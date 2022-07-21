Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why AMC Stock Is Up and Down Today

By Rich Duprey - Jul 21, 2022 at 1:01PM

Key Points

  • AMC Entertainment closed up yesterday after announcing it repurchased debt at a discount.
  • The buyback didn't really put much of a dent in its significant debt, which is a concern.
  • The stock has been bouncing around between positive and negative territory all morning.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The theater operator has enjoyed a string of green days for the past few weeks.

What happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC 0.80%) are battling to break even Thursday morning at 11:19 a.m. ET as the movie theater operator opened 2% higher, dropped 4.5%, rallied to almost break-even, and then turned south again.

As of now, AMC's stock is down less than 1%.

So what

There's no specific news today to cause the gyrations, but yesterday AMC announced it had repurchased $72.5 million of debt at a 31% discount. That helped the theater owner's stock jump 7% yesterday.

AMC still has significant indebtedness it must deal with over the next few years, and it needs a stampede of people returning to its theaters to help make that occur. 

There is still $5.5 billion worth of debt on AMC's balance sheet even after the buyback. Another way to look at AMC's achievement is that it merely reduced its burden by a little more than 1%, hardly worth cheering over.

Moreover, its debt covenants prevent the theater operator from making moves that would allow it to raise cash, whether through issuing stock or other means, and it must maintain certain liquidity requirements. For a company burning through cash like AMC, that will eventually create a dicey situation.

Now what

In a period of rising interest rates, AMC's debt could also become more expensive. It's all part of the reason it needs to put more people in theater seats. It's had a few good runs with some blockbuster movies, but it needs to ensure it's spending money wisely, not going off on tangents like buying a defunct gold and silver miner.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC
$17.66 (0.80%) $0.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

people in movie theater
Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?
 GettyImages-6427-000117a
Movie Theater Stocks Have Come Alive This Summer
 sports fan cheer getty
Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Rising More Than the Market Today
 GettyImages-187999774
AMC Entertainment Already Won This Summer
 Audience at a movie screening
Why AMC Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
354%
 
S&P 500 Returns
117%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Physician Doctor Administer Vaccine Flu Patient COVID19 Getty
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
video games cringe getty
Why GameStop Is Falling on the Day It Splits Its Stock
An advisor explaining a chart to clients.
2 Top Dividend Stocks Trading at Incredibly Cheap Valuations
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.25 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services