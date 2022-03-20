Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

New to Investing? Here's How to Build a Diverse Portfolio Quickly

By Maurie Backman - Mar 20, 2022 at 6:18AM

Key Points

  • It's important to maintain a nice mix of investments in your portfolio.
  • If you're just starting out, here's an easy way to diversify.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It's an easy way to get started on a money-making path.

I remember the first time I decided to hand-pick a specific stock for my portfolio. While the company wound up being a good choice for me (as evidenced by the fact that it still has a place in my portfolio), I remember being quite nervous.

Prior to then, the most I'd done was choose a specific fund to invest in with my 401(k) plan. And while that required some research, I'll admit that the decision wasn't that difficult.

But when you're buying individual stocks, the stakes can be higher, and the legwork can be more intense. That's why it doesn't always pay to hand-pick individual stocks when you're new to investing. Instead, it could pay to take a different approach to assembling your portfolio.

A smiling person at a computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Put your money into the broad market

When you're new to building a portfolio, it's important to make sure your investment mix is nice and diverse. If you go too heavy on a specific market sector, you might see intense losses if that specific segment takes a hit.

Take retail, for example. Many retail stocks were hammered in 2020 on the heels of pandemic-forced shutdowns and the permanent store closures that ensued.

Or look at the losses the tech sector has seen over the past number of weeks. Anyone with 90% of their assets in tech is probably stressed to the max right now.

That's why investing in the broad market might be a better bet when you're starting out. And an easy way to do so is to load up on S&P 500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The S&P 500 is a market index consisting of the 500 largest publicly traded companies. ETFs, meanwhile, are funds that trade publicly that invest in bunches of companies all at once.

When you buy S&P 500 ETFs, you're effectively putting money into the entire stock market rather than banking on a few individual companies to perform well. And that's a smart choice if you're learning the ropes and aren't quite sure what criteria to use to evaluate stocks.

Not only do S&P 500 ETFs take a lot of guesswork out of investing, but they also offer the benefit of instant diversification. That's something that can lead to steady growth while offering protection during periods of market turbulence.

Ease your way in

To be clear, putting all of your money into S&P 500 ETFs has one key drawback: You won't have a chance to outperform the broad market. But if that's not something you're set on doing as a newbie, then it's perfectly OK to fall back on S&P 500 ETFs as you build up your confidence and skill set.

Either way, the most important thing you can do as a newer investor is commit to that role. Don't just invest as a one-time thing, but instead pledge to do so consistently, whether by periodically investing in the broad market or adjusting your strategy as your stock-picking knowledge improves.

There's a lot of money to be made by investing over a long period of time. But starting out with S&P 500 ETFs could make for a very solid foundation.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Smiling couple looking at documents
Here's How to Turn $358 a Month Into $2 Million for Retirement
 Warren Buffett - TMF
3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too
 0-intro
Warren Buffett Repeated This Ronald Reagan Quip and It's Priceless for New Investors
 Person using laptop computer in beautiful home
3 Tax Strategies That Can Help Make You a Millionaire Faster Than You Think
 Stock market corrections 39
How Long Do Stock Market Corrections Last?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
496%
 
S&P 500 Returns
136%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 03/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1187235213
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip
Businesswoman Meeting Pie Charts Advertising Getty
3 Tech Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 8 Years (or Less)
GettyImages-1308574122
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with the Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from the Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services