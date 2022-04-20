Growth Stocks: 3 Tips for Successful Investing

Today, I would like to share three stock market tips that I have learned over the years. Being a long-term investor requires a plan and a general understanding of psychology. I started investing in the stock market in the late 1990s. I simply started buying stocks without any sort of portfolio plan or goals. In hindsight, I should have created what I now call a portfolio blueprint, which is essentially a plan of action for an investment portfolio. When you build a house, you need a blueprint to know what materials you need and exactly where those materials will go. A stock market portfolio is similar, and I use ETFs and dividend stocks as a foundation to build on. Growth stocks are added to the portfolio foundation to outperform the major indexes, and this is where stock picking comes into play. Finding winners and holding those stocks for many years is the key to long-term, sustainable wealth and financial freedom.

In the video below, I share additional thoughts and tips on stock market investing. This is unscripted and what I like to call "real talk." I share lessons learned and provide you with a stock market update and my thoughts. Additionally, I discuss one of my favorite growth stocks, Tesla ( TSLA 2.38% ). Tesla earnings will be announced on April 20 after the closing bell. Analyst estimates expect adjusted earnings per share of $2.31 and revenue at $17.9 billion for Q1 FY 2022. Tesla already reported vehicle production numbers, which came in at a whopping 305,407 for the quarter. This is up over 69% year over year from 180,338 vehicles in Q1 FY 2021.

Please watch for more information and don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe. Cheers!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of April 19, 2022. The video was published on April 19, 2022.