to turn a profit since going public last year.
  • The company offers solutions that help legacy companies bring payments into the digital age.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock trades for around $10 and the business is growing quickly.

Stocks have gotten off to a lackluster start in 2022, with the S&P 500 down almost 12% at Friday's close. Growth stocks have gotten beaten up, and companies that have yet to turn a profit have been even worse off.

One such company is Marqeta ( MQ -2.06% ), down 70% from its 52-week high. It's still in the early stages of growth and hasn't posted a profitable quarter since going public. As a result, its stock has gotten punished amid volatile market conditions.

Even though it's down big, I'm still not selling Marqeta. Marqeta's customizable payment cards are helping banks and other companies in the e-commerce space prevent fraud and unlock flexibility in innovative ways. It's done a stellar job -- and its recent earnings release proves it.

Cutting down on fraud as digital payments explode in popularity

As the pandemic has made us more reliant on digital payments, attempts to steal payment data have risen too. According to a report by the FBI, phishing scams were up 110% in 2020. Meanwhile, 63% of people surveyed by Marqeta expressed concerns about their bank's ability to detect fraudulent activity.  This is the kind of problem Marqeta excels at solving.

Take Marqeta's partnership with DoorDash. DoorDash offers on-demand delivery from a variety of restaurants, and it faced a challenge figuring out how to pay them while minimizing the risk of fraud. Creating a new payments card could be slow, and giving delivery drivers a card with a set balance left DoorDash vulnerable to unauthorized spending. Marqeta's platform made it easy to quickly for DoorDash to give its drivers physical cards that use just-in-time funding, which lets the company authorize every transaction in real time.

This relationship benefits DoorDash in another way -- additional insights into customers' behaviors. Because Marqeta gives DoorDash real-time insights, the company can track everything from end to end, ensuring the transaction goes as smoothly as possible.  

Person makes a payment at a coffee shop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Helping legacy companies shift seamlessly to digital wallets

Marqeta recently announced a new partnership with Citigroup where Citi's Commercial Cards will use Marqeta's tokenization-as-a-service (TaaS). Marqeta launched this service in 2016 through Block's Cash App, and JPMorgan Chase also adopted this service recently.  TaaS lets bank cardholders quickly transform corporate plastic cards and virtual cards into mobile wallets. According to data from Trading Platforms, digital or mobile wallet payments were the most used point-of-sale payment method in 2020. Marqeta found that 64% of customers were using a mobile wallet in 2020, up from 28% in 2019.  

TaaS provides issuers with a way to offer contactless payment options directly into a mobile wallet in real time, letting cardholders use cards through a mobile wallet without waiting for a physical card. It fills a gap between legacy card issuers and Marqeta's modernized card platform and is another way Marqeta modernizes payments for the digital age.  

A customer makes a payment using their phone at a flower shop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Total processed volume is up 50X over four years

Marqeta has become a trusted partner for many major corporations, which is evident from its most recent financial release. Total processed volume (TPV) was up 76% in the fourth quarter and up 85% for the year, ending the year at $111 billion. Since 2017, Marqeta's TPV has increased some 50-fold. This drove net revenue growth of 76% in the fourth quarter and full-year net revenue growth of 78%, with sales coming in at $517 million in 2021.   

The fintech posted a net loss of $37 million in the fourth quarter and $164 million for the whole year. Much of this net loss is related to share-based compensation from its initial public offering (IPO) last year. While share-based compensation expenses remain high, they have been slowing down in recent quarters. In the second quarter last year, Marqeta's net loss peaked at $69 million. Since then, it has posted losses of $46 million and $37 million -- which continue to weigh it down. 

Marqeta expects revenue growth of 48% to 50% on a gross profit margin of 43% to 44% in the first quarter. Given its partnerships with major companies, unique product offerings, and solid growth, Marqeta looks like a great buy at its current price -- which is why I'm not selling anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Marqeta, Inc. Stock Quote
Marqeta, Inc.
MQ
$10.01 (-2.06%) $0.21
Citigroup Inc. Stock Quote
Citigroup Inc.
C
$54.16 (-1.31%) $0.72
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
$128.89 (-2.25%) $-2.97
Block, Inc. Stock Quote
Block, Inc.
SQ
$101.93 (-6.38%) $-6.94
DoorDash, Inc. Stock Quote
DoorDash, Inc.
DASH
$86.97 (-2.99%) $-2.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1321175324
Buy This Explosive Fintech Stock Cheap While You Still Can
 GettyImages-1308167373
Why Marqeta Stock Tumbled More Than 5% Today
 woman shopping online on laptop with credit card
Why Marqeta, DLocal, and StoneCo Took a Header Today
 A woman paying at a cashier with another woman standing next to her
This Stock Could Be a Surprise Growth Pick in 2022
 Generic upward stock move Getty
Why Shares of Marqeta Are Rising Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Laptop Internet Search Smartphone Work From Home Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Warren Buffett 2.
3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now
rising arrow three
3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
A person at a laptop with a serious expression holding their head_GettyImages-833210686
Bummed Out About the Stock Market? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services