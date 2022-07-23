Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Worried About a Recession? 3 Moves to Make Right Now

By Katie Brockman - Jul 23, 2022 at 5:45AM

Key Points

  • Many Americans feel unprepared for a recession.
  • The right strategy can protect your finances in such a scenario as much as possible.
  • Keeping a long-term outlook is key to surviving a recession.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.

While we have not technically entered a recession just yet, millions of Americans are feeling nervous about the future of the economy. In fact, around 56% of U.S. adults say they're not financially prepared for a potential recession, according to a recent survey from Insight Global.

It's uncertain when or if a recession might happen. But there are a few steps you can take right now to ensure you're as prepared as possible for whenever a recession may strike.

Person with a serious expression looking out a window.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Increase your emergency savings

One of the best ways to prepare your finances for tough economic times is to build up your emergency savings.

Ideally, aim to have enough savings to cover at least three to six months' worth of general living expenses. If you're especially concerned about losing your job, you may try to save even more than that. In general, the bigger your safety net, the less you'll need to worry about the impact of a recession.

Even if you have little to no savings now, every dollar counts. Saving even a little in an emergency fund is far better than doing nothing. If you can't get to six months' worth of savings right now, just try to save as much as you can.

2. Consider how much you can invest

If you have a solid emergency fund, next consider your investments. Recessions can actually be smart opportunities to invest, because stock prices are often much lower -- giving you the chance to buy quality stocks at a discount.

That said, it's important to only invest money you're comfortable leaving in the market for at least the next few years.

If we face a recession, nobody knows how severe it will be or how long it might last. There's a chance that the stock market could fall further, and the last thing you want is to be forced to sell your investments when stock prices are at rock bottom. But if you leave your money invested until the market recovers, you're less likely to lose anything.

3. Avoid getting caught up in day-to-day movements

When the stock market is shaky and the economy is sinking, it can be tempting to check your portfolio every day or constantly stay updated with the latest news.

While there's nothing wrong with keeping informed, closely tracking these day-to-day movements can be overwhelming at times. And that can sometimes lead to less-than-stellar decisions -- like pulling your money out of the market in a moment of panic.

Instead, try your best to maintain a long-term outlook. Historically, the economy and stock market have recovered from every single recession they've ever experienced. Given enough time, it's extremely likely they will bounce back from this downturn as well. When you avoid getting hung up on these daily movements, it's easier to focus on the future.

Nobody knows for certain when or if we'll face a recession, but it's wise to start preparing anyway. When you have a plan in place, you can rest easier knowing you're ready for whatever may happen.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A person wearing glasses looking at laptop
Third-Largest Social Security Increase Ever on the Way? 3 Reasons You Shouldn't Cheer Yet
 Older man laptop serious_GettyImages-1256103989
48% of People Planning to Retire in 2022 Are Reconsidering. Should You Do the Same?
 Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Should Soar in 2023, but Won't Be Anywhere Close to the Largest "Raise" Ever
 RBI_20220713
An Inside Look at the Rule Breakers Investing Mindset
 investor considering new positions for portfolio
Better Buy: Nike or All 30 Dow Jones Stocks?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August
Young man A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1324654948
3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services