Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Growth Stocks: 3 Tips for Successful Investing

By Eric Cuka - Apr 20, 2022 at 6:30AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investing in the stock market involves a few simple rules for success. Here's what I learned investing for nearly 25 years.

Today, I would like to share three stock market tips that I have learned over the years. Being a long-term investor requires a plan and a general understanding of psychology. I started investing in the stock market in the late 1990s. I simply started buying stocks without any sort of portfolio plan or goals. In hindsight, I should have created what I now call a portfolio blueprint, which is essentially a plan of action for an investment portfolio. When you build a house, you need a blueprint to know what materials you need and exactly where those materials will go. A stock market portfolio is similar, and I use ETFs and dividend stocks as a foundation to build on. Growth stocks are added to the portfolio foundation to outperform the major indexes, and this is where stock picking comes into play. Finding winners and holding those stocks for many years is the key to long-term, sustainable wealth and financial freedom. 

In the video below, I share additional thoughts and tips on stock market investing. This is unscripted and what I like to call "real talk." I share lessons learned and provide you with a stock market update and my thoughts. Additionally, I discuss one of my favorite growth stocks, Tesla ( TSLA 2.38% ). Tesla earnings will be announced on April 20 after the closing bell. Analyst estimates expect adjusted earnings per share of $2.31 and revenue at $17.9 billion for Q1 FY 2022. Tesla already reported vehicle production numbers, which came in at a whopping 305,407 for the quarter. This is up over 69% year over year from 180,338 vehicles in Q1 FY 2021. 

Please watch for more information and don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe. Cheers!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of April 19, 2022. The video was published on April 19, 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$1,028.15 (2.38%) $23.86
Lam Research Corporation Stock Quote
Lam Research Corporation
LRCX
$479.19 (1.84%) $8.64
UiPath Inc. Stock Quote
UiPath Inc.
PATH
$20.14 (7.70%) $1.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyCrash
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
 GettyImages-1299881295
Is It Better to Buy Before or After a Stock Split? Consider These 3 Charts.
 tesla stock
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?
 MFM_20220404
Will Howard Schultz Stick Around at Starbucks?
 GettyImages-821926900
Here's Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
460%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

1. gold coins hexagons
Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.
Charts tracking Fiverr's sales growth.
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold
A low angle view of a person snowboarding mid air
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks With Up to 206% Upside, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services