Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why RH Shares Plunged Thursday

By Howard Smith - Jun 30, 2022 at 11:01AM

Key Points

  • The stock is down 70% from last year's peak.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

RH slashed its outlook and now sees sales declining for fiscal 2022.

What happened

RH (RH -11.06%), the luxury furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, just shocked investors by slashing its outlook for its current fiscal quarter as well as the full year. Investors poured out of the stock on the news. Shares were down 11% as of 10:45 a.m. ET.

So what

RH now sees revenue dropping year over year in its second quarter and the second half of the fiscal year. Net revenue soared 32% in fiscal 2021 compared to the prior-year period. And in its first-quarter report earlier this month, the company said it expected fiscal 2022 sales to continue to grow as much as another 2%. But now the company has adjusted that outlook and expects full-year net revenue to drop in a range of 2% to 5% compared to last year. 

There was another item of note that likely caught investors' attention, too. The company had been repurchasing shares, and on June 2 it announced the authorization of another $2 billion for share buybacks. But in its updated outlook, it told investors that it has not repurchased any shares since announcing the expansion of the program. 

Now what

RH CEO Gary Friedman said in a statement, "The deteriorating macro-economic environment has resulted in lower than expected demand since our prior forecast." He specifically noted higher mortgage rates leading to a decline in luxury home sales and believes the drop in demand from rising interest rates will continue. 

It's not just sales being affected, either. The company now sees its adjusted operating margin in the range of 21% to 22% for the full fiscal year. That's down from the range of 23% to 24% it predicted on June 2. 

Investors aren't hesitating to bail out of the stock. After soaring to nearly $750 per share last year, RH shares are now back down to a level not seen since June 2020. 

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

RH Stock Quote
RH
RH
$211.08 (-11.06%) $-26.24

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

a man using a laptop computer
3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 10 Years
 rh restoration hardware modern living room
Why RH Stock Dropped 14% Last Month
 featured-transcript-logo
RH (RH) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Warren Buffett
2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap
 fndsales
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Stake in These Two Companies

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
317%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 06/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

nvidia down
The Curious Reason That Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping
Warren Buffett
S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True
GettyImages-1256603064
Here's What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Crypto Right Now
investor trading on a laptop at table
5 High-Conviction Stocks to Buy in This Market Correction

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services