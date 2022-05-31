Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Tesla Stock Stalled on Tuesday

By Rich Smith - Updated May 31, 2022 at 11:18AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors may be spooked by the prospect of a "production miss."

What happened

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (TSLA -0.46%) stalled out of the gate on Tuesday, after Barron's commented that analyst estimates for the company's Q2 production levels "look a little high." As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2.5%.

So what

If you recall, it's been a week since Tesla announced plans to resume full-speed production of electric vehicles (EVs) at its Shanghai gigafactory in China -- 2,600 cars per day, 949,000 cars per year, and a big boost toward the company's goal of building 1.5 million EVs this year. One week later, though, Bloomberg reports that the company is still only up to 70% of production capacity, or about 1,800 cars per day. 

However, it's important to factor in the loss of perhaps 100,000 cars worth of production already in Q1 and Q2 from COVID restrictions in China that impeded production, as well as slower-than-planned production ramps at Tesla's gigactories in Texas and Germany. When these factors are taken into account, Barron's calculates that Tesla might produce only 300,000 -- or even 260,000 -- electric vehicles this quarter. And that suggests that Tesla will fall far short of its 1.5 million-unit goal this year.

Simple red arrow declining on a stock chart on a white checked background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

This explains why some investors might feel inclined to sell Tesla today, before it gets a chance to confirm the "production miss." I think that's an overreaction and probably a mistake.

Consider this: Tesla probably won't produce 1.5 million cars this year (but it still might -- with Elon Musk, you never know). But you can hardly blame Tesla for missing a goal if it only misses because of COVID restrictions imposed by a sovereign government. Even if Tesla fails to produce 1.5 million cars this year, the fact that it's already ramping back up to full capacity in China means that it might produce 1.5 million EVs (or more) next year.

In short, investors shouldn't focus on the sales goal for any one year because of the quirks of health regulation in one single country -- but rather, on the trend of increasing, accelerating production levels at Tesla factories being built all around the world.

Long term, the trend for this stock's growth is still up. Don't get too frightened over one down day.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$756.17 (-0.46%) $-3.46

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

tesla-stock-tsla
Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday
 tesla model y source-tsla
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 0x0-Roadster_03
These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside
 Stock up glowing green arrow climbs on a stock screen.
Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Up
 Man in suit holding a cell phone while driving is amazed at acceleration.
Why Tesla Stock Raced Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning service.

Stock Advisor Returns
356%
 
S&P 500 Returns
124%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 05/31/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

investor-at-desk-apple
Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors
Businessman laptop internet search research Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Absolute Bargains to Buy Now and Hold 10 Years
Online Purchase ECommerce Credit Card Laptop Shopping GDP Retail Getty
3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
motleyfoolreitvsrental
REITs vs. Rental Property: Here's Which Strategy Has Made Me More Money

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services