Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Warren Buffett's Best Stock Pick Ever

By Zane Fracek, Jason Hall, and Matthew Frankel, CFP® - May 14, 2022 at 7:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This stock is a powerhouse.

Apple (AAPL 3.19%) has continued to develop its ecosystem, and has bought back billions of stock, which might further reward shareholders in the future. In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 25, Motley Fool contributors Zane Fracek, Matt Frankel, Jason Hall discuss whether Apple is a buy today at its current valuation.


Zane Fracek: It's continuing to impress me just how efficiently it can make money. And some people will say, they're kind of out of those projects that are going to give them a positive return on their investment because the barrier for them to invest cash is so high, right? People are saying maybe they'll have an Apple car or something, but I think that's very unlikely, just because the margins there would likely be way lower than how the business is run right now. So, they'd be better off not doing it. But that said, they're finding things that they can do like Apple TV, which has been around for a long time, yet it's still growing really fast, right? It doubled its amount of subscribers. I'm sorry, that was Apple Pay with the cardholders. So, you can get the Apple card. This is another part of their ecosystem that they're building up. The number of cardholders doubled in 2020 of the 6.4 million. Now they have 25 million subscribers on Apple TV, so they're really just building a strong ecosystem. Their profitability is increasing. They made $93 billion in free cash flow and, I don't think they're done there. I think they're going to continue growing their revenue steadily about 10% a year, which is what we've seen. Now that they're more vertically integrated, designing their own M1 chip, I think that's going to help them out, and allow them to bring higher margins to the bottom line. On top of that, like we're talking a lot about how these companies are rewarding shareholders, and I think Apple is doing a really good job with that, buying back billions in stock and billions in dividends while still sitting on a massive cash pile. So it could be even more rewarding for shareholders in the future. The one stat I saw that was just amazing to me just recently, I think in the last couple of years, they've bought back so much stock that they've cut the total number of shares outstanding by 25%, which is just really going to increase everyone's ownership in the business and reward shareholders. So that's why it's my No. 1. 

Matt Frankel: I ranked it highly even though I sold Apple about six months ago. It's a powerhouse business. I don't think anyone would go wrong owning it today. I see limited upside potential from here, but it's a perfect Buffett stock in that respect. It's one of the stickiest businesses in the world, greatest pricing power of any consumer electronics company I could name in history. It's just an all-around fantastic business. 

Jason Hall: The way I think about Apple is, again, at this valuation, even with all those positive things, I have far more higher conviction in Berkshire (BRK.A 0.73%) (BRK.B 0.75%) and I would get my exposure to Apple by owning Berkshire. That's how I think about it.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$147.11 (3.19%) $4.55
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$465,011.00 (0.73%) $3,380.00
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$310.36 (0.75%) $2.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

RBI_20220504
These 5-Stock Samplers Have Gotten Whacked. And That's OK
 older investors
3 Surefire Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later
 thinking
Better Buy: Apple or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?
 3-couple-reviewing-finances
4 Investing Strategies to Navigate the Stock Market Right Now
 GettyImages-1328681540
3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A Shiba Inu token logo.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01?
man-smartphone-chart-thinking
3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond
GettyImages-1147090013
3 Bear Market Mistakes Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services