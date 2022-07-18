Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

By Rick Munarriz - Jul 18, 2022 at 8:30AM

Key Points

  • Elon Musk's Twitter reversal can end up being bad for both Twitter and Tesla Motors.
  • BJ's Restaurants reports quarterly results this week, and it's not looking like a very deep dish.
  • All three stocks from last week's column -- Conagra, Coinbase, and ExxonMobil -- failed to beat the market as expected.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These investments seem pretty vulnerable right now.

Things went according to plan for my "three stocks to avoid" column last week. The three stocks I thought were going to lose to the market for the week -- Conagra, Coinbase, and ExxonMobil -- finished down 4%, 11%, and 2%, respectively, averaging out to a 5.7% slide. 

The S&P 500 experienced a 0.9% descent, and all three of the investments I figured would fare worse did exactly that. I was right. I have been correct in 26 of the past 39 weeks.

Where do I go to next? I see Twitter (TWTR 4.00%), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI 3.36%), and Tesla Motors (TSLA 0.74%) as stocks you may want to consider steering clear of this week. Let's go over my near-term concerns with all three investments.

Someone on a sofa concerned about what she's seeing on a laptop screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

Twitter

Shares of Twitter have soared 16% in the past four trading days. Elon Musk's decision to pull out of his purchase of the platform initially hurt Twitter, but now the stock's rallying as value investors and armchair legal buffs rush to its aid. 

There's a healthy amount of upside if Musk is somehow forced to raise the $44 billion that he needed to acquire the social media giant. The problem is that it's never that easy. Even if Musk is found to be liable for the $1 billion penalty associated with walking away, this is just a little more than $1 gain before taxes. 

Twitter itself has eroded by more than $1 billion. Musk's theatrics have blurred Twitter's focus, and growth stocks in general have fallen sharply in recent months. No one knows how this saga will end. Even Musk and Twitter don't know. However, with the $54.20-a-share exit strategy seeming so unlikely, investors are bidding up the stock when the potential downside is getting more pronounced and problematic. 

BJ's Restaurants

It's been a couple of years since I've eaten at a BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, but I don't have anything necessarily negative to say about the concept. Blending craft brews, deep dish pizzas, and other casual dining staples covers a wide range of mainstream tastes. However, with the chain of 214 restaurants across the country reporting quarterly results on Thursday afternoon, it's OK to be critical.

BJ's Restaurants has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of its past three reports, and those forecasts have been inching lower heading into this week's financial update. Many chains are coping with soaring food costs, staffing challenges, and rattling consumer confidence. The stock hit a new 52-week low last week. Another uninspiring report this week can make it an encore performance.

Tesla Motors

An initial beneficiary when Musk announced that he had lost that loving feeling with Twitter was Tesla. His electric-vehicle empire could now get more of its CEO's attention. Tesla probably needs it. 

Tesla Motors is gaining market share, but growth is decelerating. Analysts see revenue growth slowing from 58% this year to 37% next year. Higher gas prices helped draw attention to Tesla vehicles, but we've seen prices at the pump sink swiftly in recent weeks. Nearly every automaker is working on electric vehicles, with many of them at lower sticker prices than Tesla. Don't forget that Tesla recently went through layoffs, so it's not exactly the picture of health these days. 

The long-term prognosis for Tesla is bullish. The valuation is a concern, and there could be some speed bumps in the near term. 

It's going to be a bumpy road for some of these investments. If you're looking for safe stocks, you aren't likely to find them in Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors this week.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, Tesla, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Twitter, Inc. Stock Quote
Twitter, Inc.
TWTR
$37.74 (4.00%) $1.45
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
$84.54 (1.68%) $1.40
Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$720.20 (0.74%) $5.26
Conagra Brands, Inc. Stock Quote
Conagra Brands, Inc.
CAG
$33.73 (1.75%) $0.58
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Stock Quote
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJRI
$21.83 (3.36%) $0.71
Coinbase Global, Inc. Stock Quote
Coinbase Global, Inc.
COIN
$53.79 (0.69%) $0.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

social media networking friends texting smartphones getty
Why Twitter Stock Is Falling Today
 Fingers crossed behind back
Is Elon Musk Moving the Goalposts for His Twitter Deal?
 GettyImages-1326273807
Elon Musk Aside, Twitter Investors Will Be Watching for User Growth
 Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
Why Twitter Stock Exploded Higher Monday
 cover_MF
The Jack Dorsey News Got These Investors Talking

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
325%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

computer chip car getty
BMW Starts Nickel-and-Diming Car Buyers. Will Other Automakers Follow?
Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Is Increasing His Bets Big-Time in These 3 Sectors
Bank Manager Clients Deal Investment Management Branch Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028
1. electrical
3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services