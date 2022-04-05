Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

By Justin Pope - Apr 5, 2022 at 7:35AM

Key Points

  • Marqeta's software gives it exposure to its customers' growth.
  • The company has tons of cash to help invest for years of upcoming growth.
  • The market has crushed the stock, making it a bargain at today's prices.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Marqeta exposes investors to the broader fintech sector, which is likely to grow like wildfire.

Over its lifetime, the S&P 500 has generated an average annual return of about 10.6%. That would suggest an investor needs to grow a portfolio at above that rate to have a shot at "beating Wall Street." A sector traders have been turning to lately to do just that is the fintech sector.

A recent report from ResearchAndMarkets estimates that the global market for digital payments could grow an average of 30% per year until 2030. But the financial technology industry is extensive and made up of many companies. How can investors be sure to capture this growth? Payments software company Marqeta ( MQ 4.05% ) could be the answer. Let's take a closer look at why this up-and-coming fintech stock has what it takes to produce market-beating returns moving forward.

Person making contactless payment with their phone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Powering the fintech sector behind the scenes

Digital payments go far beyond buying something from an online store or tapping your smartphone at a payment terminal and are becoming ingrained in the entire economy. You use them when you hail a ride or place an order for food delivery. Digital banks are popping up, offering new ways to manage your money, exchange money, and borrow.

But all these new finance-based technologies need to connect to the existing payment networks and banks to work. Marqeta powers these connections with its application programming interface (API) that lets fintech companies create custom payment solutions.

Marqeta's customer list is extensive and covers various industries, including household names in sectors like:

  • Buy now, pay later: Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna
  • Rideshare and food delivery: Uber, DoorDash
  • Banks: Block, Coinbase, JPMorgan Chase

The company generates revenue by taking a small percentage of each transaction its technology powers. In other words, Marqeta grows with its customers. And some of these customers are rapidly growing, which is showing up in Marqeta's growth. The total value of transactions it powers, called transaction processing volume, grew 76% year over year to $33 billion in Q4 2021. This translated to $155 million in net revenue, up 76% from the prior-year quarter.

Deep pockets to support growth

Since going public, Marqeta's invested in further growth and dramatically increased its employee headcount. It's helping support large customers with upcoming product launches, like Affirm's Debit+ Card or the Coinbase Card, which lets users spend the crypto assets in their Coinbase account and earn cash-back rewards.

You can see in the chart below how the company's headcount has more than doubled over the past two years. Marqeta's "technology" expenses nearly tripled in 2021, growing to $33 million from $13 million in 2020, which could mean that much of Marqeta's hiring has been on the engineering side.

MQ Total Employees (Annual) Chart

MQ Total Employees (Annual) data by YCharts.

Marqeta's business lost $164 million in 2021 from operating expenses, or money spent to run the company. However, share-based compensation cost the company $142 million this year, typical for initial public offerings (IPOs) because there are lots of bonuses paid out when companies go public. I expect share-based compensation to lessen moving forward, and this should help Marqeta work toward turning a profit as its revenue keeps growing.

The positive side of an IPO is the cash that it raises, and Marqeta now has $1.7 billion in cash and short-term investments. This is enough money to run the company for a few years without making any progress toward profitability, so investors should feel good about its financial health. It could even lead to eventual opportunities for a potential acquisition.

Marqeta's stock is unappreciated by traders

Marqeta came public last summer and has taken its lumps during this market-wide pullback among growth stocks. The stock was once expensive at a price-to-sales ratio of more than 42, but the chart below shows how much that has fallen.

MQ PS Ratio Chart

MQ PS Ratio data by YCharts.

The company's market cap is $6 billion and its cash and short-term investments represent 25% of that, which suggests the business is even cheaper than the current 9.6 P/S ratio would indicate. Meanwhile, Marqeta was able to show in its Q4 2021 earnings that quarterly revenue growth is still strong at 76% year over year, and management relayed strong guidance for Q1 2022, forecasting 50% year-over-year revenue growth).

Marqeta isn't a risk-free investment; it relies on its customers' success to grow, and the business itself isn't profitable. However, if you're looking ahead, you want to see that a company has strong operating momentum and the balance sheet to handle losses while it grows. I think Marqeta checks both of those boxes, and the stock's valuation seems like an outright bargain here. If the company continues executing and taking care of business, it has the ingredients of a market-beating investment over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Marqeta, Inc. Stock Quote
Marqeta, Inc.
MQ
$11.55 (4.05%) $0.45

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

coworkers at table with investments getty 2022
4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today
 GettyImages-516413349
3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
 a person makes a payment at a flower shop using their phone getty 2022
Even Though It's Down 70%, I'm Not Selling Marqeta
 GettyImages-1321175324
Buy This Explosive Fintech Stock Cheap While You Still Can
 GettyImages-1308167373
Why Marqeta Stock Tumbled More Than 5% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
139%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1283813790
Warren Buffett Has 66% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio in Just 3 Stocks. Should You?
Pharmacist Dispensing Drugs Patient Cost Getty
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April
GettyImages-1335789506
5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split
Happy couple outdoors staring at phone
What Happens if I Buy Tesla Before Its Potential Stock Split?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services