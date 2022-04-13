Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Macy's Stock Looks Good Despite Inflation Fears

By Adam Levine-Weinberg - Apr 13, 2022 at 8:22AM

Key Points

  • Guidance calls for another year of strong earnings in fiscal 2022, but judging by the stock price, investors aren't convinced.
  • Management has a solid plan for 2022 and is implementing initiatives to drive future growth.
  • The company's real estate value limits the downside for investors if business plans don't succeed.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The iconic department store chain has a solid plan for 2022 and beyond -- and plenty of valuable real estate to fall back upon, if necessary.

During 2021, Macy's ( M 1.10% ) cashed in on buoyant demand with a string of strong quarterly profits. The department store chain's impressive rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic -- along with some investors' enthusiasm about a potential spinoff of its e-commerce business -- helped Macy's stock surge as high as $37.95 last fall, up from less than $20 at the beginning of 2020.

More recently, though, investors have grown concerned about the impact of high inflation on retail spending and about the sustainability of the company's sales and earnings momentum. As a result, shares have retreated to around $25. At that price, Macy's stock looks like a bargain.

Taking a thoughtful approach to 2022

Back in late February, Macy's projected that adjusted earnings per share (EPS) would range between $4.13 and $4.52 in fiscal 2022. While that would represent a decline from the company's adjusted EPS of $5.31 last year, management recognizes that the company benefited from unusually strong demand for most of 2021. By contrast, adjusted EPS totaled just $2.91 in fiscal 2019.

At an investor conference last week, CFO Adrian Mitchell acknowledged that high inflation could affect business this year. While management expects consumer spending to be strong, some people may reduce their discretionary retail purchases to pay for pricier vacations or restaurant meals.

In this environment, Macy's is being judicious about inventory purchases rather than buying aggressively to fill its stores and fulfillment centers. This could lead to some lost sales if demand stays red hot, but it will protect Macy's from the risk of having to take big markdowns if its sales momentum cools. That's a worthwhile trade-off that will protect the company's bottom line.

While Macy's is preparing for a possible demand slowdown, sales seem to be holding up well so far. The return of large social events like weddings and proms is boosting sales in many key merchandise categories, offsetting lower spending on casual apparel and home furnishings.

Multiple avenues for growth

The company's 2022 forecast calls for a modest 0% to 1% sales increase. Macy's can probably beat this guidance if the U.S. economy remains relatively healthy. But even if sales don't grow much this year, Macy's is positioning itself for faster growth in future years.

First, the flagship stores will benefit from the return of international tourism over the next couple of years. More broadly, traffic to high-performing malls should continue to recover beyond 2022.

The exterior of Macy's Manhattan flagship store.

Image source: Macy's.

Second, Macy's continues to diversify its business beyond the traditional department store model. The company is opening dozens more Macy's Backstage off-price stores within its full-line locations this year. It is also experimenting with several smaller store formats, enabling it to open stores in locations that are more convenient for customers but not suitable for a full-size department store.

Third, Macy's will launch a curated e-commerce marketplace later this year. That will allow the company to bolster its digital business with additional brands and product categories, unlocking incremental sales.

Real estate provides downside protection

Macy's stock currently trades for less than six times the company's projected 2022 adjusted EPS. Clearly, if the company can grow its earnings from that level -- even slowly -- Macy's stock would be a phenomenal bargain at its current price.

However, department stores (including Macy's) have struggled to produce consistently strong results in recent years. Many investors are understandably worried about Macy's ability to sustain its recent success, which explains why Macy's stock trades at a very low valuation.

That said, the company's massive real estate holdings provide valuable downside protection for shareholders. Macy's owns most of its stores, including prestigious flagships in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. Many of its suburban locations are quite valuable, too. For example, Macy's recently sold its former store in Boulder, Colorado, for $32 million. It will be redeveloped into office space.

The exterior of Macy's San Francisco flagship store.

Image source: Macy's.

Macy's has 10 developers looking for additional development opportunities at its properties. These could include closing stores for complete redevelopment or selling excess parking lot land for new buildings.

The company's real estate may be worth $10 billion to $15 billion, well above the company's roughly $7 billion market cap. That value could grow with inflation. If the core retail business continues performing well, the company can selectively monetize non-core real estate to help fund dividends and share buybacks. On the flip side, if the core business significantly deteriorates, Macy's can close and sell more stores, providing ample cash to meet the company's obligations while continuing to reward shareholders.

Between the shares' upside potential if Macy's turnaround continues and the downside protection of the company's vast real estate portfolio, Macy's stock looks like a great buy at $25.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Macy's, Inc. Stock Quote
Macy's, Inc.
M
$24.74 (1.10%) $0.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Retail Department Stores Macys Herald Square M
Macy's Continues Aggressive Off-Price Expansion
 shoppers at store counter
Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future
 GettyImages-1284201314
2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own
 GettyImages-1346241047
Macy's Decides Not to Sell e-Commerce Business
 Retail Department Stores Macys Herald Square M
Macy's Finishes 2021 With Strong Q4 Results

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 38
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 During the Market Sell-Off
GettyImages-758286251
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
A person smiling and looking at a computer.
Beyond Tesla: 3 Monster Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in April

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services