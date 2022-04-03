Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

GM Stock Looks More Tempting Than Ever

By Adam Levine-Weinberg - Apr 3, 2022 at 9:04AM

Key Points

  • Renewed fears about the global chip shortage have caused GM stock to plunge in the first few months of 2022.
  • While GM's U.S. vehicle deliveries fell 20% year over year in the first quarter, production and sales of its most profitable vehicles held up quite well.
  • The pullback in GM stock represents an excellent buying opportunity.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

GM shares have lost more than a quarter of their value this year, despite the automaker's strong near- and long-term earnings prospects.

Two months ago, General Motors ( GM -1.78% ) reported solid results for the final quarter of 2021, despite severe supply chain constraints. For the full year, GM delivered a record adjusted operating profit and record adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.07. Moreover, management projected that the General would achieve equally strong results in 2022.

Despite this favorable outlook, GM stock has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2022 and has fallen about 20% since its earnings release. The continued divergence between GM's performance and its stock price makes GM shares look like a fantastic bargain.

Chip supply is the key variable

The global semiconductor shortage forced GM to sharply reduce production compared to pre-pandemic levels last year. In the key North America region -- where the U.S. auto giant generates the bulk of its revenue and profit -- wholesale volume fell from 802,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2020 to around 650,000 units per quarter in the first half of 2021 before bottoming out at just 423,000 units in the third quarter.

Wholesale volume began to recover in the fourth quarter, reaching 579,000 units. And as of early February, GM projected that its global wholesale volume would jump 25% to 30% year over year in 2022.

Since then, the war between Russia and Ukraine has further tangled global supply chains and threatened to create new shortages of key materials used in semiconductor manufacturing. This could exacerbate the ongoing chip shortage. Investors' fears about the potential impact on GM's production may well explain the sharp drop in GM stock over the past two months.

GM can continue to manage through the shortage

Chip availability has improved for GM this year, compared to 2021, thanks to the company's aggressive efforts to secure firm supply commitments. GM's output in North America improved again on a sequential basis in the first quarter. And in a statement on Friday, the head of GM's North America business projected that the company will "continue outperforming 2021 production levels, especially in the second half of the year."

On the other hand, GM's domestic vehicle deliveries declined 20% year over year last quarter, due to low dealer inventories. Furthermore, the automaker is taking two weeks of downtime at a truck plant in Indiana this month, demonstrating that it hasn't fully fixed its semiconductor supply chain.

A dark-colored Chevy Silverado driving on a rural road.

Image source: General Motors.

Investors are likely overreacting, though. After all, GM earned a record profit last year in the face of even tighter supply constraints.

Notwithstanding the planned truck downtime this month, the General has continued to prioritize production and sales of its most profitable vehicles. Last quarter, GM's combined domestic deliveries of full-size trucks and SUVs and the Corvette sports car slipped just 1.5% year over year. Conversely, deliveries of subcompact vehicles plunged by more than 70%.

Tight supply of new vehicle inventory will also support used vehicle prices (albeit not quite at the all-time highs of 2021), helping the GM Financial unit continue churning out massive profits. Thus, production constraints aren't likely to derail GM's profitability.

Focus on the big picture

Even if the chip shortage impacts production more than expected in 2022, it would only increase the level of pent-up demand, supporting strong sales for years to come. Looking further ahead, GM is aggressively reinvesting its profits to expand its electric vehicle (EV) lineup and EV production capacity. That will keep the automaker relevant as the industry transitions away from gas-powered vehicles.

Meanwhile, General Motors recently increased its stake in Cruise -- its autonomous vehicle subsidiary -- buying out SoftBank's interest in the unit for $2.1 billion. Based on its last funding round, Cruise is worth more than $30 billion, putting the current value of GM's 80%-plus stake at $25 billion or more. That value could grow dramatically if Cruise succeeds in rolling out a robotaxi service at scale.

Based on GM stock's recent price of roughly $43 per share, the company's market cap is approximately $62 billion. Considering Cruise's potential value and that GM's core business could earn a $15 billion adjusted operating profit in 2022, the shares appear extremely undervalued at this level. As a result, patient investors who buy and hold GM stock could reap big gains over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

General Motors Company Stock Quote
General Motors Company
GM
$42.96 (-1.78%) $0.78

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GM Hummer EV IS GM
Why General Motors Stock Floored It on Tuesday
 Origin_Castro
GM Is Doubling Down on Cruise's Autonomous Future
 General Motors Electric Hummer IS GM.
Why General Motors Stock Just Popped
 Two cars with their bumpers wrapped in the flags of the U.S. and China respectively.
Why General Motors Stock Just Popped
 3 red arrows going down and crashing into and cracking the floor.
Why Nio, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
139%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1283813790
Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years
GettyImages-1299631065
1 Growth Stock Down 74% to Buy Now and Hold
Warren Buffett standing in between two other people.
3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shiba Inu Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Blockchain Network Getty
Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 by July?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services