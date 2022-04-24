Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's How Goldman Sachs Can Achieve a Higher Valuation

By Bram Berkowitz - Apr 24, 2022 at 8:20AM

Key Points

  • Investment banking and trading revenue can be unreliable and hard to predict.
  • Goldman is working to build out its asset and wealth management divisions, as well as its consumer bank, which includes Marcus.
  • Successfully building out these divisions will create more reliable earnings streams and revenue diversity.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The investment bank Goldman Sachs trades at a lower valuation than peers.

The name Goldman Sachs ( GS -4.35% ) has been synonymous with investment banking for decades. The firm is one of the largest investment banks in the world, if not the largest. Goldman has leading market share in several investment banking businesses, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and in equity underwriting.

But the bank also has a lower valuation than many of its peers, largely due to the fact that so much of its revenue comes from investment banking and trading. Sure, Goldman must maintain its dominance in the business, but if Goldman wants a higher valuation, it will need to successfully build out and succeed in other businesses under its umbrella. Here's why.

Person looking at stock chart on computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Creating more durable earnings streams

There's no denying Goldman's strength in its investment banking and sales and trading businesses. But by their very nature, revenue in these businesses can be unreliable and difficult to project. Many businesses in investment banking can do better in times of volatility. That's why investment banking boomed during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic and profits surged at Goldman in 2020 and 2021. But those profits will come down as the world normalizes, although trading revenue in the first quarter of this year surged due to all of the volatility in the markets. Still, it is this very dynamic that has led to Goldman receiving a lower valuation than some of its main competitors.

GS PE Ratio Chart

GS PE Ratio data by YCharts.

Goldman trades at a much lower earnings multiple than Morgan Stanley ( MS -4.69% ) and JPMorgan Chase ( JPM -2.87% ), and even trades similarly to Citigroup ( C -2.66% ), which has been beaten down by regulatory issues and years of lagging returns.

The big reason for this is that so much of Goldman's revenue is related to investment banking and sales and trading. In the first quarter of 2022, close to 80% of its revenue came from these two divisions. Interestingly, Morgan Stanley, a pretty close comparison, used to have this issue as well but has spent the last decade building out its wealth and investment divisions, capped off by the acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance in recent years.

Morgan Stanley Revenue Break Down.

Image source: Getty Images.

As you can see, Morgan Stanley grew wealth management revenues by 166% between 2009 and 2021 and investment management revenues by 500% during that time. Together, the two made up 50% of total revenue in 2021. As a result, Morgan Stanley's stock has surged during the pandemic and the bank has set higher long-term return targets than just about any of its competitors.

What Goldman must do

Goldman seems to be charting a similar course forward by building out its wealth and asset management divisions, as well as its consumer bank. Goldman's consumer banking division includes its digital consumer bank Marcus, which offers depository accounts and different lending products, including credit cards and personal loans. These three divisions can give the bank more durable and predictable earnings.

In 2021, Goldman's consumer, asset, and wealth management divisions accounted for about 38% of total revenue. But the firm has more aggressive goals it's working toward. In terms of asset and wealth management, Goldman recently set new long-term targets in which it wants to grow client assets organically by $350 billion a year through 2024, achieving over $10 billion in client management and other fees in 2024.

In consumer banking and Marcus, Goldman has big ambitions as well. Marcus has gathered more than $100 billion in deposits since it launched and is hoping to reach more than $150 billion in deposits by 2024. Goldman wants to grow loans mainly from Marcus from $12 billion at the end of 2021 to more than $30 billion in 2024, and finally, the bank wants to boost total consumer banking revenue from $1.5 billion in 2021 to roughly $4 billion in 2024.

Executing will help with a re-rating

Investment banking and trading will always be Goldman's bread and butter, and if it loses market share, I am sure investors will not be pleased. But the ticket to a higher valuation on level with Morgan Stanley comes by executing in the wealth and asset management segment and in its consumer banking division. The goal would be to have revenue from these three units help create more predictability in earnings, make up a higher percentage of total revenue, and also grow total revenue. Given the success Goldman has had so far with Marcus and consumer banking, I feel fairly confident in management's ability to execute on this.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis – even one of our own – helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Stock Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS
$319.77 (-4.35%) $-14.53
Citigroup Inc. Stock Quote
Citigroup Inc.
C
$51.23 (-2.66%) $-1.40
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
$126.81 (-2.87%) $-3.75
Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
MS
$84.74 (-4.69%) $-4.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-955988522
Goldman Sachs Could See Synergies From Recent Acquisition
 040622-gs-revenue-breakdown
Better Buy: Goldman Sachs vs. Wells Fargo
 GettyImages-1314903680
4 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is a Buy
 GettyImages-1155418578
Should SoFi Investors Worry About Goldman Sachs Competition?
 Man using laptop
Goldman Sachs Missed Earnings Estimates. Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Piggy bank soaring upward
This Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Is About to Get Even Better
Shiba Inu, young woman, laptop
Could Shiba Inu Skyrocket After the Upcoming Ethereum Merge?
1. Gold coins hex
3 Unstoppable Dow Dividend Aristocrats That Are Passive Income Machines
Financial charts 1
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services