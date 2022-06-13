Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Block Stock Was Falling Today

By Jeremy Bowman - Jun 13, 2022 at 11:28AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A number of factors hammered the fintech stock today.

What happened

Shares of Block (SQ -11.62%) were tumbling today along with the broad market as the fintech stock was hit by a number of different concerns today.

Block was down 10.5% as of 10:38 a.m. ET, while the Nasdaq had fallen 3.8% at the same time.

Growth stocks were falling sharply as the S&P 500 entered a bear market, and investors prepared for faster interest rate hikes and a greater risk of a recession. As a small-business lender and payments processor, Block, which was formerly known as Square, is particularly at risk, as higher interest rates make it harder for businesses to borrow and grow, as does an increased risk of a recession.

Additionally, cryptocurrencies fell sharply over the weekend after crypto lender Celsius Network suspended withdrawals due to "extreme" market conditions. Interpreted another way, the company could be trying to prevent a run on deposits as the lender will fail if too many users try to withdraw their money at the same time. Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, also temporarily halted Bitcoin withdrawals this morning due to a "stuck transaction causing a backlog."

Block holds a significant amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, supports Bitcoin transactions through its Cash App, and CEO Jack Dorsey has been an enthusiastic Bitcoin bull, so it's not surprising that a crash in Bitcoin, which was down 15% over the last 24 hours, would add to Block's woes.

So what

The cyclical nature of interest rates and recessions seems like less of a risk for Block than the implosion in the crypto market. All fintech stocks, including peers like PayPal Holdings, have pulled back on the broader market sell-off, but Block has attempted to differentiate itself from its peers by moving aggressively into Bitcoin, crypto, and decentralized finance, and Dorsey is a clear believer in the potential of that space.

Coming just weeks after top-10 cryptocurrency Terra collapsed, an implosion in an exchange like Binance could crush the crypto market permanently, ending trust in the institutions that are supposed to safeguard access to the blockchain-based tokens. 

Now what

As of its first-quarter earnings report, Block continues to grow and is profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, but a recession would weigh on the company's performance, and with consumer confidence falling fast, that seems likely. 

Square has diversified beyond its small-business fintech roots to include Cash App; the Tidal music streaming service; the buy now, pay later business Afterpay; and TBD, its decentralized finance arm. That combination makes it difficult to accurately value the company as it has no true peers. Above all, a bet on Block at this point seems to be a bet on Dorsey to navigate the future of payments and finance.

 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Block, Inc. Stock Quote
Block, Inc.
SQ
$63.52 (-11.62%) $-8.35
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$23,082.61 (-18.10%) $-5,101.23
Terra Stock Quote
Terra
LUNA
$0.00 (-15.76%) $0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1299780866
Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely
 digital-wallet
1 Fintech Stock That Could Rise With Crypto
 Block inc
Block (SQ) Just Had Its First Investor Day in Years. Here's What You Missed
 Square credit card phone reader
Why Block Stock Charged Higher on Thursday
 Generic Upward 6 Getty
Why Shares of Block Are Rising Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
115%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Worried senior woman holding checkbook
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Businesswoman Reading Financial Newspaper Stocks Invest Money Getty
How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.
Paying Bill Credit Card Mastercard Visa Contactless Payment Restaurant Getty
5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
At This Rate, Social Security's 2023 COLA Could Be Far Bigger Than 2022's

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services