Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

By Rich Duprey - Jun 11, 2022 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Inflation, gas prices, supply-chain issues, and interest rate hikes could trigger a recession.
  • Dividend stocks provide investors protection against inflation and the ravages of a crash.
  • This pair of dividend payers had a record 2021 and continue to have a positive outlook.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two income-generating stocks have more growth in store.

For an economy that was bouncing back after the pandemic lockdowns, 2021 saw a surge in what economists were calling "revenge shopping." Consumers emptying their wallets in a spasm of excess led many companies to have banner years.

This year is a bit different. Inflation running at rates not seen in 40 years, gasoline prices at levels never seen before, persistent supply-chain problems, rising interest rates, and a slowing housing market are all an onslaught of data points suggesting a recession is on its way.

That doesn't mean investors should run and hide -- quite the opposite, in fact, since stock valuations have been slashed in 2022. Amid market worries over consumers starting to pinch pennies, more than a few consumer-oriented businesses have been taken down a peg or two, which presents investors with opportunity.

They'll now have the chance to buy good companies at reasonable prices once more. And better still, if they focus on solid dividend payers, they'll be able to juice their returns at a difficult time while ensuring they enjoy steady income streams. These two stocks all had record years last year and are on a path to keep growing going forward.

1. Colgate-Palmolive

While preserving your capital in a market downturn is essential, don't think you need to abandon growth, too. Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.29%) gives investors the best of both worlds as it's a steady grower that also pays a solid dividend, currently yielding 2.4% annually.

What's attractive about this consumer products staple is it makes name-brand goods that customers need to purchase regularly. They're basic essentials, not luxuries, and consumers understand the quality they're getting from the products, whether it's Colgate toothpaste, Ajax cleaning products, Irish Spring soap, or Speed Stick deodorant.

And it's not just in the U.S. In fact, Colgate generates 70% of its revenue internationally and owns some top-performing brands in virtually all the markets it services.

Net sales grew 4.5% last year to a record $17.4 billion, and though profits took a dip because of the macroeconomic forces at play globally, Colgate's dividend is not at risk. 

Colgate first paid a dividend in 1895, and it has increased the payout every single year since 1963, making the consumer products giant one of the rare Dividend Kings, or companies that have hiked their dividend for 50 years or more.

The stock is down nearly 9% in 2022 and trades at a reasonable 23 times next year's estimates, making Colgate-Palmolive a stock you can count on for years of growth and income.

2. Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -3.37%) got a big boost from the pandemic because everyone suddenly wanted to be outside instead of locked in their homes. They've yet to go back inside. 

The sporting goods retailer reported $12.3 billion in net sales last year, a 28% increase over the prior year's record and 40% greater than its pre-pandemic sales. And though first-quarter sales were lower than last year's blowout numbers, they're also 41% above those in 2019. 

Telling analysts that "consumers have made lasting lifestyle changes," President and CEO Lauren Hobart said Dick's business is benefiting from the secular trend of consumers spending more time outdoors and playing more sports.

Dick's is the largest player in the space, and though it only started paying a dividend in 2011, it's never missed a payment despite temporarily suspending it during the first weeks of the COVID outbreak.

Shares of the sporting goods leader have been hit hard over inflation, down 30% year to date, but the company is cheap. The retail stock trades at just seven times trailing earnings and for just a fraction of its sales. And with its stock price at 15 times the free cash flow it produces, Dick's Sporting Goods is a stock investors can step up to the plate and swing at confidently.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Colgate-Palmolive Company Stock Quote
Colgate-Palmolive Company
CL
$76.63 (-0.29%) $0.22
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Stock Quote
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.
DKS
$77.50 (-3.37%) $-2.70

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1148621159
If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks
 featured-transcript-logo
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
 GettyImages-1132495565(1)
Is Colgate Palmolive a Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Woman with hands over face, laptop
When Will the Nasdaq Bear Market End? Here's What History Shows
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
GettyImages-1289013863
5 Starter Stocks to Generate Passive Income
Warren Buffett smiling, surrounded by cameras
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services