Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

By Eric Volkman - Mar 14, 2022 at 6:55PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's fiscal 2023 guidance falls well short of expectations.

What happened

Shares of Coupa Software ( COUP -9.60% ) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day.

So what

Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures. For the period, the company posted just over $193 million in revenue, an 18% improvement over fiscal Q4 2021. That was on billings that rose at the same rate, to nearly $319 million. 

On the bottom line, the company's net income rose to $14.4 million, or $0.19 per share, from the year-ago result of $13.0 million.

Worried person looking at a laptop screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Both figures topped analyst expectations. On average, prognosticators following the tech stock were anticipating just under $186 million on the top line and per-share adjusted earnings of only $0.05.

In its earnings release, Coupa quoted its CEO Rob Bernshteyn as saying that the company's "growth was driven by strength in our core business, coupled with momentum in our integration of acquired assets."

Now what

Coupa also proffered guidance for the first quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2023, and this was the main factor in the stock's Monday sell-off. For the former period, the company believes it will post $189 million to $191 million in revenue, but the average analyst estimate is slightly over $196 million. However, its forecast for $0.03 to $0.06 in per-share earnings conforms with the collective analyst estimate of $0.05.

For the full year, those ranges are $836 million to $840 million for revenue and $0.15 to $0.19 per share for earnings. Both of those figures miss the respective prognosticator expectations of $877.5 million and $0.74, respectively.

 
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Coupa Software Incorporated Stock Quote
Coupa Software Incorporated
COUP
$89.82 (-9.60%) $-9.54

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Supply chain
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Disruptive Stock to Buy Right Now
 featured-transcript-logo
Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 two_business_associates
These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now
 Supply chain
1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns
 cover_MF
Why All the Interest in Buy Now, Pay Later?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
446%
 
S&P 500 Returns
127%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A desk with language books, a globe, and stationary upon it amid a warmly lit setting
1 Growth Stock Down Over 60% to Buy Right Now
A smiling person at a desk_GettyImages-623192984
Are You on Track for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?
NioET5onroad
Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday
A person wearing a virtual reality headset
2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Double, Says Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services