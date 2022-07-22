Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Netflix Stock Soared This Week

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos - Jul 22, 2022 at 8:42AM

Key Points

  • Earnings results were better than Wall Street expected.
  • Management's challenge is to push revenue growth back up to toward a 20% rate from around 13% today.

An earnings update surpassed Wall Street's low expectations.

What happened

Shares of Netflix (NFLX 3.44%) outperformed a rising market this week. The stock jumped 18% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 3.5% surge in the S&P 500. Shares remain in deeply negative territory so far in 2022.

This week's rally was sparked by a well-received earnings update from the streaming video giant's management team.

So what

Netflix issued its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday afternoon, and the announcement allowed investors to breathe a collective sigh of relief. Expectations were low heading into that report after the company projected 2 million subscriber losses.

Netflix did shed subscribers for a second straight quarter. However, the actual figure was less than 1 million. The company projected a quick return to user growth ahead, too, citing stabilizing growth trends that improved throughout the period.

In a letter to shareholders, co-CEO Reed Hastings and his team expressed confidence about both Netflix's core growth approach, as well as its branding around binge-watching TV. The platform's market share reached a new high of 7.7% in the core U.S. market in June, executives noted, amid a huge reception to the latest season of Stranger Things.

Now what

Netflix's sales trends are still far below the 20% growth rate that executives believe represents a worthy goal. Gains will slow to just 5% in Q3, in fact. But most of that deceleration is due to currency exchange swings. Adjust for those moves, and sales growth is stabilizing at about 13% right now.

Meanwhile, Netflix has a bright long-term cash picture now that the company has finished transitioning the business into delivering mostly exclusive content. As a result, investors are excited about the prospect for expanding cash flow over the next several years. If the company can pair those gains with a return to faster membership growth, then earnings growth might accelerate sharply in 2023 and beyond.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

