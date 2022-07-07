Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and MicroStrategy Incorporated Are Rising This Week

By Bram Berkowitz - Jul 7, 2022 at 11:36AM

Key Points

  • Bitcoin has gained this week as treasury yields and oil prices have declined.
  • These three crypto stocks all have a correlation to the price of Bitcoin.
  • Analysts continued to stay bullish on Silvergate Capital.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Crypto stocks have bounced along with the price of Bitcoin.

What happened

Shares of several crypto stocks are rising this week as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC 3.56%), has bounced more than 7.5% since Sunday.

For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN 4.85%) traded more than 7% higher as of 10:53 a.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI 3.23%) traded nearly 17% higher, and shares of the business intelligence and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR 8.72%) were up more than 21%.

So what

Currently hovering around $20,850 as of this writing, the price of Bitcoin has bounced back this week, along with the broader stock market. The Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 4.6% over the past five days as the price of oil has declined and as treasury yields have come down as well.

Green squiggly line rising on chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors seemed to be getting more and more spooked over a recession, which wouldn't necessarily be good but could bring down consumer prices and potentially quell some of the concerns over inflation. As a riskier asset, Bitcoin has not fared well as the yields on safer assets like treasuries have soared, so the decline this week is welcome to Bitcoin investors. 

Operating in the crypto space, Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and MicroStrategy all have some correlation to the price of Bitcoin. Coinbase collects fees on crypto trades, so more buying activity is good for the business. Silvergate brings in more deposits when institutional crypto trading activity is high, so more interest in Bitcoin is also good for its business. And MicroStrategy held roughly 105,085 Bitcoin tokens as of June 21, so obviously when the price of Bitcoin goes up, that's good for the company.

Earlier this morning, Bank of America analyst Brandon Berman reiterated his coverage of Silvergate with a buy rating. Berman attributed his bullish take to Silvergate's "relatively stable" deposit base from its digital currency customers.

Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi also reiterated his buy rating on Silvergate and set a price target of $200, which implies huge upside from Silvergate's current share price of below $62. Vafi is excited about Silvergate's intense sensitivity to rising interest rates.

The bank has built a real-time payments platform to better facilitate trading between institutions and crypto exchanges. Cryptocurrencies trade around the clock, yet the U.S. doesn't operate on a real-time payments system, making this platform appealing. Institutions bring lots of zero-cost deposits to Silvergate, which can then invest these deposits into the bond market. As rates rise, Silvergate will reap more yield from its deposits.

Now what

I can't say with certainty that the price of Bitcoin has bottomed. However, I do feel confident that Bitcoin is here to stay and does have upside from here in the long term. As a result, I do think these stocks all have a future.

My favorite is Silvergate due to its intense asset sensitivity and position as a bank, which gives it exposure to Bitcoin without its having to hold any itself. 

MicroStrategy is my least favorite here because the company holding Bitcoin seems to distract from its analytics business. If you are investing in the company for its exposure to Bitcoin, why not just invest in Bitcoin itself?

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Silvergate Capital Corporation Stock Quote
Silvergate Capital Corporation
SI
$62.92 (3.23%) $1.97
Bank of America Corporation Stock Quote
Bank of America Corporation
BAC
$31.87 (2.87%) $0.89
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,540.63 (1.57%) $178.78
MicroStrategy Incorporated Stock Quote
MicroStrategy Incorporated
MSTR
$204.72 (8.72%) $16.43
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$20,943.50 (3.56%) $720.19
Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
$54.22 (4.85%) $2.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Crypto Trading on Tablet
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Popped Today
 Generic downward 6
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
 sen commitments 5-2-22
How Silvergate Capital Crushed Estimates by 73% Despite Lower Crypto Volume
 stable coin cap 4-28-22 paint
Here's What Will Power Silvergate Capital's Next Phase of Growth
 Person staring at phone Getty
3 Crypto Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
322%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks
Light bulb drawings with a person thinking
3 Stocks the World's Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now
Social Security cards 3_GettyImages-488815648
Social Security Raises Often Fail Seniors; Advocates Want to Change the Way Cost-of-Living Adjustments Are Calculated
older person looking concerned
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services