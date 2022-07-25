Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should You Buy I-Bonds Now?

By Chuck Saletta - Jul 25, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • You have to hold I-Bonds for at least a year to be able to sell them.
  • If you own them for less than five years, you'll face a three-month interest penalty for selling your I-Bonds.
  • In some cases, like college bills coming due in a few years, I-Bonds can make sense to own.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

I-Bonds look like a calm port in a raging financial storm, but is it really worth it to buy them now?

2022 has started out as a very rough year for most Americans. The stock market is down  while inflation is up  and wages have shown signs of stagnating. That combination has strained people's purchasing power throughout the country.

In that environment, I-Bonds, with their promise of inflation-matching returns, look like a promising island of stability and value protection in an otherwise very stormy situation. In reality, while those headline numbers look promising, the details behind them make I-Bonds a less ideal investment than they seem on the surface. That's not to say they're a bad use of your money, just one where the actual reality may not live up to the headline promise in most scenarios.

Paper I-Bonds

Image source: Getty Images

Some key limitations of I-Bonds

First, each person is limited to $10,000 of direct I-Bonds purchases per year, plus an additional $5,000 if purchased via a tax refund. That limitation means that while I-Bonds might play a role in your financial plan, you should not expect them to be able to use them to protect truly life-changing amounts of your money from inflation.

In addition, once you buy an I-Bond, your money is tied up for at least a year,  unless you happen to live in a declared disaster area. That makes it important to have an alternative source of emergency money for at least that first year after buying an I-Bond. Otherwise, if you have an unexpected need to tap your cash early, you might find that the interest you're paying to borrow while waiting for that timer to pop exceeds what you're earning on the I-Bond.

As if that weren't enough, if you cash in your I-Bonds before you've held them for five years, you will forfeit the most recent three months of interest. In other words, to truly get I-Bonds' inflation-matching promised returns, you must hold your I-Bonds for at least five years. Any shorter holding period means you will get less than that headline number. This is important to realize, since a five year time horizon is around the time when it starts to make sense to invest in stocks as a means to try to beat inflation.

Then, of course, there are the taxes. While exempt from state taxes, the money you earn on I-Bonds is taxed as ordinary interest income at a Federal level. As a result, your headline returns may keep up with inflation, but your purchasing power on that money likely will not.

Put it all together, and I-Bonds become tools that have some use, but aren't necessarily a great alternative for all other uses of cash or bonds.

So where do I-Bonds make sense?

I-Bonds can be a useful tool as you're shifting money from stocks to cash or bonds a few years before your kids start their college educations. This is because you can often exempt the interest on I-Bonds from your income for tax purposes if you're using the money to pay for qualified education expenses. 

In addition, I-Bonds can be useful in a bond ladder, particularly if you have at least a five-year time horizon. This is because you can defer the tax on the interest received on an I-Bond until you sell it, which leads to less annual internal drag on your returns than with standard bonds. Be aware, though, that I-Bonds interest adjusts every six months, so if inflation gets back under control, the current rate of return you get on your I-Bonds will shrink.

Finally, if you are saving for a goal that's more than a year out and would otherwise be saving in a checking or savings account, I-Bonds could offer you a better risk-adjusted return on your money. Remember that I-Bonds are securities offered by the United States Treasury. If the U.S. government stops paying its bondholders, we've probably got bigger problems on our hands than just the missing money.

If you're going to use I-Bonds, get started now

Ultimately, I-Bonds can serve a reasonable purpose as part of your overall financial plan. The one-year minimum holding period means that the sooner you buy them, the sooner that clock starts ticking. So if you're planning to use I-Bonds, now is a great time to put your plan in place to make them a part of your overall portfolio.

Chuck Saletta has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Older man staring laptop serious_GettyImages-1346360791
The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62
 Young Woman holding Cash -- GettyImages-1142207897
Investing Is More Important Now Than Ever Before
 Happy person delivering a package to a resident inside a house.
Want to Invest in Management Teams Like Amazon's? Here's What to Look for
 retired couple
Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62
 Two people in a field smiling at the view
Your Portfolio vs. a Bear Market: How to Come Out on Top

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/25/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Aerospace-Boeing 737 MAX 10-BA
Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow
1. pipeline valves
My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)
investor sitting at a desk
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had to Start From Scratch
Investor 59
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stellar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services