Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 70% or More

By Cory Renauer - May 20, 2022 at 5:33AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Find out why the pros on Wall Street expect great things from these beaten-down growth stocks.

This has been an absolutely rotten year to be a growth stock investor. The iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has fallen a staggering 26% this year.

But the dark clouds hanging over the market are lined with silver for patient investors who stick with terrific businesses like Roku (ROKU 2.14%)SoFi Technologies (SOFI 7.19%), and Matterport (MTTR 7.81%). That's because a stock market scorned for growth stocks in general has driven shares of these former market darlings down to prices they can easily bounce back from. 

Smart invsetor looking for stocks on a tablet.

Image source: Getty Images.

Roku

Roku shares are down about 80% from the peak they reached last summer. Analysts on Wall Street who follow the company expect a swift rebound. The average price target for Roku represents a 70% premium over recent prices.

Now that the stay-at-home orders meant to blunt the spread of the coronavirus are no longer in play, Roku stock has lost a lot of its luster. The stock's dive isn't due to poor performance. First-quarter revenue soared 28% year over year. That's especially impressive because at the beginning of the previous-year period, hardly anyone had been vaccinated yet.

Roku added 1.1 million accounts in the first quarter and ended March with 61.3 million in total. As more advertisers shift their budgets away from linear broadcasting and toward ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD), those accounts are becoming more valuable. On a trailing-12-month basis, average revenue soared 34% year over year to $42.91 per user.

You need a streaming stick or a Roku-enabled television to be an active user, so the company tries to encourage their uptake by keeping these devices relatively inexpensive. Supply chain shortages are leading to losses from the manufacturing side of Roku's operation, but this is most likely a temporary problem.

As a practice, targeted advertising on connected televisions is still in its early days. The investments Roku is making to gain a leading share of the AVOD market could pay off many times over for patient shareholders. 

SoFi Technologies

SoFi shares rocketed higher after the company's stock market debut in late 2020. Unfortunately, it has fallen about 70% from last year's high-water mark.

Analysts who keep tabs on SoFi think the up-and-coming consumer-focused bank can regain some of those losses. The consensus price target for SoFi represents a 64% premium over its price now.

Like many fintech stocks, SoFi has been under an unusual amount of pressure because nobody really knows if the company can succeed in a rising interest rate environment. Investors are also concerned about the ongoing student loan moratorium because SoFi cut its teeth refinancing student loans and this is still part of the company's overall operation.

Thanks to the rapid growth and diversification of SoFi's revenue sources, the persistent student loan moratorium hardly makes a dent. In the first quarter, SoFi's total customer base shot up by 408,000 members to reach 3.9 million.

The integrated application keeps encouraging customers to engage with multiple products including mortgages, credit cards, and retirement accounts. SoFi customers began using 689,000 new products in the first quarter, bringing the total up to 5.9 million.

In addition to an expanding customer base, SoFi owns Galileo, which provides the financial industry's most popular tools for setting up new accounts and implementing payment systems. With multiple growth engines pushing it forward, investors who hold this stock could come out miles ahead over the long run. 

Matterport

Matterport shares are down 84% from the high-water mark they set last fall. Wall Street analysts expect a rebound up ahead. The consensus target for this metaverse stock is 76% above recent prices.

Matterport helps individuals and organizations create digital twins of real-world spaces, and its popularity is surging. The company finished the first quarter with 562,000 subscribers, which was 70% more than it had a year earlier.

Matterport allows its lowest-tier subscribers to use their smartphones to make basic maps of their homes and offices for free. Now the company has 7.3 million spaces under management, which is many times more than all of its competitors combined.

In the first quarter, Matterport signed a deal with Midland Holdings. This is a giant residential real estate broker in China that intends to create virtual 3D experiences for its entire portfolio of properties. It's probably just a matter of time before digital twins are a standard feature of real estate listings everywhere. With a commanding lead in this burgeoning industry, this stock has a chance to explode higher in the years to come.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Roku Stock Quote
Roku
ROKU
$96.87 (2.14%) $2.03
SoFi Technologies, Inc. Stock Quote
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
SOFI
$7.75 (7.19%) $0.52
Matterport, Inc. Stock Quote
Matterport, Inc.
MTTR
$5.52 (7.81%) $0.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

100-bill-held-by-a-smart-investor-getty
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash
 Financial Newspaper Graph Showing Gains Getty
5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025
 Hard Drive Data Center Engineer Cloud Enterprise Solid State Drive Getty
4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street
 high-growth stocks
2 High-Growth Stocks Ready to Soar in 2021
 GettyImages-1218977241
Coronavirus Stimulus Checks: Where to Invest $600 Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
327%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett APPROVED 1
Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Nio ET7 EV Sedan
4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter
051622-cable-tv-cord-cutting-svod-growth
Nearly 2 Million U.S. Consumers Canceled Cable Last Quarter. They Went Here Instead
A person pointing to two arrows outperforming another arrow, with a cityscape below
1 Stock-Split Stock Warren Buffett Regrets Missing Out On

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services