Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Kohl's Stock Plunges 50% in 3 Months: Why I'm Buying

By Adam Levine-Weinberg - Jul 9, 2022 at 8:09AM

Key Points

  • The stock has lost more than half of its value since April, due to slowing sales and the company scrapping plans to sell itself.
  • Weak sales trends will likely lead to severe margin erosion in 2022.
  • Management has a solid long-term growth plan, making Kohl's stock look like a steal under $30.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors' hopes for a quick windfall from a buyout have been dashed, but Kohl's stock still has massive upside potential.

Just a few months ago, the stock of Kohl's (KSS 3.22%) was riding high, as a slew of bidders were offering as much as $70 per share to buy the retailer. However, following a disappointing first-quarter earnings report and guidance cut, most of Kohl's suitors lost interest.

But hopes that the company could still consummate a deal with Franchise Group (FRG 2.00%) limited the damage to Kohl's stock at first. Over the past month, though, growing signs of a pullback in discretionary spending undermined the proposed deal. On July 1, Kohl's officially announced that it had ended its strategic review process and would remain public.

That caused shares to crater to below $30, down from around $60 in April. But while 2022 is shaping up to be a rough year for the department store giant, its long-term prospects remain bright. As a result, I'm taking advantage of this sharp pullback to buy more Kohl's stock.

Offers reduced and rescinded

Back in April, Franchise Group, which owns brands such as Vitamin Shoppe and Pet Supplies Plus, expressed interest in buying Kohl's for $69 per share. At the time, it was one of several bidders offering between $65 and $70 for the company.

Unfortunately, high inflation, rising interest rates, and general market turbulence made it tough for most bidders to line up financing. Making matters worse, Kohl's served up a weak first-quarter earnings report in May. The company reported that adjusted earnings per share (EPS) plummeted 90% year over year in the quarter and reduced its full-year EPS guidance by about 8%. This caused all but two bidders to drop out of the running.

On June 6, Kohl's announced that it had entered into a three-week exclusive negotiating period with Franchise Group to firm up a revised bid of $60 per share.

However, Kohl's sales trends continued to deteriorate during June. Franchise Group cut its offer again (to $53) and still didn't have firm financing in place. The Kohl's board concluded that selling the company didn't make sense in the current environment, and it ended negotiations.

More turbulence ahead

In the press release announcing the end of the strategic review, Kohl's acknowledged that demand decelerated last month. The company now expects to post a high-single-digit sales decline this quarter, compared to its previous forecast of a low-single-digit decline.

Kohl's didn't update its earnings guidance, but the sales slowdown will likely force it to roll out margin-sapping discounts to clear excess inventory, similar to rivals like Target.

Analysts have slashed their full-year EPS estimates to $4.96 on average, far below the company's most recent guidance range of $6.45 to $6.85. I wouldn't be surprised if management has to cut its full-year EPS guidance to well below $5 due to the margin impact of clearance discounts. That could put further pressure on Kohl's stock in the near term.

Still a solid company

While Kohl's is likely to report ugly results in the near term, it should be able to reduce inventory to match demand by year-end. That would position it to begin an earnings recovery in 2023 even if demand remains weak by comparison to 2021 (and 2019, for that matter).

The rollout of Kohl's in-store Sephora boutiques will also help mitigate weaker demand for casual apparel and home goods. Demand for beauty products is soaring as anti-virus masking becomes less routine. Additionally, since beauty products are replenishment items, the Sephora shops should drive consistent traffic to Kohl's stores.

The exterior of a Kohl's store with Sephora co-branding.

Image source: Kohl's.

Kohl's opened 200 Sephora shops last year. It is opening another 400 in 2022 and plans to open at least 250 more in 2023. Most of this year's openings are occurring this quarter or early in the third quarter. That could help Kohl's stabilize sales trends in the second half of this year and return to growth within a year or two.

Too cheap to pass up

At its current price below $30, Kohl's stock looks like a tremendous bargain for long-term investors. Assuming its operating margin stabilizes in the 6% to 7% range (below the company's target), the retailer could generate annual net income of roughly $700 million to $900 million a few years down the road.

Kohl's is currently valued at less than five times the midpoint of that range, based on its recent market cap of $3.6 billion. Moreover, the company plans to launch a $500 million accelerated share repurchase next month and is evaluating selling some of its real estate to fund additional buybacks.

Factoring in share repurchases, Kohl's has a good chance of growing EPS to record levels of $10 or more by 2025. That makes the stock look like a fantastic bargain for patient investors. I bought more shares last week, and I expect to continue buying if the stock falls further in the months ahead.

Adam Levine-Weinberg has positions in Kohl's. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Kohl's Corporation Stock Quote
Kohl's Corporation
KSS
$29.17 (3.22%) $0.91
Franchise Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Franchise Group, Inc.
FRG
$32.60 (2.00%) $0.64

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

100 dollar bills in mini shopping cart
Why Kohl's Stock Bounced Back on Tuesday
 kohls pickup source-kss
Why Kohl's Plunged 27% This Week
 A smiling person looking at clothes on a rack at a retail store
Why Kohl's Stock Crashed and Burned on Friday
 Investors - GettyImages-1306844370
Why Kohl's Stock Popped Today
 Retail Department Stores Kohls and Sephora KSS
Kohl's Stock Is a Screaming Buy After 29% Plunge

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people looking at documents
Don't Count on a Social Security Increase of Nearly 11% in 2023
Person cheering looking at their laptop.
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Middle aged man laptopGettyImages-1180357593
Want to Claim Social Security at Age 70? Ask Yourself This Tough Question First
4-adult-investing-at-home
Warren Buffett: Why This Bear Market Could Be an Investor's Best Friend

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services