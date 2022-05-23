Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Moderna and Pfizer Stocks Lagged the Market Today

By Eric Volkman - May 23, 2022 at 5:05PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Despite good regulatory news for both companies, and encouraging clinical results reported from one, investor reaction was muted.

What happened

Star coronavirus stocks Moderna (MRNA 1.01%) and Pfizer (PFE 0.78%) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. Although both rose -- Moderna closed the day 1% higher while Pfizer inched up by 0.7% -- the bellwether stock index advanced nearly 2%. There was a notable development on the regulatory front for both companies, but investors clearly didn't find it overly encouraging.

So what

That seems to be a reaction to the news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set a meeting for its expert advisory committee on vaccines to review fresh clinical data for Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus jabs.

Child receiving a vaccine shot from a medical professional.

Image source: Getty Images.

Moderna's mRNA-1273 (also known as Spikevax) and Pfizer's Comirnaty, developed in partnership with German biotech BioNTech (BNTX 0.14%), are the only two FDA-approved COVID-19 shots. A third, from Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen, holds Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The advisory committee meeting, set for June 15, is aimed at determining a recommendation for two vaccines to be administered to infants and toddlers under an EUA. The FDA's announcement came shortly after Pfizer and BioNTech unveiled the results of a phase 2/3 clinical trial on that patient population.

According to the two companies, Comirnaty showed efficacy of just over 80% in that age group. It also produced "a strong immune response, with a favorable safety profile similar to placebo," Pfizer said.

Now what

It's a bit surprising that investors weren't more bullish on this news. Perhaps their optimism is tempered by the fact that the committee meeting is taking place in a matter of weeks rather than days -- although by the standards of a big regulator, this one is being arranged relatively quickly. 

Another reason might be that both the good clinical results of the latest Comirnaty trial and the FDA's convening of the committee were more or less expected. Regardless, this new development bodes well for both Moderna and Pfizer (and BioNTech, it probably goes without saying), so investors in all those companies have yet another reason to hang on to their shares.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Pfizer Inc. Stock Quote
Pfizer Inc.
PFE
$52.88 (0.78%) $0.41
Moderna, Inc. Stock Quote
Moderna, Inc.
MRNA
$137.62 (1.01%) $1.37
BioNTech SE Stock Quote
BioNTech SE
BNTX
$163.22 (0.14%) $0.22

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Vaccine - little girl
Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today While Moderna and Novavax Are Sliding
 people working in a lab
Why Pfizer Looks Better Than Moderna as a Long-Term Buy
 doctor points to pill bottle while explaining to patient
Pfizer's Setbacks With Paxlovid Are Mounting -- Should Investors Be Concerned?
 two investors look concerned as another speaks
Here's Why June Could Make Or Break These 3 Vaccine Stocks
 A team of scientists reviewing results in a lab.
Is Pfizer Too Dependent on COVID-19 Revenue?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Walmart and Target Raise Fears About the Health of the American Consumer
GettyImages-1316049546
The Must-Read SSA Commissioner's Quote on Social Security
Generic Upward Getty 2
Why Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo Are Rising Today
GettyImages-1272561394
3 Reasons to Buy Amazon and 1 Reason to Hesitate

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services