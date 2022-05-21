Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Dutch Bros the Next Starbucks?

By Eric Cuka - May 21, 2022

The stock was recently hammered after earnings. Was the selling overdone?

Dutch Bros (BROS 2.82%) coffee chain went public via IPO in late 2021. The company has been growing like a weed, but it recently reported earnings and the stock plummeted as much as 41% on the news. Has the selling pressure created a buying opportunity? When you hear statements like "the next Starbucks," you probably think to yourself, yeah right. But the thesis may not be as crazy as it sounds. Dutch Bros doesn't have to be the next Starbucks to succeed, and its brand is very strong with young consumers. 

The stock has recovered significantly from its lows, but it is still trading nearly $20 lower than the day it opened for trading in 2021. Is Dutch Bros a buy now at these levels? Does the company have a competitive advantage over Starbucks and others? Watch this deep dive stock analysis video to find out. 

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of May 19, 2022. The video was published on May 19, 2022.

