Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Much Passive Income Can You Make From Cryptocurrency Staking?

By Keith Speights - Apr 30, 2022 at 6:01AM

Key Points

  • Staking cryptocurrencies offers the potential for generating passive income that's better than many alternatives.
  • Stablecoins provide an attractive option for more-conservative investors, but there are plenty of other choices.
  • Beware of the risks of staking, especially the potential for the cryptocurrency's price to plunge.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The potential yields from crypto staking can be sky-high.

Passive income: It's what many people would love to have. And there are multiple ways to make it, including investing in dividend stocks or real estate.

Another potential approach to generating passive income is gaining momentum, though. Staking allows investors to earn rewards on the cryptocurrencies that they own. You receive yields by committing your digital tokens to support the operation of the underlying blockchain.

How much passive income could you make from cryptocurrency staking? You might be surprised.

A person seems astonished while looking at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

More-conservative alternatives

First, you'll only be able to stake cryptocurrencies that use the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The good news is that there are plenty of options available.

For more-conservative investors, staking stablecoins will probably be more appealing. Stablecoins are pegged to assets such as fiat currencies. For example, the two stablecoins with the biggest market caps, Tether (USDT 0.13%) and USD Coin (USDC -0.07%), are linked to the U.S. dollar.

The prices of stablecoins tend to barely fluctuate over time. This makes sense, considering that the goal of the cryptocurrencies is to reduce volatility by tying them to stable underlying assets. 

Currently, investors can receive an annualized yield as high as 12.3% by staking their Tether coins. The yield for USD Coin is only slightly lower: around 12%. An investment of $100,000 in either cryptocurrency could easily generate annual passive income of $12,000.

Beyond stablecoins

You don't have to stick with stablecoins, though. Other cryptocurrencies that use the PoS consensus mechanism offer attractive yields plus the opportunity for price appreciation.

Solana (SOL -1.99%) ranks as one of the most popular PoS cryptocurrencies. You can receive an annualized yield as high as 15% staking the digital tokens, although many crypto exchanges offer lower yields than that. Solana's price has also soared more than 120% over the past 12 months. 

Another top-10 cryptocurrency based on market cap, Cardano (ADA -0.08%), can provide a staking yield of up to 11.2%. Again, though, some exchanges don't pay yields for staking Cardano that are that juicy.

Up-and-comer Avalanche (AVAX -4.02%) looks even more attractive. The maximum yield for the digital token available right now tops 21.6%. Terra's (LUNA -2.02%) yield can be as high as 24%.

Several of the metaverse cryptocurrencies also offer sky-high yields. For example, the Binance crypto exchange offers yields of more than 75% for staking Axie Infinity (AXS -1.54%). The YouHodler exchange pays yields of up to 30% for staking The Sandbox (SAND -1.14%).

You'll have even more staking choices in the not-too-distant future. The highly anticipated Ethereum (ETH -0.81%) merge, although delayed beyond the June timeline investors were hoping for, will bring staking to the No. 2 cryptocurrency.

Be aware of the risks

Cryptocurrency staking definitely holds the potential to generate much higher levels of passive income than you'll find with several other top alternatives. But be aware of the risks involved.

Most importantly, the price of the cryptocurrency could plunge. A 15% or 30% yield doesn't look so great when the underlying token's price sinks twice as much. Even stablecoins aren't entirely protected from this risk.

Also, exchanges usually require you to lock up your digital tokens for a minimum period when you stake them. This restricts your flexibility when there's significant market volatility. Further muddying the waters, sometimes the unstaking process can take awhile -- potentially seven days or more.

However, investors who are confident about the long-term prospects of a given cryptocurrency might want to consider staking some of their coins. It's without question one of the most intriguing ways of generating passive income.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tether Stock Quote
Tether
USDT
$1.00 (0.13%) $0.00
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$2,839.70 (-0.81%) $-23.05
Cardano Stock Quote
Cardano
ADA
$0.81 (-0.08%) $0.00
Solana Stock Quote
Solana
SOL
$94.26 (-1.99%) $-1.91
USD Coin Stock Quote
USD Coin
USDC
$1.00 (-0.07%) $0.00
Avalanche Stock Quote
Avalanche
AVAX
$62.91 (-4.02%) $-2.63
Terra Stock Quote
Terra
LUNA
$83.97 (-2.02%) $-1.73
Axie Infinity Stock Quote
Axie Infinity
AXS
$33.81 (-1.54%) $0.53
The Sandbox Stock Quote
The Sandbox
SAND
$2.27 (-1.14%) $0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

AG confused money
Should You Invest in Stablecoins?
 Cryptocurrency - man holding gold coin above keyboard
3 Top Cryptocurrencies That Could Hold Up Well During a Recession
 tether
Are Stablecoins the Currency Hedge Emerging Markets Need?
 GettyImages-104212737
Not All Cryptocurrencies Crashed This Weekend
 several piles of gold coins
What Are Stablecoins, and Should You Invest in Them?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
386%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 04/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

dividends 2
The 3 Best ETFs for Dividends
Thinking
2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 63% and 80% to Buy Right Now
A dollar bill and a chart line going down.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing April Stocks?
GettyImages-1296565025
$150 Billion Wiped Off Amazon's Market Value: Should You Buy Now?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services