Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Big Reasons Nio Stock Is Flying High Today

By Neha Chamaria - Apr 13, 2022 at 12:53PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nio's production halt might not be as big a concern as the market made it out to be.

What happened

After sharp declines over the past couple of days, shares of Nio ( NIO 5.15% ) surged this morning and were up as much as 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Investors believe fears about Nio's decision to halt production might have been overblown, even as they were just reminded of a popular investor's interest in the electric vehicle (EV) stock.

So what

Nio stock plunged Monday morning after the website CnEVPost reported the company as having suspended production after several of its supply partners were forced to shut operations amid the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The automaker also said a suspension of production will now mean a delay in deliveries of its vehicles, which possibly includes its flagship sedan, the ET7. Nio started deliveries of the ET7 on March 28.

This morning, though, Nomura analyst Martin Heung tried to dispel investors' fears by stating that Nio's production lines are still running on weekends on a limited scale, and that the production halt it announced was limited to weekends only. Heung said so based on his talks with the company's management, according to the TheFly.com.

Nio ET7 electric sedan.

The Nio ET7. Image source: Nio.

This is a pretty important development as given the way Nio shares crashed on Monday, it seemed the market believed the automaker had shut production completely until further notice. That would have jeopardized its plans for 2022, but that might not be the case just yet if the company is still manufacturing vehicles.

Also, Heung said Nio is confident of starting production at its under-construction second factory at NeoPark in the third quarter, provided the pandemic lockdown doesn't spread beyond Shanghai. That city has been under a complete lockdown, and it hasn't just affected local companies like Nio, which is headquartered in the financial hub. The Shanghai Gigafactory of Tesla ( TSLA 2.96% ) has been shut since March 28.

Now what

Nio may have halted production and its shares may have plunged lately, but long-term investors aren't deterred. ARK Invest's Cathie Wood reminded the market of her interest in Nio in an interview with Yahoo! Finance today.

Wood believes the Chinese government's focus on "common prosperity" in a bid to bridge the wealth gap means high-margin companies like Tesla are likely on the government's radar. Wood is therefore looking at low-margin companies like Nio that are helping increase access to transportation in China. Wood also gave a thumbs-up to Nio's designs.

Wood bought Nio shares for the first time in an ARK Invest fund on March 25 while selling some Tesla shares at the same time. Her interview today, coupled with Nomura's big reveal, has reignited the spark for Nio shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Nio Inc. Stock Quote
Nio Inc.
NIO
$20.46 (5.15%) $1.00
Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$1,016.13 (2.96%) $29.18
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
NMR
$3.92 (-2.61%) $0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

NioES6suv
Why Nio Shares Dropped Tuesday
 Nio ET7 delivery_03
Why Nio Stock Plunged This Morning
 statisticevglobalsales_id1059214_global-sales-of-battery-electric-vehicles-2021
2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
 stockmarketanxiety
Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday
 Nio ET7 delivery_02
Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1335958440 (1)
Should You Buy Alphabet Before the Stock Split?
Investor 38
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
10_ATT_Retail_Chicago
Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery
GettyImages-1094067774
Is AT&T Worth Buying After Its Spinoff?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services