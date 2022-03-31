Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Peloton Stock Tanked on Thursday

By Eric Volkman - Mar 31, 2022 at 6:06PM

An analyst points out a major potential headwind for the company.

What happened

One stock that has struggled mightily to reach the highs it touched in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic is Peloton Interactive ( PTON -7.10% ). The latest headwind buffeting the company was a bearish note from an analyst on Thursday, which helped drive the beleaguered company's share price down by more than 7% on the day.   

So what

The analyst donning the bear suit was Evercore ISI's Shweta Khajuria, who feels that the current data points for Peloton are "largely negative."

Two people dressed in workout clothes, in a room with a Peloton bike.

Image source: Peloton Interactive.

Khajuria noted that there has been a rise in comfort levels of consumers returning to physical gyms lately. During the coronavirus, many were either closed for business entirely or suffering from low turnout on fears that COVID-19 could spread easily in such environments. This greatly benefited Peloton as it provides home-based exercise hardware and video streaming services.

As for the present, Khajuria wrote that "We view these rising comfort levels for physical gyms as a growing headwind for [Peloton], ahead of a full reopening as consumers reconsider returning to gyms and going out to malls/movies/restaurants."

Now what

If realized, this trend certainly will compound Peloton's recent struggles. Yet despite her less-than-positive prognosis, Khajuria is maintaining her in-line (read: neutral) recommendation on the company's stock, at a $42 per-share price target:

We continue to believe that [Peloton] shares may well be range-bound in the near-to-mid-term as we think [Peloton] will likely face diminishing consumer demand (due to rising competition, higher equipment prices, reopening economies, lower marketing spend in seasonally slower months, and mix-shift in consumer spend toward experiences). 

 
